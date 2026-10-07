Landmark Group raises ₹330 crore from SBI for Gurugram commercial project

Landmark Group has secured ₹330 crore in construction finance from the State Bank of India (SBI) for its upcoming commercial project, Landmark One, on Golf Course Extension Road in Gurugram. The funding will support the project’s construction and strengthen its execution as the developer advances the commercial destination's development. Gurugram real estate: Landmark Group has secured ₹330 crore in construction finance from the State Bank of India (SBI) for its upcoming commercial project

“The ₹330 crore financing from SBI marks an important milestone for Landmark One. The confidence placed by SBI in the project and in Landmark Group reinforces our commitment to delivering a high-quality commercial development in Gurugram. The financing will provide a strong foundation for the construction and enable us to maintain momentum on the project’s execution,” Sandeep Chhillar, chairman, Landmark Group, said.

Landmark One is a Grade A+ commercial development located on Golf Course Extension Road, Gurugram. Designed by Sohrab Dalal, co-founder, DPA, the development features floor plates of approximately one lakh sq. ft., 49 high-speed elevators and 11 levels of parking, the company statement said

The project will feature a dedicated amenity zone, The Hub, comprising conference facilities, a wellness centre, and food and beverage offerings. Its design incorporates a climate-responsive façade, biophilic sky terraces, rainwater harvesting, advanced air filtration and solar integration. The project is pursuing LEED and IGBC certifications.

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The development is connected to major business and transportation hubs, including AeroCity and the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, with Cyber City and IGI Airport within convenient driving distance.

Commercial real estate market India's office sector recorded absorption of ~66.4 million sq. ft. in the January–September (9M 2026) period, marking a record high for any nine-month period, according to CBRE South Asia Pvt Ltd’s flagship India Office Figures for the July-September quarter (Q3 2026). The total absorption during the first nine months of the year rose 8% year-on-year, reflecting a sustained leasing momentum across the quarters.

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Global Capability Centres leased ~8.7 million sq. ft. during the quarter, bringing 9M 2026 GCC absorption to a record ~28 million sq. ft., accounting for 42% of overall leasing. GCC space take-up volumes rose 16% Y-o-Y over the nine months.

Hyderabad (37%) and Bengaluru (28%) led GCC leasing during the quarter, followed by Chennai (11%), Delhi-NCR (11%), Pune (7%) and Mumbai (5%), it noted.