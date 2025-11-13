Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Mumbai real estate: Marathon Nextgen Realty launches housing project worth ₹370 crore in Bhandup

    Mumbai-based Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd has announced the launch of three new residential towers in Mumbai’s Bhandup, with a total project value of 370 crore

    Published on: Nov 13, 2025 8:22 PM IST
    By HT Real Estate News
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Mumbai-based Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd has announced the launch of three new residential towers in Mumbai’s Bhandup, with a total project value of 370 crore, the company said in a statement on November 13.

    Mumbai-based Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd has announced the launch of three new residential towers in Mumbai’s Bhandup
    Mumbai-based Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd has announced the launch of three new residential towers in Mumbai’s Bhandup

    The launch includes a new residential project within the 6.5-acre Neo Park layout, spread across 5,100 sq. m of land, offering a total saleable carpet area of around 1.2 lakh sq. ft. with an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of 200 crore.

    Alongside this, MNRL is introducing the second tower of Neovalley Narmada and the third tower of Neo Park Ashoka, together adding around 1 lakh sq. ft. of saleable carpet area with an additional GDV of 170 crore.

    In total, approximately 2.2 lakh sq. ft. of residential space, with a combined GDV of 370 crore, is being launched under the Neohomes category in Bhandup, the company said in a statement.

    Marathon has already delivered over 700 Neohomes in Bhandup, with Neosquare receiving its OC and the next phase nearing completion.

    Bhandup has rapidly emerged as a preferred residential hub in the eastern suburbs, supported by robust connectivity and infrastructure upgrades such as the Goregaon–Mulund Link Road and the upcoming Shangrila Metro Station.

    Also Read: 50,000 salary in Mumbai: Reddit users say shared homes and suburbs are the only way to afford rent

    Kaivalya Shah, director, Marathon Nextgen Realty Limited, said, “We are excited to launch another project in Bhandup, a location that has been integral to Marathon’s growth journey. Over the years, the area has transformed into one of Mumbai’s most promising residential destinations, driven by connectivity upgrades and lifestyle infrastructure.”

    Also Read: Planning to sell a flat in an old building? Here's why it can be tough

    The Marathon group is engaged in real estate development across MMR. It has completed over 100+ projects and has a presence across Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) with total of 8.4 million square feet completed projects and 6.2 million square feet of existing portfolio.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with latest Real Estate news and updates from India and around the World, explore the latest market moves and premium property listings updates now on Hindustan Times
    News/Real Estate/Mumbai Real Estate: Marathon Nextgen Realty Launches Housing Project Worth ₹370 Crore In Bhandup
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes