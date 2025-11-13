Mumbai real estate: Marathon Nextgen Realty launches housing project worth ₹370 crore in Bhandup

Mumbai-based Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd has announced the launch of three new residential towers in Mumbai’s Bhandup, with a total project value of ₹370 crore, the company said in a statement on November 13. Mumbai-based Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd has announced the launch of three new residential towers in Mumbai’s Bhandup

The launch includes a new residential project within the 6.5-acre Neo Park layout, spread across 5,100 sq. m of land, offering a total saleable carpet area of around 1.2 lakh sq. ft. with an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of ₹200 crore.

Alongside this, MNRL is introducing the second tower of Neovalley Narmada and the third tower of Neo Park Ashoka, together adding around 1 lakh sq. ft. of saleable carpet area with an additional GDV of ₹170 crore.

In total, approximately 2.2 lakh sq. ft. of residential space, with a combined GDV of ₹370 crore, is being launched under the Neohomes category in Bhandup, the company said in a statement.

Marathon has already delivered over 700 Neohomes in Bhandup, with Neosquare receiving its OC and the next phase nearing completion.

Bhandup has rapidly emerged as a preferred residential hub in the eastern suburbs, supported by robust connectivity and infrastructure upgrades such as the Goregaon–Mulund Link Road and the upcoming Shangrila Metro Station.

Kaivalya Shah, director, Marathon Nextgen Realty Limited, said, “We are excited to launch another project in Bhandup, a location that has been integral to Marathon’s growth journey. Over the years, the area has transformed into one of Mumbai’s most promising residential destinations, driven by connectivity upgrades and lifestyle infrastructure.”

The Marathon group is engaged in real estate development across MMR. It has completed over 100+ projects and has a presence across Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) with total of 8.4 million square feet completed projects and 6.2 million square feet of existing portfolio.