Prestige Group buys ₹100% stake in Allure Developers for ₹ 524 cr to develop housing project in Noida

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Realty firm Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has acquired a 100 per cent stake in Allure Developers for ₹524 crore as part of its expansion plan in Delhi-NCR. Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has acquired a 100 per cent stake in Allure Developers for ₹524 crore as part of its expansion plan in Delhi-NCR. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Pexels)

In a regulatory filing, Prestige Estates said it has entered into a share purchase agreement on November 6, 2026, to acquire a 100 per cent stake in Allure Developers Pvt Ltd.

With this acquisition, Allure has become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

Allure is undertaking development of a residential project in Noida Sector 150.

The company will pay consideration in tranches of up to ₹5,23.76 crore.

Recently, Prestige Estates Projects acquired 100 per cent equity of Gloind Vintage Infra for an enterprise value of ₹519 crore through its subsidiary Prestige Retail Ventures.

Upon completion of the deal, Prestige Estates will indirectly hold Gloind's equity share capital.

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It will also have indirect ownership and control of 100 per cent of Tarun Realtors, a subsidiary of Gloind Vintage Infra.

Tarun Realtors owns a shopping mall in Bengaluru.

Prestige Group is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

It has a presence across major cities of India.

The company reported a 44 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹256.2 crore for the quarter ended September.

Its net profit stood at ₹457.4 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's total income fell to ₹2,222.2 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from ₹2,697.8 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

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During the April-September period of this fiscal, the company's profit declined to ₹527.6 crore from ₹768.9 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income fell to ₹5,057.8 crore in the first half of this fiscal from ₹5,166.5 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.