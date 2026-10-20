Prestige Group lines up ₹40,000 crore residential launches for H2, nearly 2.5 times April-September pipeline

Prestige Group has lined up a ₹40,000 crore residential launch pipeline for the second half of the financial year across Bengaluru, Mumbai, NCR, Chennai and Hyderabad. The planned launches over the next two quarters represent a 2.5-fold increase from the April-September period, as the company looks to capitalise on festive demand. Prestige Group has lined up a ₹40,000 cr residential launch pipeline for the 2nd half of the financial year across Bengaluru, Mumbai, NCR, Chennai and Hyderabad (Photo for representational purposes only) (Unsplash)

In its latest operational update, Bengaluru-based Prestige Estates informed that residential launches for April-September of the 2026-27 fiscal year aggregated 23.14 million square feet with a revenue potential of over ₹16,200 crore. During the last fiscal year, Prestige Estates achieved record sales bookings of ₹30,024 crore, up 76% from the preceding year.

The company is targeting around ₹35,000-36,000 crore of sales bookings in this fiscal year. The company has already recorded pre-sales or sales bookings of ₹1,3804.3 crore in the first half of this fiscal year.

Bengaluru was the largest contributor to half-yearly sales, accounting for 41% of total sales, followed by Hyderabad (32%), Mumbai (12%), Chennai (8%), and other markets (7%), demonstrating the company's well-diversified geographical presence. During the quarter, the Company launched three residential projects with a combined developable area of 5.91 million square feet, and a GDV of approximately ₹4,020 crore, the company said.

The company completed three residential projects during the quarter with a total developable area of 4.27 million square feet.

Overall, during Q2 FY27, the company launched/commenced construction on nine projects across its residential, commercial, retail and hospitality segments, with a combined developable area of 10.09 million square feet, bringing the total for H1 FY27 to 30.25 million square feet. The company also completed 5.07 million square feet during the quarter, bringing total completions for H1 FY27 to 9.44 million square feet.

“We have seen a good performance across our business verticals, with each of our asset classes contributing to the overall performance during the quarter. This reflects the strength and diversity of our portfolio," said Irfan Razack, Chairman and Managing Director, Prestige Group.

"Our residential business continues to see healthy demand. What is particularly encouraging is the response to our new launches, a couple of which were introduced towards the end of the quarter but nevertheless saw good sales traction. Sustenance sales have also remained strong, reinforcing our view that underlying demand for housing continues to be healthy,” he said.

“We have a substantial launch pipeline of over ₹4,00,000 million planned across Bengaluru, Mumbai, NCR, Chennai and Hyderabad over the next two quarters. This gives us a strong platform to carry the momentum forward, and there is a great deal to look forward to in the coming months.”

Prestige Group's hospitality portfolio He noted that the company has taken an important step in its hospitality business through its partnership with CPP Investments in Prestige Hospitality Ventures.

“This investment will support the next phase of growth in our hospitality portfolio as we focus on executing our development pipeline and pursuing opportunities to expand our presence in the sector,” Razack said.

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The hospitality business delivered a very healthy operating performance during the half-year, recording a formidable occupancy of 70% and Average room rates (ARRs) of ₹15,143, supported by continued demand from both business and leisure travel. During the quarter, the Company commenced construction of two hotel projects, adding 313 keys across a combined developable area of 0.77 million square feet, the company said.

As of June 2026, the group has delivered 319 projects totalling 216 million sq ft and currently has a pipeline of 137 projects totalling 229 million sq ft.

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