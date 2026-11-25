Primus Senior Living has partnered with Bengaluru-based real estate developer, Mana Skanda to develop a ₹375 crore senior living community project as part of the 100-acre integrated township on Whitefield-Sarjapur Road, Bengaluru. Primus Senior Living has partnered with Bengaluru-based real estate developer, Mana Skanda to develop a ₹375 crore senior living community project. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Unsplash) more

According to the company, the development will comprise approximately 300 purpose-built senior living residences, designed for adults aged 55 and above. The community will combine independent living with professionally managed hospitality, preventive healthcare, wellness, recreation and social engagement.

"Its design and operations will be guided by Primus Senior Living’s Blue Zone-inspired philosophy, focused on promoting longevity, active ageing, social connection and a strong sense of purpose," the company said in the statement.

According to the company, the partnership marks an important step towards creating a truly multigenerational living environment at The Right Life. The collaboration brings together Mana Skanda’s expertise in developing integrated residential townships and Primus Senior Living’s specialised capabilities in senior living design, development management and operations.

"By integrating senior living into an established township environment, the partnership seeks to create a community where different generations can enjoy independent lifestyles while benefiting from shared infrastructure, amenities and opportunities for connection," the company statement said.

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“When we talk about multigenerational living, it is not simply about having people of different ages living in the same township. It is about creating an environment where a child can grow, an adult can build a life, and an older person can continue to thrive independently, with purpose, dignity and a strong sense of belonging. The Right Life has already built a compelling proposition around children and families," said Adarsh Narahari, Founder & Managing Director, Primus Senior Living.

"By bringing senior living into this ecosystem, we are extending that vision to include every generation. We believe this is how the future of housing in India should evolve, with communities designed around the needs of people at every stage of life. This partnership also allows us to bring professionally managed senior living to a rapidly growing Bengaluru micro-market that remains underserved," Narahari said.

“At Mana Skanda, we believe that the success of a township lies in how thoughtfully it is planned to meet the needs of its residents. With The Right Life, we have worked towards creating an integrated development that brings together homes, amenities and community spaces within a well-planned environment," said D. Kishore Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director, Mana Projects.

"Our partnership with Primus Senior Living is an important step in expanding this offering Their expertise in senior living complements our experience in developing large-scale integrated communities, allowing us to introduce a specialised residential offering within the township. We see this collaboration as an opportunity to bring together two complementary strengths and further enhance the overall proposition of The Right Life," said Reddy.

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“For Primus Senior Living, the development further strengthens its presence in Bengaluru and its strategy of collaborating with leading developers to integrate professionally managed senior living into larger residential communities,” the statement reads.

Through this partnership, Primus Senior Living and Mana Skanda aim to demonstrate how child-centric planning and senior-focused design can come together to create truly multigenerational townships, where independence, wellbeing and intergenerational connection coexist, according to the statement.