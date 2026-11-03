UP RERA approves 17 projects worth ₹4,844 crore across eight districts; 5,726 real estate units planned
UP RERA approves 17 projects across eight districts, including Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Meerut and Ayodhya; Lucknow leads in investment and proposed units
The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) has approved 17 real estate projects across eight districts, involving a proposed investment of ₹4,844.43 crore. The projects are expected to add 5,726 residential and commercial units across the state.
Lucknow emerged as the largest contributor in terms of both investment and the number of proposed units. Nine projects have been approved in the district, comprising six residential, one mixed-use and two commercial developments. Together, these projects involve an estimated investment of ₹2,203.27 crore and will add 3,031 units.
The approvals are expected to accelerate construction activity across the state and generate direct and indirect employment opportunities. They are also likely to benefit allied sectors, including construction materials, transportation, engineering and other businesses, UP RERA said in a statement.
The approvals were granted during the Authority's 217th, 218th and 219th meetings held at its headquarters under the chairmanship of UP RERA Chairman Sanjay Bhoosreddy. The proposals were examined and discussed before being cleared.
According to UP RERA, the approved projects will be developed in accordance with the provisions of the RERA Act, with an emphasis on transparency, accountability and timely completion to safeguard homebuyers' interests.
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District-wise project approvals
Lucknow: Nine projects, including six residential, one mixed-use and two commercial developments, have been approved. They involve an estimated investment of ₹2,203.27 crore and will add 3,031 units.
Ghaziabad: Two residential projects involving an investment of ₹943.28 crore have been approved. They will collectively comprise 1,016 units.
Gautam Buddh Nagar: One mixed-use project involving an estimated investment of ₹940.43 crore has been approved. It will comprise 456 units.
Kanpur: One residential project worth ₹524.66 crore has been approved, comprising 597 units.
Meerut: One residential project involving an investment of ₹194.28 crore has been approved. It will add 313 units.
Ayodhya: One residential project worth ₹26.61 crore has been approved, comprising 159 units.
Firozabad: One residential project involving an estimated investment of ₹10.87 crore has been approved. It will add 48 units.
Moradabad: One residential project involving an estimated investment of ₹1.03 crore has been approved. It will comprise 12 residential units.
UP RERA Chairman Sanjay Bhoosreddy said the authority was working to promote transparency, accountability and timely development in the state's real estate sector.
He added that timely approvals and effective monitoring of project development were helping create a more conducive environment for both homebuyers and developers. The authority would continue to ensure the effective implementation of the RERA Act, protect consumer interests and promote balanced and planned growth of the sector across Uttar Pradesh.
Also Read: UPRERA consolidates rules with amendments to strengthen homebuyer protection
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVandana Ramnani
Vandana Ramnani leads the real estate vertical at Hindustan Times Digital, bringing over two decades of journalism experience across real estate, education, human resources, and foreign affairs. She specialises in India’s real estate sector, covering residential and commercial markets in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, with in-depth reporting on regulatory developments, urban policy, housing trends, and interviews with industry leaders. Her work has also appeared in the Hindustan Times newspaper and HT Estates. Earlier, Vandana played a key role in establishing the real estate vertical at Moneycontrol (NW18 Group), shaping its editorial direction and market coverage. She has also written extensively on international education for HT Education, tracking global study destinations, policy changes, and student mobility trends, earning the Singapore Education Award 2009 for Best Media Coverage (Print). Her reporting portfolio includes human resources and employment trends for HT ShineJobs and PowerJobs, as well as lifestyle and interior design features for HT Premium Homes. Vandana began her career with the Press Trust of India, gaining strong editorial and reporting expertise. She was also selected for a prestigious fellowship at Fondation Journalistes en Europe in Paris, where she wrote for EuroMag. One of her notable reporting assignments included covering Germany’s capital relocation from Bonn to Berlin. Outside of journalism, Vandana is a passionate traveller, constantly seeking out charming hideaways across India and the lesser-known, offbeat corners of Southeast Asia.Read More