Kaappaan: Mohanlal completes shooting for his portion. See pic

Suriya and KV Anand have joined hands for the third time in the upcoming action thriller titled Kaappaan. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal will also feature in the film.

On Wednesday, Anand took to Twitter to announce that Mohanlal has completed shooting for his portion in the film. He also posted a picture with Mohanlal and the entire crew.

Anand wrote: “It’s a wrap for Mohanlal sir. Great actor. Simply behaved the character.”

#Kaappaan -It is a wrap for @Mohanlal Sir. Great actor... simply behaved the character seemly. pic.twitter.com/1nY7nJTNJm — anand k v (@anavenkat) February 20, 2019

In the film, Suriya is rumoured to be playing a bodyguard to Mohanlal with the latter playing the prime minister of the country. In a few leaked stills so far from the sets, Suriya is seen in a commando getup. The film is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions.

The project, which is on the verge of completion, also stars Sayyeshaa, Arya, Boman Irani and Samuthirakani in pivotal roles.

Kaappaan originally starred Telugu actor Allu Sirish in a crucial role. He later chose to exit from the project and revealed the reason via a statement.

“This is to let you all know about my part in Suriya 37. My dates required for the film was clashing with my other film ABCD. The shoot dates could not be rescheduled because of the logistics involved. Keeping in mind the best interest of both the films, I volunteered to step down from the role. And the director KV Anand sir too has understood the issue and accepted my decision.”

Sirish further added that he’s really looking forward to the release of the film and thanked the makers for the opportunity.

Arya was eventually signed on to replace Sirish and the grapevine is that the former plays a negative role.

