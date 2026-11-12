I visited Vayu Design for Living's new lights launch and realised how much the right lamp can change a room

New Collection Launch: Vayu - Design for Living Introduces Vayu: Light Edit (Vayu) By Ishika Narang Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards. Read more Read less Lighting is often one of the last things we think about when decorating a home. We choose the furniture, decide on the wall colours, add rugs and decorative accessories, and then settle for a ceiling light to brighten the space. But a recent visit to Vayu Design for Living's new lighting launch made me look at lamps a little differently. As I walked through the collection, I realised that a lamp can do much more than simply light up a dark room. It can add texture, bring in an interesting design element, create a cosy atmosphere, and even become the focal point of a room.

What caught my attention was how different the lamps felt despite serving a similar purpose. Some had sculptural forms and distinctive materials that made them look like decorative art pieces, while others had softer silhouettes and warm shades that could change the atmosphere of a space. It also got me thinking about how we choose and position lamps at home. If you are planning to refresh your home without changing the furniture or undertaking a major makeover, experimenting with lamps might be a good place to start. Here's how different types of lamps can influence a room and how to pair them.

1. Sculptural table lamps can double up as statement decor Sculptural table lamps are particularly interesting because their bases, silhouettes and materials can add character even when the light is switched off. One design that caught my attention at the Vayu launch was the Axis lamp. Its stone base, stacked spherical details, and layered circular elements give it a distinctly architectural appearance. The pleated fabric shade gives a softer appeal to room. The overall design creates an interesting contrast between the solid stone structure and the lighter upper half.

How to style it: A sculptural lamp like this can work well on a console table, a sideboard or a spacious bedside table. Let it stand out rather than surrounding it with too many decorative accessories. You can pair it with a small ceramic vase, a stack of books or a simple decorative object to create a balanced arrangement.