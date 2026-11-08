Make more room in limited space with smart design: Expert tips to maximise space in a compact home

Struggling to fit everything into a room because of limited space? A little rearrangement, smarter space planning and replacing bulky furniture with pieces that create an illusion of openness can make a world of difference. Living in a small apartment often means finding ways to accommodate everything, from furniture and storage to separate areas for work, relaxation and everyday activities. With thoughtful interior planning, you can make better use of the available space without compromising on functionality or comfort. Compact home design ideas (Pinterest) By Ishika Narang Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards. Read more Read less

According to Purva Gokhale, Concept Designer at D20 Elements, ”Homeowners often assume that their homes need more square footage when the actual issue is inefficient space planning. A sofa placed against the wrong wall, an awkward passage or cupboards that cannot open completely can affect how comfortably a home functions."

Here are some expert-recommended ways to make more room with smart interior design.

1. Identify underutilised corners and spaces Before considering structural changes or purchasing new furniture, take a closer look at your existing home interior style; like corners, passages, spaces above doorways and wall sections often remain unused simply because they are not considered during furniture planning. Gokhale explains that identifying these overlooked areas can help homeowners accommodate additional functions without expanding the existing floor plan. The result was a discreet laundry area that blended into the interiors without drawing attention from visitors. You can add cabinets above door frames or use awkward wall sections for compact shelving. However, ensure that these additions do not obstruct movement or make the room feel overcrowded.

2. Use visual design tricks to make rooms appear bigger A small room doesn't necessarily have to be made larger by increasing its A small room doesn't necessarily have to be made larger by increasing its physical size. The way the light, the colours, the furniture and the finishes all work together can have a huge impact on how large a room appears. One of the best ways of achieving this is to ensure there is visual continuity throughout the interior. A good example of this is using the same flooring throughout the various areas of the property so that there is no break in the room. A simple, restrained colour scheme will also prevent the room from looking too cluttered. Mirrors are a very useful feature in a small house. A mirror placed opposite a window will reflect the light and give the impression of depth. This is particularly effective in narrow living rooms, small bedrooms and any room that is naturally quite dark. Don't go in for too many contrasting finishes, too much dark furniture or heavy curtains, as this will just make the room look very full. Go for lighter furniture, a simple and streamlined approach and window treatments that will allow as much natural light as possible into the room.

3. Invest in built-in storage to save floor space Storage is by far the biggest problem in compact home interior design. You can very quickly end up with a large amount of floor space taken up by standalone wardrobes, shoe racks, side tables and cabinets. The solution is to use storage in the architecture. Built-in wardrobes, wall-mounted cabinets, under-bed drawers and floor-to-ceiling units are all viable options. A wardrobe that goes right up to the ceiling, for instance, provides storage for seasonal clothing, luggage and all the other things you don't use all the time. A bed with built-in drawers is another good example of this principle in action, providing space for all your bedding, blankets and other such items without the need for a separate unit. The concept is to give everything a home so that the surfaces are not cluttered. When you're considering built-in storage, you have to bear in mind the issue of access, ventilation and the amount of space you'll need for the doors and drawers to open.

4. Choose furniture that serves multiple purposes In a compact home, every piece of furniture should contribute to the functionality of the room. Instead of filling spaces with individual furniture units, consider designs that can serve more than one purpose. For example, a dining table can also function as a work desk, particularly in homes without a separate study room. Similarly, a sofa-cum-bed can provide additional sleeping arrangements for guests without requiring a dedicated guest bedroom.

Other options include:

Storage ottomans : These can function as additional seating, footrests and concealed storage units for everyday essentials.

Foldable dining tables: These can be extended when needed and folded away to free up floor space.

Wall-mounted desks : These provide a compact workstation without occupying the floor area required by a conventional desk.

Nesting tables: These can be arranged together when not in use and separated when additional surface space is required.

Beds with storage: These offer additional room for organising bedding, clothes and seasonal belongings. However, avoid choosing multifunctional furniture simply because it offers several features. Consider the dimensions, ease of use and whether it genuinely addresses your household's requirements.

5. Plan different activities within the same room A compact home may not always have the luxury of separate rooms for every activity. However, this does not mean that you have to compromise on functionality. Instead, plan different activities within the same room by creating clearly defined zones. A bedroom, for instance, can accommodate sleeping, studying and storage requirements when the furniture is arranged thoughtfully. Gokhale highlights how a child's bedroom can accommodate a bed, a study desk and a play corner when all three functions are considered together during the planning stage. You can also create a small work corner in the living room by using a compact desk, a comfortable chair and wall-mounted shelves. Similarly, a dining area can double as a workspace during the day and return to its original function during mealtimes. Use rugs, lighting, furniture placement or subtle changes in wall finishes to distinguish different zones without adding physical partitions. This helps maintain an open layout while giving each activity its own designated area.

6. Declutter before adding anything new One of the simplest ways to make a home feel more spacious is to remove items that are no longer needed. Adding more storage or buying compact furniture may not solve the problem if the room is already occupied by unnecessary belongings. Gokhale recommends starting by removing three things from a room and observing how the additional breathing space changes its appearance and functionality. Begin with surfaces such as coffee tables, bedside units, kitchen counters and open shelves. Remove duplicate items, unused accessories and belongings that no longer serve a purpose. You can also reassess your furniture arrangement to identify pieces that obstruct movement or occupy more space than necessary. Once the room is decluttered, evaluate whether you genuinely need additional furniture or storage. This approach can help prevent unnecessary purchases and make better use of the available floor area.

7. Maintain clear pathways for better movement Even a well-furnished room can feel cramped when furniture obstructs everyday movement. Narrow passages, blocked doorways and cupboards that cannot open completely can affect how comfortably you use your home. When arranging furniture, ensure there is enough clearance around beds, dining tables, sofas and storage units. Avoid placing large furniture pieces in natural walking pathways, particularly in entryways and narrow corridors. For smaller living rooms, consider arranging seating along the walls while keeping the centre relatively open. In bedrooms, ensure that wardrobe doors and storage drawers can open fully without hitting other furniture. The objective is to create a home layout design that supports easy movement rather than filling every available corner with furniture.