FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. returned to practice Wednesday and is on track to start for the Atlanta Falcons Sunday against the Chicago Bears after leaving last week's loss to Baltimore with a rib injury. Falcons QB Penix returns to practice and is expected to start vs. Bears, barring rib injury setback

Coach Kevin Stefanski said Penix will start against the Bears “as long as everything goes according to plan.” Penix showed no sign of the injury in the portion of practice open to reporters as he moved and threw passes.

“Yeah, they’re good, they’re getting better every day,” Penix said when asked about his ribs after the practice. “I felt good today at practice. And I know I’m gonna continue to feel good. I've just got to stay on top of my rehab and just make sure I’m doing all the right things.”

When asked if he felt any discomfort when making throws, Penix said: “Any pain? It’s not always comfortable but I made every throw today. So take with that what you want.”

Penix led the Falcons to two straight wins before Sunday night's 30-23 overtime loss to the Ravens. He was held out in the overtime period after suffering the injury in the fourth quarter.

“I’m happy that he’s all right,” said running back Bijan Robinson. "... I never want to see the quarterback, especially Mike, get hit like that. But for us, it’s a blessing that he is back, and we’re gonna take advantage of it."

Penix missed the first two games of the season while completing his recovery from a torn ACL in his left knee that ended his 2025 season. The Falcons were 0-2 with Cooper Rush as the fill-in starter. Tua Tagovailoa played behind Penix against Baltimore and threw a game-ending interception in overtime.

Stefanski provided no details on the results of tests on Penix's rib. Even before the tests, Penix said he was determined to start against Chicago "because I’ve sat out enough in my career. ... I will work my tail off to make sure I’m back out there on that field.”

Stefanski said he wanted to see Penix's level of comfort on the field.

“Penix will be limited in some fashion,” Stefanski said before the practice. “We’ll see how he’s feeling and have communication with him to see how many reps he will take off, so that that’s to be determined.

“I want to see how he’s feeling with any injury like this. You want to make sure as they move around and how they’re feeling. He's feeling better.”

Penix wore protective padding around his waist and over his jersey in the practice. The band of padding, which covered his lower ribs, sometimes is worn under jerseys.

Cornerback C.J. Henderson did not practice Wednesday. Stefanski said Henderson is improving and added “I'm not ruling him out."

The status of defensive end Za’Darius Smith , who was inactive against Baltimore, also may not be determined until later in the week.

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