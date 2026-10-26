Football weekly roundup: Real Madrid rule El Clasico as Manchester United hit a new low

It was a week of drama, upsets and significant shifts in momentum across European football. Real Madrid claimed the bragging rights in El Clasico, ending Barcelona’s winning run and tightening the title race. Manchester United endured another miserable spell, while Aston Villa brought Manchester City’s unbeaten Premier League start to an abrupt end. Kylian Mbappe and Bruno Fernandes (AP)

In the Champions League, Paris Saint-Germain overcame Barcelona in a meeting of European heavyweights, while Bayern Munich and Arsenal fought out an entertaining draw. Serie A, meanwhile, remains wide open, with just four points separating the top four.

Here are the key talking points from the week in football: Real Madrid leave Barcelona reeling Real Madrid dealt Barcelona a significant blow with a 2-1 victory at Camp Nou, ending their rivals’ dominance and strengthening their own title challenge. Kylian Mbappe scored twice for Los Blancos, while Barcelona struggled to find their customary attacking rhythm.

Lamine Yamal was unable to exert his usual influence on the occasion, and Hansi Flick’s attempts to change the game from the bench failed to produce the desired response. Barcelona lacked the edge to recover, allowing Madrid to leave with a result that could prove important in the title race.

The defeat was Barcelona’s second in succession, following their Champions League setback against PSG. Despite the dip in form, they remain top with 27 points, three ahead of third-placed Real Madrid, who have moved to 24.

Madrid will take confidence from a victory that restores momentum to their campaign. Barcelona, meanwhile, must find a way to arrest their slide before a promising start to the season begins to unravel.

Manchester United sink to a new low Manchester United’s week was defined by two damaging defeats, in the Champions League and the Premier League, and the growing sense that their problems extend well beyond individual results.

A humiliating 4-1 defeat by Champions League debutants Como was followed by a 3-0 loss to Bournemouth. Neither performance offered much encouragement, with United looking short of cohesion, confidence and the ability to respond when matches turned against them.

They have now gone eight matches without a win. After eight league games, United have seven points and sit 16th, uncomfortably close to the relegation zone. The pressure on Michael Carrick is mounting, with questions about his position becoming increasingly difficult to ignore.

For a club accustomed to competing at the top end of English and European football, the immediate concern is no longer simply a failure to challenge for honours. It is the absence of a convincing route back to stability.

Villa pull down City Manchester City’s perfect Premier League start came to an end as Aston Villa secured a 3-1 victory, with Unai Emery’s side taking full advantage of the champions’ vulnerabilities.

Nicolas Jackson scored twice, while Erling Haaland’s goal proved insufficient to prevent City from suffering their first defeat of the campaign. Villa held firm in the closing stages to secure a result that underlined their capacity to trouble the league’s strongest sides.

Arsenal responded to City’s setback with a 2-0 win over Everton, moving level on points with the defending champions. They nevertheless remained second, with goal difference keeping them behind City.

Champions League delivers two heavyweight contests The Champions League produced two compelling encounters, with PSG’s victory over Barcelona and Bayern Munich’s draw with Arsenal providing the week’s standout European action.

Barcelona’s difficulties continued against the defending champions, who won 4-2 after an injury-hit visiting side struggled to match their intensity. PSG demonstrated the attacking quality and composure that have made them such a formidable force in Europe, leaving Barcelona with a second consecutive defeat and fresh questions to answer.

Bayern and Arsenal, meanwhile, offered a different kind of contest at the Allianz Arena. Neither side was content simply to rely on its familiar strengths: Arsenal sought to impose an attacking game, while Vincent Kompany’s Bayern showed they could threaten without monopolising possession.

The result was an absorbing 2-2 draw between two sides capable of going deep into the competition. Neither found the decisive breakthrough, but the contest suggested that the battle between Europe’s leading clubs could be as much about tactical flexibility as individual quality.

Serie A title race remains wide open Italy’s top flight is shaping up to be a closely contested affair, with the leading four sides separated by just four points as the season approaches its middle phase.

Inter and Lazio are level on 22 points, with Inter leading on goal difference. Roma and Milan are close behind on 18 points apiece, leaving little room for error among the early contenders.

The fact that all four remain unbeaten adds another layer of intrigue. Consistency has been the defining feature of their starts, but maintaining it as the fixture list becomes more demanding will be a different challenge. The coming rounds could prove significant in establishing an early head start, although there is little to suggest that any one side is ready to pull clear.