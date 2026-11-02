Hitomi Tanaka's arrival at East Bengal marks a new chapter in Indian women's club football

Hitomi Tanaka showcased her experience on Sunday and added heft to East Bengal's historic run in the AFC Women's Champions League. Hitomi Tanaka has joined East Bengal FC. (East Bengal)

The 33-year-old defender signed for the club in September to become the first Japanese woman to play for an Indian football club. Her impact was instant, as she set up the winning goal for her team in her debut match in the red and gold jersey, as East Bengal beat Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City WFC 2-1.

The win made them the first Indian club to win multiple group stage matches in the continental competition.

Ugandan striker Fazila Ikwaput converted a penalty in the 21st minute to give the hosts at the Salt Lake Stadium the lead. In the 34th minute, Tanaka won an aerial duel to powerfully head the ball forward towards Ikwaput, who doubled the score.

Ho Chi Minh City pulled one back in the 60th minute, but East Bengal held on to take the win, with Tanaka playing a key role in establishing defensive discipline within the squad.

Tanaka brings vast European experience to East Bengal Tanaka has previously represented Spanish clubs like Albacete, Córdoba, Santa Teresa, Cacereño, SE AEM and Sporting de Huelva.

Before coming to East Bengal, however, Tanaka played for Dutch club HERA United, whom she joined in September 2025. She had registered two assists for the team in the 20 matches she played for the club.

Though primarily a defender, she can play in midfield.

East Bengal’s head coach Anthony Andrews was particularly pleased with the recruitment of Tanaka. He stated that the club needed an experienced player with technical ability and game intelligence. After Tanaka joined, Andrews said, “Her experience, leadership, and game intelligence will be a tremendous asset to the team, both on and off the pitch.”

Tanaka was equally excited after joining the reigning Indian Women’s League champions. “I am honoured and excited to join East Bengal FC, a club with such a rich legacy and passionate fanbase.”

She also expressed her ambition to help East Bengal succeed in the continental tournament.

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East Bengal look to build on their continental success East Bengal have made it to the AFC Women’s Champions League group stage for the second consecutive season. They progressed through the preliminary stage in Malaysia, winning all three of their matches.

With Kolkata hosting the group-stage matches of the competition for the first time, East Bengal made history with their win on November 1. They became the first Indian club to record multiple group stage wins across editions.

East Bengal will be up against South Korea’s Hwacheon KSPO WFC on November 4. They will then face North Korea’s 4.25 SC on November 7 in their last group fixture.

Tanaka has made a great start for East Bengal in the continental tournament. The club will hope that she continues to make significant contributions as they march ahead in their pursuit of continental glory.