'It's a huge honour to play for a club like Liverpool': Bradley Barcola

After making his mark in Ligue 1, where he scored 11 goals in 29 appearances last season, Bradley Barcola now begins a new chapter in the Premier League with Liverpool, arriving with the ambition of helping the club add more trophies to its cabinet. Liverpool's French midfielder #29 Bradley Barcola takes part in a training session at the AXA training centre in Liverpool, north west England (AFP)

Speaking on JioHotstar, Barcola expressed his excitement at joining the club and elaborated on what made him certain that Anfield was the right place for the next chapter of his career, while recalling the special moment of receiving confirmation of his transfer.

Bradley Barcola expressed his joy after becoming a Liverpool player and said, "It's a huge honour to play for a club like Liverpool. I'm really happy to be here. The move took time, but today I can finally say I'm a Liverpool player. All I want now is to get on the pitch, give my best, and help the team. I've worked hard for this moment, and I'm ready to make the most of it."

Barcola has emerged as a key figure for the France national team, playing a major role in big tournaments including the FIFA World Cup 2026. He featured in eight matches at the World Cup, scoring three goals and providing one assist as France finished fourth.

Talking about the moment he learned of his transfer to Liverpool, Barcola said, "I was at home with my family, quietly waiting for the news. When I saw that my transfer to Liverpool was confirmed, I felt so happy. Sharing that moment with the people I love most made it even more special. We celebrated together, and now all we hope for is to enjoy this journey together here. It's a dream come true, and I'm ready to give everything for this club."

The French player also talked about what attracted him to the English club.

"The passion of the Liverpool fans is what drew me to this club. I had the chance to play twice at Anfield with PSG, and I saw the atmosphere firsthand. The way the fans got behind the team was incredible. When I heard about Liverpool's interest, I didn't hesitate. I knew this was the right place for me. It's a massive club with a rich history, and I'm proud to be part of it now," he told JioHotstar.

On playing at Anfield as an opponent, he said, “Playing at Anfield as an opponent was always tough. The team is full of quality players, and the atmosphere makes it even harder. The fans create so much energy that it pushes the home side to another level. Now, knowing that I get to play for this team is an amazing feeling. I can't wait to step onto that pitch in a Liverpool shirt and give everything for the fans.”