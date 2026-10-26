Antonelli masters Texas heat and Red Bull-Ferrari gambits

The Texas sun beat down on the Circuit of the Americas asphalt, shimmering across the tarmac as 22 roaring Formula 1 machines converged on the grid. Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team celebrates on the podium. (AFP)

For pole-sitter Kimi Antonelli, the air inside the Mercedes cockpit was thick with anticipation. Leading the drivers’ championship with a commanding tally, the young Italian prodigy stood just 56 laps away from sealing a historic crown.

But standing between him and United States Grand Prix glory were two desperate giants: Ferrari and Red Bull, armed with aggressive strategies and nothing left to lose.

When the five red lights went out, Charles Leclerc launched himself from the second row in his scarlet Ferrari, making a lightning-fast getaway. Diving hard down the inside towards the iconic and lung ascent of Turn 1, Leclerc squeezed past Max Verstappen’s Red Bull to slot into second place.

But by then, Antonelli had already disappeared into the horizon. Utilising the supreme traction of his Silver Arrow out of the hairpin, he carved a clean line through the apex, establishing a vital one-second buffer before the field even reached the sweeping high-speed Esses.

For the first third of the 56-lap race, the Grand Prix transformed into a high-speed game of chess. Red Bull blinked first, pulling Verstappen into the pit lane unusually early on Lap 14 to slap on a set of hard compound tyres, initiating an undercut attempt.

Ferrari reacted the very next lap, calling Leclerc in to cover the threat and rolling the dice on an aggressive two-stop scheme that traded longevity for raw, searing pace.

On the Mercedes pit wall, telemetry screens flashed amber and red. The strategists calculated the delta: Verstappen and Leclerc were flying on fresh rubber, chewing through chunks of Antonelli's lead at nearly a second per lap. The gap evaporated down to a nerve-jangling 1.8 seconds by Lap 30.

Yet, inside the cockpit, Antonelli maintained utter calm. There was no sound of worry, not an iota of exasperation over the team radio as he communicated with his engineer, Peter ‘Bono’ Bonnington.

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At just 20, the Bologna native drove with the tactical maturity of a seasoned world champion. Rather than panicking and destroying his tyres in a desperate attempt to match the pursuers’ qualifying-style laps, Antonelli communicated calmly with Bono, managing his brake-energy recovery and nursing his medium compound tyres past their expected degradation cliff.

Mercedes pulled him in on Lap 35, bolting on a fresh set of hard tyres and turning him loose for the final sprint.

What followed was a masterclass in defensive resilience and measured precision. Verstappen, revitalised by Red Bull’s aggressive alternate strategy, carved his way through the twisty Sector 1, utilising overtake mode down the long back straight to close within striking distance. Behind him, Leclerc pushed his Ferrari to the absolute limit, sparks flying from the plank as he scraped over the Austin bumps.

For five consecutive laps, the top three ran within two seconds of each other. Verstappen lunged down the inside into Turn 12, locking his front left tyre in a cloud of grey smoke, but Antonelli anticipated the move, dummying wide before cutting back underneath with grace to retain the position. It was a heart-stopping moment of wheel-to-wheel combat that left the 140,000-strong crowd roaring in unison.

With 10 laps remaining, the aggressive strategies deployed by Ferrari and Red Bull began to bite back. Their tyres, pushed beyond optimal endurance limits during their early charges, hit a thermal degradation wall. Antonelli, having perfectly preserved his rubber through the mid-race phase, suddenly unlocked a devastating turn of pace.

Setting purple sector times across the board, the Mercedes driver pulled out a two-second gap, then four, and finally stretched it beyond six seconds as the laps ticked down. The red and blue chargers behind him could do nothing but watch the silver car pull away into the Texan twilight.

As the chequered flag dropped, slicing through the smoke and flashing mobile phones on the main straight, Antonelli crossed the line to seal a dominant victory, his ninth of the season. Shouting over the team radio in pure elation, he acknowledged a triumph forged not just in speed, but in tactical brilliance and peak maturity.

Ferrari and Red Bull had thrown everything at him with aggressive gambits, but they found no chink in the armour. In a league of his own, Antonelli had conquered Austin, taking one giant stride towards a record-breaking championship legacy which will likely become his come Sunday at Mexico City.