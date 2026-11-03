Manu Bhaker to contest elections for ISSF Athletes Committee for 2026–2030 term

Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker will contest the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Athletes Committee elections for the 2026-2030 term after being nominated in the pistol category. Manu Bhaker in action during the 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan (PTI)

Bhaker is among 10 candidates vying for two elected positions in the discipline and has outlined an athlete-centric vision focused on strengthening the sport and creating a more supportive, sustainable and progressive environment for shooters worldwide.

Safeguarding the men's 25m rapid-fire pistol event and securing its long-term future in the Olympic programme, as well as pushing for better prize money across ISSF World Cups, are among her priorities.

"Having competed at the highest level, I have experienced first-hand both the opportunities and challenges that come with being an international athlete," Bhaker was quoted as saying in a media release.

"I believe that athletes should not just be participants in the sport but also active voices in shaping its future.

"My vision is to work towards greater stability in competition rules, better financial and commercial opportunities, stronger athlete welfare systems and a more accessible platform for athletes to raise their concerns. I want to contribute towards building an environment where athletes feel heard, supported and secure, both during and beyond their sporting careers," she added.

Bhaker also aims to advocate for greater stability in technical rules across Olympic cycles, allowing athletes to prepare with greater consistency and confidence. Recognising the need to expand shooting's global appeal, she wants to leverage social media and digital platforms to bring the sport closer to new audiences.

She has also proposed a secure and confidential grievance redressal mechanism for the timely and transparent resolution of athlete concerns, along with stronger mental health support through sports psychology programmes and designated quiet zones at ISSF events.

Looking beyond competitive careers, Bhaker also wants to advocate for practical financial security and career-transition pathways to help athletes build sustainable lives after retirement from sport.

The election will take place during the competition days of the ISSF World Championship Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun in Doha, which runs from November 3 to 13.