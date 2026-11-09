The Silver Arrows reborn: An agonising five-year wait ends for Mercedes

As the chequered flag fell on a chaotic, rain-soaked afternoon at Interlagos, George Russell crossed the line in fourth and Kimi Antonelli safely secured fifth. In that single instant, an agonising five-year wait ended. The Silver Arrows had flown back to the absolute summit of Formula 1. Kimi Antonelli celebrates on the podium with his engineers after winning the constructors' world championship. (REUTERS)

Down in the pit lane, the tension and anticipation that had gripped the Mercedes garage the entire weekend dissolved into a thunderous roar of jubilation. Toto Wolff was at the centre of it all.

Usually the epitome of stoic Austrian intensity behind his headset, the Mercedes team principal let loose entirely. Jumping, dancing, and leading the charge with arms outstretched, Wolff hugged mechanics, engineers, and strategists alike; his energy set the tone for a team that had climbed back to the top.

“It was a very strong beginning of the season that got us over the line. These last few races have been challenging,” said an elated Wolff. “I'm so proud of the organisation. We've taken a few years to be back on the top spot, and not many teams have been able to come back from that situation.”

This triumph in Sao Paulo capped off a brilliant fortnight for the German outfit. Just seven days prior in Mexico City, prodigy Andrea Kimi Antonelli delivered a historic masterclass to seal the world drivers’ championship, cementing his status as the youngest champion in the history of Formula 1.

Witnessing the sensational 20-year-old Italian clinch his maiden crown, immediately followed by the team locking down the constructors’ crown in Brazil, felt like the triumphant realisation of a meticulously plotted renaissance.

Yet, the road back to glory was anything but a gentle slope; it was a gruelling, multi-year cauldron of engineering heartbreak and unyielding persistence.