Daron Payne ejection row: Why Javon Kinlaw was sent off the field during Commanders vs Lions; explained

Defensive Tackle (DT) Javon Kinlaw was sent off amid the Daron Payne ejection row during the Washington Commanders v Detroit Lions game on Sunday. The NFL matchup saw tempers flare as Payne, the Commanders' DT, allegedly threw a punch at the Lions' WR Amon-Ra St. Brown. Javon Kinlaw had gotten in the face of Jared Goff earlier. (Reuters)

What happened to Javon Kinlaw

Payne threw a right hook at Amon-Ra St. Brown and was promptly ejected, as per New York Times. The 28-year-old headed back to the locker room after CB Trey Amos had to be helped off the field after he suffered an ankle injury.

Moments after this sequence of events, fellow DT Javon Kinlaw hit an official and was called for unsportsmanlike conduct. He was sent off in a game where'd gotten in the face of Jared Goff a little earlier. Visuals of the tense moment were widely shared online.

Reactions to Javon Kinlaw's actions

Several people took to X to express their frustrations with the Commanders. “Daron Payne punched Amon-Ra St. Brown and Javon Kinlaw hit an official. The defense is imploding. But hey, Chris Rodriguez just scored,” one person wrote.

Another added, “Daron Payne punched Amon-Ra St Brown & then Javon Kinlaw makes illegal contact with the official. This team has clearly given up.”

Yet another person said, “Daron Payne ejected, Javon Kinlaw should have been ejected, Dan Quinn has lost this team. It's done. He might be done.”

Kinlaw was signed by the Commanders to a three-year deal of $45 million with $30 million guaranteed. Adam Peters, the general manager for Commanders, knew Kinlaw from back when he was with San Francisco 49ers. The Commanders decision to get Kinlaw was reportedly met with criticisms, with his underwhelming 2024 campaign with the New York Jets brought into focus. In the 2025 season, he's recorded 9 solo tackles and 9 assisted tackles for a total of 18 combined tackles.