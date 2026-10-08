Marlon Humphrey says he’ll vote ‘next time’ after meeting Trump, admits he is ‘extremely uninformed’
Marlon Humphrey jokes about riding with Donald Trump and reportedly plans to vote for the first time.
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey shared a lighthearted message about his ride with President Donald Trump following an event in Maryland.
Humphrey was among four Ravens players who attended Trump’s appearance Tuesday at Tradepoint Atlantic in Sparrows Point, where the president announced plans for a new submarine shipyard in Baltimore County. The cornerback later posted a video on X showing him and Ravens long snapper Nick Moore riding in the same vehicle as Trump.
“Do yall know this guy? He claims that he's a billionaire!” Humphrey wrote, joking about comments Trump had made earlier during his speech.
A report from Gridiron Heroics also said Humphrey revealed plans to vote for the first time after meeting Trump.
However, the supplied report does not provide a direct quote from Humphrey confirming that voting decision, so the claim should be treated as a report rather than an independently confirmed statement.
The meeting came as Trump spoke about Baltimore’s football team, its players and their salaries. He called Humphrey a “great talent, player, and leader” through an adviser and praised the Ravens during his remarks.
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What happened during Marlon Humphrey’s ride with Trump?
Humphrey and Moore reportedly greeted Trump after he arrived by Marine One before joining him in the vehicle.
The unusual moment became the focus of Humphrey’s social media post. His billionaire joke referred to Trump’s comments about the Ravens players making significant money.
During his speech, Trump called Humphrey, Moore, kicker Tyler Loop and punter Ryan Eckley to stand before the crowd.
“Oh, these guys are making a lot of money,” Trump said. “They're doing very well. I think they're 3-1 or something like that. They're doing good.”
The Ravens were indeed 3-1 after beating the Tennessee Titans 24-18 on Sunday.
Trump also praised Moore’s snapping ability and joked about his gray hair. He mentioned quarterback Lamar Jackson as well, saying he was “a little bit injured” after hurting his ankle against Tennessee.
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What is next for Marlon Humphrey and the Ravens?
Humphrey attended the event shortly after leaving Baltimore’s win over Tennessee because of a calf injury.
The Ravens are scheduled to face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday night, October 11. The game is set for 8:20pm ET.
Humphrey’s appearance with Trump also adds another public moment to the cornerback’s history of interacting with the president. He has previously posted about Trump on social media and invited him to play golf.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSehjal Gupta
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.Read More