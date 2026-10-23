Patriots’ Christian Gonzalez active against Bears despite illness concern as insider reveals worrying update
Christian Gonzalez went through his usual warmups and was ultimately not included on the Patriots’ inactive list when it was released.
The New England Patriots faced a late defensive concern ahead of their Week 7 “Thursday Night Football” matchup against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Cornerback Christian Gonzalez was downgraded to questionable due to an illness roughly 40 minutes before the inactive lists were announced.
Gonzalez remains active vs Bears
Gonzalez went through his usual warmups, he was ultimately not included on the Patriots’ inactive list when it was released.
Despite being cleared to play, Christian Gonzalez remains “under the weather”, according to NFL insider James Palmer.
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“Christian Gonzalez is officially active. The Patriots and Gonzalez both expected him to play and he will be out there,” Palmer wrote on X.
Insider flags concern around Gonzalez
However, the insider added that the Patriots cornerback is still feeling unwell. “But Gonzo is under the weather for sure I'm told. Nothing appears serious at this time,” his tweet further read.
Gonzalez remains a vital part of New England’s defense after signing a record-breaking four-year, $135 million deal this summer. Through six games this season, the cornerback has recorded 14 tackles and five passes defended.
The Patriots’ situation with Gonzalez echoes the Cowboys’ experience with cornerback Joey Porter Jr. ahead of their Week 4 “Thursday Night Football” matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
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Porter was eventually ruled out after falling ill and vomiting shortly before kickoff, a situation Gonzalez managed to avoid.
Patriots inactives vs Bears
Meanwhile, the Patriots’ inactive list for the Bears matchup featured cornerback Carlton Davis III, who was sidelined with a neck injury, along with cornerbacks Karon Prunty and Channing Canada, center Ben Brown, defensive tackle Joshua Farmer and quarterback Behren Morton.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More