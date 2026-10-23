Patriots’ Christian Gonzalez active against Bears despite illness concern as insider reveals worrying update

Gonzalez went through his usual warmups, he was ultimately not included on the Patriots’ inactive list when it was released.

The New England Patriots faced a late defensive concern ahead of their Week 7 “Thursday Night Football” matchup against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Cornerback Christian Gonzalez was downgraded to questionable due to an illness roughly 40 minutes before the inactive lists were announced.

Despite being cleared to play, Christian Gonzalez remains “under the weather”, according to NFL insider James Palmer.

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“Christian Gonzalez is officially active. The Patriots and Gonzalez both expected him to play and he will be out there,” Palmer wrote on X.

Insider flags concern around Gonzalez However, the insider added that the Patriots cornerback is still feeling unwell. “But Gonzo is under the weather for sure I'm told. Nothing appears serious at this time,” his tweet further read.

Gonzalez remains a vital part of New England’s defense after signing a record-breaking four-year, $135 million deal this summer. Through six games this season, the cornerback has recorded 14 tackles and five passes defended.

The Patriots’ situation with Gonzalez echoes the Cowboys’ experience with cornerback Joey Porter Jr. ahead of their Week 4 “Thursday Night Football” matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

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Porter was eventually ruled out after falling ill and vomiting shortly before kickoff, a situation Gonzalez managed to avoid.