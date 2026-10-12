Who is John Abraham? Children, net worth, NFL career and more about Falcons legend

Former NFL defensive end John Abraham, nicknamed “The Predator,” is being honoured by the Atlanta Falcons for his contribution to the franchise. John Abraham, the former Falcons star known as ‘The Predator,’ recorded 133.5 NFL sacks, has four daughters and an estimated $26.2 million net worth. (John Abraham/Instgaram)

The Falcons inducted him into their Ring of Honor on October 11, 2026, during their game against the Baltimore Ravens. Abraham finished his 15-season NFL career with 133.5 sacks, five Pro Bowl selections and three first-team All-Pro honours.

Who is John Abraham? John Abraham was born on May 6, 1978, in Timmonsville, South Carolina. He played college football at the University of South Carolina before the New York Jets selected him with the 13th overall pick in the first round of the 2000 NFL Draft.

He joined the Atlanta Falcons in 2006. His speed and ability to pressure opposing quarterbacks earned him the nickname “The Predator.” He later played for the Arizona Cardinals before ending his professional career.

John Abraham’s NFL career and achievements Abraham spent seven seasons with the Falcons from 2006 to 2012, recording 68.5 sacks, the most in franchise history. His standout season in Atlanta came in 2008, when he registered 16.5 sacks.

Across 15 NFL seasons, Abraham recorded 133.5 sacks and 48 forced fumbles. He earned five Pro Bowl selections and three first-team All-Pro honours during his career. His career sack total places him among the NFL’s most productive pass-rushers.

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John Abraham’s children and family Abraham has four daughters, according to the Atlanta Falcons’ official website. One of them, Ayumi Abraham, has been mentioned publicly in connection with her father’s support for young athletes. She plays girls flag football at North Atlanta High School.

Abraham has also taken an active role in raising members of his extended family. A 2012 report by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution described how he welcomed his sister, Ryan Josey, and her sons into his household to provide them with stability and guidance.

The report named his nephews Tyquan Abraham, Jajuan Josey and Bryson Josey. Abraham wanted to help them focus on school and build a better future.

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What is John Abraham’s net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, John Abraham has an estimated net worth of $26.2 million. His earnings came during a 15-season NFL career that included spells with the New York Jets, Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals.

His long career as a pass-rusher, along with contracts across three NFL franchises, helped establish his financial standing.

Why are the Falcons honouring John Abraham? The Falcons inducted Abraham as the 15th member of their Ring of Honor. The recognition celebrates his seven seasons with Atlanta, where he set the franchise’s career sacks record with 68.5.

His 2008 season, when he recorded 16.5 sacks, remains a standout part of his Falcons legacy. The honour recognises his impact on the team’s defence and his place among the franchise’s most celebrated players.