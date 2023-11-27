Ahead of launch, OnePlus 12 first look officially revealed. Check details

OnePlus has revealed the first look of OnePlus 12 and is reportedly set to launch this next handset on December 5, a day after the Chinese manufacturer's 10-year anniversary. The OnePlus 12 (Image courtesy: twitter.com/yabhishekd)

According to Gadgets 360, OnePlus 12 pre-bookings are available on the official OnePlus website and JD.com, with a global launch slated for January.

What does first look show?

As seen in first images of OnePlus 12, the upcoming smartphone features a hole-punch display design, along with a triple camera setup with the Hasselblad branding.

The punch-hole cutout, which is in the display, houses the selfie camera; there are curved edges and barrow bezels all around the display. The rear end, meanwhile, has a circular camera module.

Colours

As previously teased, OnePlus 12 will be offered in the following colour options: Pale Green, Rock Black, White.

Expected specifications

Display: BOE's ProXDR display with a 2K resolution and peak brightness of 2600 nits.

Processor: The device will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdrgaon 8 Gen 3 SoC; 16 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage.

Operating system: Tipped to be the successor to OnePlus 11, the phone is teased to run on Android 14-based ColorOS.

Battery: It is likely to sport a large 5400 mAh unit battery that supports wired charging of 100 W and 50W wireless charging.