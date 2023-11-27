close_game
close_game
News / Technology / Ahead of launch, OnePlus 12 first look officially revealed. Check details

Ahead of launch, OnePlus 12 first look officially revealed. Check details

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Nov 27, 2023 02:19 PM IST

OnePlus 12 is likely to be launched on December 5, a day after 10-year anniversary of OnePlus

OnePlus has revealed the first look of OnePlus 12 and is reportedly set to launch this next handset on December 5, a day after the Chinese manufacturer's 10-year anniversary.

The OnePlus 12 (Image courtesy: twitter.com/yabhishekd)
The OnePlus 12 (Image courtesy: twitter.com/yabhishekd)

According to Gadgets 360, OnePlus 12 pre-bookings are available on the official OnePlus website and JD.com, with a global launch slated for January.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

What does first look show?

As seen in first images of OnePlus 12, the upcoming smartphone features a hole-punch display design, along with a triple camera setup with the Hasselblad branding.

The punch-hole cutout, which is in the display, houses the selfie camera; there are curved edges and barrow bezels all around the display. The rear end, meanwhile, has a circular camera module.

Colours

As previously teased, OnePlus 12 will be offered in the following colour options: Pale Green, Rock Black, White.

Expected specifications

Display: BOE's ProXDR display with a 2K resolution and peak brightness of 2600 nits.

Processor: The device will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdrgaon 8 Gen 3 SoC; 16 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage.

Operating system: Tipped to be the successor to OnePlus 11, the phone is teased to run on Android 14-based ColorOS.

Battery: It is likely to sport a large 5400 mAh unit battery that supports wired charging of 100 W and 50W wireless charging.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out