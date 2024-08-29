Amazon best deals on chimneys: Get up to 70% discount on best-selling chimneys, check out the top deals here

Wish to revamp your kitchen with a modern chimney? Amazon Best Deals on Chimneys offer up to 70% off on top-selling models, making it the perfect time to upgrade. Whether struggling with smoke, grease or lingering cooking odours, a powerful chimney can be a game-changer, ensuring a cleaner and fresher kitchen environment. But with so many options available, how do you pick the right one? Amazon Best Deals on Chimneys: Here are the top 10 deals you can’t miss! (Pexels)

Have you been considering a stylish wall-mounted chimney or an advanced auto-clean model? This sale lets you snag high-quality chimneys at unbeatable prices, making premium features more accessible than ever. Wondering which deals are worth your attention? We’ve gathered the top discounts to help you find a chimney that suits your kitchen’s style and needs.

These deals are too good to last, so don’t wait! Upgrade your kitchen now and enjoy a smoke-free cooking experience. Ready to make your kitchen smarter and more efficient? Explore the best chimney deals on Amazon and start saving today!

Upgrade your kitchen with the Elica 60 cm Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney, now available at an impressive 56% discount. Designed with advanced technology, this chimney ensures a smoke-free, fresh cooking environment. The filterless design minimises maintenance, while the powerful suction of 1310 m³/hr efficiently eliminates smoke and odours. The motion sensor control makes operation effortless, and the auto clean feature ensures easy upkeep by collecting oil in a dedicated collector.

Specifications of Elica 60 cm Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

Suction Capacity: 1310 m³/hr

Control Type: Touch + Motion Sensor

Auto Clean Function with Oil Collector

Filterless Design with Sealed Motor

T-Shape, Wall-Mounted Design

2. Elica 60 cm Filterless Autoclean Chimney

Transform your kitchen with the Elica 60 cm Filterless Autoclean Chimney, now at a 56% discount. Designed for modern kitchens, this chimney features a powerful suction capacity of 1200 m³/hr, ensuring efficient smoke and odour removal. Its filterless design simplifies maintenance, while the auto clean technology uses a heating element to tackle sticky oil particles, collecting them in an integrated oil collector. The touch and motion sensor controls provide easy operation with just a wave of your hand. The sleek, wall-mounted unit includes LED lighting for added convenience and style, making it a functional and elegant addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Chimney

Suction Capacity: 1200 m³/hr

Control Type: Touch + Motion Sensor

Autoclean Technology with Built-In Oil Collector

Filterless Design for Easy Maintenance

Wall-Mounted with Curved Glass and LED Lighting

3. GLEN 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Angular Glass Kitchen Chimney

The Glen 90 cm Auto-Clean Filterless Angular Glass Chimney is now available at a 55% discount with Amazon best deals on chimneys. This stylish black chimney offers a powerful 1200 m³/hr suction capacity, ensuring a smoke-free cooking environment. Its filterless design means no more tedious filter cleaning, and the autoclean feature simplifies maintenance by removing oil particles automatically. With touch and motion sensor controls, operating the chimney is effortless, just wave your hand to start. The energy-efficient LED lamps provide bright illumination while reducing energy consumption.

Specifications of Glen 90 cm Auto-Clean Filterless Angular Glass Chimney

Suction Capacity: 1200 m³/hr

Control Type: Touch + Motion Sensor

Auto-Clean Function with Filterless Design

Energy-Efficient 2x1.5 W LED Lamps

Rust-Proof with Noise Reduction Features

4. Faber 90cm 1500m³/hr BLDC Autoclean Chimney

Keep your kitchen smoke-free with the Faber 90 cm BLDC Autoclean Chimney, now available at a 27% discount. Featuring a powerful 1500 m³/hr suction capacity, this chimney ensures superior performance in maintaining a clean and smoke-free cooking environment. The filterless design simplifies maintenance, while the built-in oil collector efficiently gathers oil residues. With 9-speed touch and gesture controls, adjusting settings is effortless. The energy-efficient LED lights illuminate your cooking area, and the BLDC motor provides quiet, reliable operation.

Specifications of Faber 90 cm BLDC Autoclean Chimney:

Suction Capacity: 1500 m³/hr

Control Type: 9-Speed Touch & Gesture

Autoclean with Built-In Oil Collector

LED Lighting: 2 Rectangle Lights

12 Years Warranty on Motor, 2 Years Comprehensive Warranty

5. Elica 60cm 1425 m3/hr BLDC Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

This powerful chimney by Elica boasts a high suction capacity of 1425 m³/hr, ensuring superior air quality by efficiently removing smoke and odours. Its filterless design reduces maintenance, while the autoclean feature uses a heating element to tackle oil residues, which are collected in the built-in oil collector. Equipped with a BLDC motor, it offers energy efficiency and durability, saving up to 50% in power consumption. The chimney features 9-speed touch controls with an RPM display and motion sensor technology for effortless operation.

Specifications Elica 60cm 1425 m3/hr BLDC Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

Suction Capacity: 1425 m³/hr

Control Type: 9-Speed Touch Control with RPM Display + Motion Sensor

Autoclean with Built-In Oil Collector

LED Lighting: 1 Lamp

15 Years Warranty on Motor, 2 Years Comprehensive Warranty

6. Livpure Fenix 60 1400 m3/hr T-Shape

Check out the Livpure Fenix 60, designed to enhance your cooking experience with powerful performance and innovative features now available at 69% with Amazon best deals on chimneys With an impressive suction capacity of 1400 m³/hr, this filterless kitchen chimney swiftly removes smoke and odours, ensuring a clean and fresh kitchen environment. Its filterless technology means no more clogging issues and minimal maintenance. The thermal auto-clean function makes cleaning effortless by using heat to clear oil residues, which are collected in the built-in oil collector. The motion sensor technology offers hands-free operation, automatically activating the chimney when you’re in the kitchen.

Specifications of Livpure Fenix 60 1400 m3/hr T-Shape

Suction Capacity: 1400 m³/hr

Control Type: Touch & Gesture Control

Thermal Auto-Clean with Oil Collector

LED Lighting: Dual Lamps

Warranty: 10 Years on Motor, 2 Years Comprehensive

7. Hindware Smart Appliances Nadia IN 60 cm 1500 m³/hr Stylish Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney

This 60 cm filterless kitchen chimney boasts a powerful suction capacity of 1500 m³/hr, effectively removing smoke, odours, and cooking fumes. Its filterless design ensures minimal maintenance and consistent airflow. Equipped with a metallic oil collector and an auto-clean function, this chimney makes cleaning effortless by heating and collecting oil residues. The user-friendly touch controls, combined with motion sensor technology, offer easy operation and hands-free convenience. The sleek curved glass and modern black finish add a touch of elegance to any kitchen.

Specifications of Hindware Smart Appliances Nadia IN 60 cm 1500 m³/hr

Suction Capacity: 1500 m³/hr

Control Type: Touch Control with Motion Sensor

Features: Auto-Clean, Metallic Oil Collector

Noise Level: 58 dB

Warranty: 1 Year on Product, 10 Years on Motor

8. AMBBER Marvel Black Wall Mounted Kitchen Chimney

With a powerful suction capacity of 1250 m³/hr, it effectively removes smoke, odours and grease, ensuring a clean and fresh kitchen environment. The filterless design simplifies maintenance, while the integrated oil collector captures grease, enhancing the chimney's performance. Equipped with three-speed push-button controls, it offers flexibility to match your cooking intensity. The energy-efficient LED lamps provide bright illumination for your cooking area, combining functionality with convenience. The sleek black finish and powder-coated body add a modern touch to any kitchen.

Specifications of AMBBER Marvel Black Wall Mounted Kitchen Chimney

Suction Capacity: 1250 m³/hr

Control Type: 3-Speed Push Button

Features: Filterless Technology, Oil Collector

Lighting: LED Lamps

Warranty: 4 Years

9. Ventair 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

The advanced auto-clean technology of Ventair 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney simplifies maintenance by using heat to melt and collect oil and grease, which is then gathered in a detachable metallic oil collector for easy cleaning. Featuring a sleek 11° filterless design, it directs grime away from your kitchen surfaces. Enjoy effortless control with motion sensor technology and a feather touch panel, plus energy-efficient LED lights for enhanced visibility. The chimney operates at a low noise level of 58 dB, making your cooking experience more peaceful. Grab it with Amazon best deals on chimneys at a 68% discount.

Specifications of Ventair 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

Suction Capacity: 1200 m³/hr

Features: Auto Clean, Motion Sensor, Filterless Technology

Lighting: Energy-efficient LED Lamps

Noise Level: 58 dB

Warranty: 1 Year on Product, 5 Years on Motor

10. BLOWHOT EVA S BPC Chimney

The Blowhot EVA kitchen chimney offers a robust suction power of 1200 m³/h to efficiently clear smoke, grease and odours, ensuring a fresh cooking environment. The sleek pyramid-shaped design adds a modern touch to your kitchen, while the dual LED lights enhance visibility. Enjoy easy maintenance with the dual baffle filters, which are removable and washable. The chimney operates quietly at less than 59 dB so you can cook without noisy distractions. You can control the ventilation easily with the 3-speed push button settings, and benefit from a 10-year motor warranty and a 1-year general warranty.

Specifications of BLOWHOT EVA S BPC Chimney

Suction Capacity: 1200 m³/h

Features: Dual Baffle Filter, 3-Speed Push Control, Energy-Efficient LED Lights

Design: Pyramid-Shaped, Black Powder Coated Body

Noise Level: <59 dB

Warranty: 10 Years on Motor, 2 Years on Main PCB, 1 Year General Warranty

Top 3 features of the best chimneys with deals on Amazon

Best Chimneys Suction Power Control Type Special Feature Elica 60 cm 1310 m³/hr Filterless Autoclean 1310 m³/hr Touch + Motion Sensor Auto Clean with Oil Collector, Filterless Design Elica 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Filterless Autoclean 1200 m³/hr Touch + Motion Sensor Auto Clean with Built-In Oil Collector, LED Lighting Glen 90 cm 1200 m³/hr Auto-Clean Filterless 1200 m³/hr Touch + Motion Sensor Auto-Clean Function, Energy-Efficient LED Lamps Faber 90 cm 1500 m³/hr BLDC Autoclean 1500 m³/hr 9-Speed Touch & Gesture Auto-Clean with Built-In Oil Collector, BLDC Motor Elica 60 cm 1425 m³/hr BLDC Filterless Autoclean 1425 m³/hr 9-Speed Touch + Motion Sensor Auto-Clean with Built-In Oil Collector, BLDC Motor Livpure Fenix 60 1400 m³/hr T-Shape 1400 m³/hr Touch & Gesture Control Thermal Auto-Clean with Oil Collector, Dual LED Lamps Hindware Smart Appliances Nadia IN 60 cm 1500 m³/hr 1500 m³/hr Touch + Motion Sensor Auto-Clean, Metallic Oil Collector, Sleek Curved Glass AMBBER Marvel Black Wall Mounted Kitchen Chimney 1250 m³/hr 3-Speed Push Button Filterless Technology, Oil Collector, LED Lamps Ventair 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Autoclean 1200 m³/hr Motion Sensor + Feather Touch Panel Auto-Clean, Energy-Efficient LED Lamps, Low Noise Level BLOWHOT EVA S BPC Chimney 1200 m³/h 3-Speed Push Button Dual Baffle Filters, Pyramid-Shaped Design, Energy-Efficient LED Lights

Best value for money Amazon deal on kitchen chimney

The Elica 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney is the best value-for-money deal due to its advanced features and significant savings. Priced at ₹10,999, it offers a 56% discount off the M.R.P. of ₹24,990, making it a cost-effective choice. Its filterless design means minimal maintenance, while the auto-clean function uses a heating element to efficiently remove oil and grime, collected in an oil collector for easy disposal. With a powerful suction capacity of 1200 m³/hr and modern touch and motion sensor controls, it delivers both high performance and convenience.

Best overall Amazon deal on kitchen chimney



The Elica 60 cm 1310 m³/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney stands out as the best overall option for its impressive blend of advanced features and user convenience. Its powerful suction capacity of 1310 m³/hr efficiently removes smoke and odours, ensuring a clean kitchen environment. The filterless design simplifies maintenance by eliminating the need for regular filter cleaning, while the auto-clean function with an oil collector makes upkeep effortless. With touch and motion sensor controls, it offers modern, hands-free operation.

Factors to consider while buying the best kitchen chimney

When choosing the best kitchen chimney, consider the following factors to ensure you select a model that suits your needs and preferences:

Suction Power: Opt for a chimney with adequate suction power, measured in cubic meters per hour (m³/hr). Higher suction power is crucial for effectively removing smoke, grease, and odours from the kitchen.

Type of Chimney: Decide between different types of chimneys—filterless, with baffle filters, or with mesh filters. Filterless models are easier to maintain, while those with filters may offer better grease capture.

Control Type: Consider the control options available, such as push buttons, touch controls, or remote controls. Touch and motion sensor controls offer convenience and modern functionality.

Cleaning Features: Look for auto-clean functions or easy-to-clean designs. Features like auto-clean technology and oil collectors reduce the effort required for regular maintenance.

Design and Size: Choose a chimney that complements your kitchen's design and fits well in the available space. Ensure the size of the chimney matches the size of your cooking area.

Noise Level: Check the noise level of the chimney, measured in decibels (dB). A quieter chimney provides a more pleasant cooking experience, especially in open kitchen spaces.

Lighting: Evaluate the type and brightness of the lighting provided. LED lights are energy-efficient and offer good illumination for the cooking area.

Warranty and After-Sales Service: Consider the warranty period and the availability of after-sales service. A longer warranty and good customer support can provide peace of mind and protection against potential issues.

FAQs on kitchen chimneys How often should I clean my kitchen chimney? It’s recommended to clean the chimney every 1-2 months, depending on usage. Regular cleaning prevents grease buildup and maintains optimal performance.

2. What is the difference between a ducted and ductless kitchen chimney? A ducted chimney vents smoke and odors outside through a duct, while a ductless chimney filters and recirculates air back into the kitchen using charcoal filters.

3. Can I install a kitchen chimney myself? While some people opt for DIY installation, it's best to hire a professional to ensure proper installation, safety, and optimal performance.

4. How do I choose the right size of kitchen chimney for my stove? The chimney should be at least as wide as your stove and match its cooking area. For optimal efficiency, choose a chimney with a suction power that suits your cooking needs.

5. What maintenance does a kitchen chimney require? Regularly clean the filters, check for grease buildup, and ensure the chimney’s ductwork is clear. Also, replace filters as recommended by the manufacturer to maintain performance.

