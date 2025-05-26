Search Search
Monday, May 26, 2025
Amazon brings up to 55% off on summer appliances like AC and refrigerators from top brands like LG, Samsung and more

ByBoudhaditya Sanyal
May 26, 2025 06:11 PM IST

Summer appliances from top brands are on big discounts. Upgrade or add a new appliance to your home to help beat the summer heat. Choose from fridge and ACs. 

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q18JNXE, White) View Details checkDetails

₹36,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 330 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT34DG5A4DBXHL, Luxe Black) View Details checkDetails

₹39,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display, HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI18EE3R35W0,White) View Details checkDetails

₹35,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 322 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S342SDSX, Dazzle Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze) View Details checkDetails

₹36,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Voltas 1.5 ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 185V Vectra CAR, White) View Details checkDetails

₹40,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox) View Details checkDetails

₹26,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Wood Finish, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4 Way Air Swing, AC 1.5T SIC 18VTC3 WYB TK, Teak Wood) View Details checkDetails

₹33,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Godrej 223 L 3 Star Convertible Freezer 6-In-1, Nano Shield Technology, Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator(RT EONVALOR 260C RCIF ST RH, Steel Rush) View Details checkDetails

₹22,690

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Premium Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Matter Enabled, Higher Airflow, Copper Condenser, 7in1 Convertible, True AI, 4-Way, PM 0.1 Filter, CS/CU-NU18AKY5WX, White) View Details checkDetails

₹54,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Chilled water and cool air; these are two basic requirements of surviving the summer months in India. And every home needs a dependable AC and refrigerator to keep these requirements fulfilled. Amazon is running a 6-day discount fest on summer appliances, namely refrigerator and AC. 

Get huge discounts on summer appliances on Amazon.

We have selected the top 10 options that you should go for and upgrade the cooling system for you and your food. We suggest models from brands like Samsung, LG, and Carrier among other, ensuring that our recommendations are genuine. 

The LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC delivers fast, energy-efficient cooling with AI Convertible 6-in-1 modes tailored for varying needs. VIRAAT Mode ensures powerful cooling, while Diet Mode+ optimizes energy use. With copper condenser, antivirus HD filter, and low noise operation, it's a reliable pick for medium-sized rooms, blending performance with smart features.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Ton
Energy Rating
3 Star
Technology
Dual Inverter, AI Convertible 6-in-1
Special Modes
VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+
Cooling
Faster Cooling with Energy Saving
Filter
HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection
Click Here to Buy

LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q18JNXE, White)

The Samsung 330L Bespoke AI Refrigerator combines style with smart functionality. Its Convertible 5-in-1 modes adapt to your lifestyle, while the AI Energy Mode ensures up to 10% extra energy savings. Frost-free operation and a Digital Inverter Compressor deliver quiet, efficient, long-lasting performance, making it perfect for modern families seeking flexibility, reliability, and connected convenience.

Specifications

Capacity
330 Liters
Energy Rating
3 Star
Compressor
Digital Inverter with 20-year warranty
Convertible Modes
5-in-1 (Normal, Extra Fridge, Seasonal, Vacation, Home Alone)
Special Features
AI Energy Mode, WiFi Enabled, Frost Free
Click Here to Buy

Samsung 330 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT34DG5A4DBXHL, Luxe Black)

The Carrier 1.5 Ton Flexicool Inverter AC is a smart choice for modern homes. With Wi-Fi, voice control, and a Convertible 6-in-1 cooling mode, it adapts to your needs while saving energy. The powerful cooling, dual filtration system, and corrosion-resistant copper coil ensure comfort, durability, and healthy air in every corner, even in extreme summers.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Ton (Best for rooms up to 150 sq. ft.)
Cooling
Convertible 6-in-1, 4800W cooling (Max: 5400W)
Energy Efficiency
3 Star | ISEER: 3.9 | 952.68 units/year
Special Features
Wi-Fi Smart Control, Voice Enabled, Insta Cool
Filtration
HD & PM 2.5 Filter with Auto Cleanser
Click Here to Buy

Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display, HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI18EE3R35W0,White)

The LG 322 L 3-Star Smart Inverter Refrigerator offers powerful cooling, quiet operation, and ample storage for large families. With features like Convertible Freezer, Express Freeze, and Smart Diagnosis, it blends convenience with efficiency. Multi Air Flow ensures uniform cooling, while the antibacterial gasket keeps food fresher longer, making it a smart, durable choice for modern kitchens.

Specifications

Capacity
322 L (241 L fridge + 81 L freezer)
Compressor
Smart Inverter (energy efficient, low noise)
Energy Rating
3 Star
Special Features
Convertible freezer, Express Freeze, Smart Diagnosis
Interior
2 Tempered Glass Shelves, 28 L Vegetable Box, Anti-Bacterial Gasket
Click Here to Buy

LG 322 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S342SDSX, Dazzle Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze)

The Voltas 1.5 Ton 5-Star Inverter Split AC delivers exceptional cooling with high energy efficiency, even in scorching 52 °C temperatures. Its 4-in-1 adjustable mode offers customizable comfort, while features like anti-dust filter, turbo mode, and memory restart ensure a hygienic and hassle-free experience. Ideal for medium-sized rooms, this AC is built for durability and consistent performance.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Ton (Ideal for 111–150 sq. ft. rooms)
Energy Rating
5 Star | ISEER Value: 5.00 | 751.28 kWh/year
Cooling Modes
4-in-1 adjustable via remote control
Special Features
Anti-dust filter, Anti-freeze thermostat, Sleep mode, Turbo, Self-diagnosis
Condenser
100% Copper with anti-corrosive coating for durability
Click Here to Buy

Voltas 1.5 ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 185V Vectra CAR, White)

The Samsung 236 L 3-Star Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator offers reliable cooling and long-lasting freshness with its Digital Inverter technology. Its convertible modes provide flexible storage options, making it perfect for small families. With low noise, better energy efficiency, and a sleek silver finish, this fridge balances performance and aesthetics effortlessly.

Specifications

Capacity
236 Liters (Ideal for 2–3 members)
Energy Rating
3 Star
Technology
Convertible Modes for flexible storage
Compressor
Digital Inverter (20-year warranty)
Cooling Type
Frost-Free with auto defrost
Click Here to Buy

Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox)

The Godrej 1.5 Ton 3-Star Inverter Split AC delivers both style and performance with its elegant wood finish and 5-in-1 convertible cooling. Ideal for medium-sized rooms, it offers efficient and quiet operation with a 100% copper build and advanced I-Sense Technology. The 5-year comprehensive warranty ensures added peace of mind and long-term value.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Ton, suitable for 111–150 sq.ft rooms
Cooling
5-in-1 Convertible (40% to 110% capacity)
Energy Rating
3 Star, ISEER 3.95, 980.37 kWh/year
Build
100% Copper with Blue Fin coating
Special Feature
I-Sense Remote, Anti-Microbial Self Clean, Wood Finish
Click Here to Buy

Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Wood Finish, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4 Way Air Swing, AC 1.5T SIC 18VTC3 WYB TK, Teak Wood)

The Godrej 223 L 3-Star Double Door Refrigerator is compact, energy-efficient, and packed with thoughtful features like 6-in-1 convertible freezer modes and Nano Shield Technology. Its inverter compressor ensures quiet operation and consistent cooling. Ideal for small families, it also offers advanced airflow with Cool Balance and Multi Inverter Technology for efficient and uniform freshness.

Specifications

Capacity
223 L (173 L fridge + 50 L freezer)
Energy Rating
3 Star, Inverter Compressor
Convertible Freezer
6-in-1 flexibility
Special Features
Nano Shield Technology, Cool Balance, Multi Inverter Technology
Warranty
1 year comprehensive, 10 years on compressor
Click Here to Buy

Godrej 223 L 3 Star Convertible Freezer 6-In-1, Nano Shield Technology, Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator(RT EONVALOR 260C RCIF ST RH, Steel Rush)

The Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5-Star Smart Split AC delivers top-tier performance with 7-in-1 convertible cooling, True AI, and India's first Matter-enabled technology. With a PM 0.1 filter and ShieldBlu+ coating, it ensures clean air and long-lasting durability. Ideal for mid-sized rooms, this AC offers whisper-quiet operation, energy efficiency, and premium smart features via the MirAie app.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Ton, suitable for 120–170 sq. ft rooms
Energy Rating
5 Star, ISEER: 5.20, 759.55 kWh/year
Cooling
5100W capacity, 703 CFM airflow, 4-way swing
Smart Features
Wi-Fi enabled, Matter-compatible, MirAie app, True AI mode
Filtration & Build
PM 0.1 Filter, 100% Copper with ShieldBlu+ coating
Click Here to Buy

Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Premium Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Matter Enabled, Higher Airflow, Copper Condenser, 7in1 Convertible, True AI, 4-Way, PM 0.1 Filter, CS/CU-NU18AKY5WX, White)

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unmissable Offers in Amazon Sale (May 2025) Grab amazing deals on summer appliances, laptops, large & kitchen appliances, gadgets and more in Amazon Great Summer Sale (2025).
Amazon brings up to 55% off on summer appliances like AC and refrigerators from top brands like LG, Samsung and more
