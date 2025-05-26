Amazon brings up to 55% off on summer appliances like AC and refrigerators from top brands like LG, Samsung and more

Chilled water and cool air; these are two basic requirements of surviving the summer months in India. And every home needs a dependable AC and refrigerator to keep these requirements fulfilled. Amazon is running a 6-day discount fest on summer appliances, namely refrigerator and AC.
We have selected the top 10 options that you should go for and upgrade the cooling system for you and your food. We suggest models from brands like Samsung, LG, and Carrier among other, ensuring that our recommendations are genuine.
The LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC delivers fast, energy-efficient cooling with AI Convertible 6-in-1 modes tailored for varying needs. VIRAAT Mode ensures powerful cooling, while Diet Mode+ optimizes energy use. With copper condenser, antivirus HD filter, and low noise operation, it's a reliable pick for medium-sized rooms, blending performance with smart features.
LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q18JNXE, White)
The Samsung 330L Bespoke AI Refrigerator combines style with smart functionality. Its Convertible 5-in-1 modes adapt to your lifestyle, while the AI Energy Mode ensures up to 10% extra energy savings. Frost-free operation and a Digital Inverter Compressor deliver quiet, efficient, long-lasting performance, making it perfect for modern families seeking flexibility, reliability, and connected convenience.
Specifications
Capacity
330 Liters
Energy Rating
3 Star
Compressor
Digital Inverter with 20-year warranty
Convertible Modes
5-in-1 (Normal, Extra Fridge, Seasonal, Vacation, Home Alone)
The Carrier 1.5 Ton Flexicool Inverter AC is a smart choice for modern homes. With Wi-Fi, voice control, and a Convertible 6-in-1 cooling mode, it adapts to your needs while saving energy. The powerful cooling, dual filtration system, and corrosion-resistant copper coil ensure comfort, durability, and healthy air in every corner, even in extreme summers.
Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display, HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI18EE3R35W0,White)
The LG 322 L 3-Star Smart Inverter Refrigerator offers powerful cooling, quiet operation, and ample storage for large families. With features like Convertible Freezer, Express Freeze, and Smart Diagnosis, it blends convenience with efficiency. Multi Air Flow ensures uniform cooling, while the antibacterial gasket keeps food fresher longer, making it a smart, durable choice for modern kitchens.
LG 322 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S342SDSX, Dazzle Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze)
The Voltas 1.5 Ton 5-Star Inverter Split AC delivers exceptional cooling with high energy efficiency, even in scorching 52 °C temperatures. Its 4-in-1 adjustable mode offers customizable comfort, while features like anti-dust filter, turbo mode, and memory restart ensure a hygienic and hassle-free experience. Ideal for medium-sized rooms, this AC is built for durability and consistent performance.
Voltas 1.5 ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 185V Vectra CAR, White)
The Samsung 236 L 3-Star Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator offers reliable cooling and long-lasting freshness with its Digital Inverter technology. Its convertible modes provide flexible storage options, making it perfect for small families. With low noise, better energy efficiency, and a sleek silver finish, this fridge balances performance and aesthetics effortlessly.
Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox)
The Godrej 1.5 Ton 3-Star Inverter Split AC delivers both style and performance with its elegant wood finish and 5-in-1 convertible cooling. Ideal for medium-sized rooms, it offers efficient and quiet operation with a 100% copper build and advanced I-Sense Technology. The 5-year comprehensive warranty ensures added peace of mind and long-term value.
Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Wood Finish, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4 Way Air Swing, AC 1.5T SIC 18VTC3 WYB TK, Teak Wood)
The Godrej 223 L 3-Star Double Door Refrigerator is compact, energy-efficient, and packed with thoughtful features like 6-in-1 convertible freezer modes and Nano Shield Technology. Its inverter compressor ensures quiet operation and consistent cooling. Ideal for small families, it also offers advanced airflow with Cool Balance and Multi Inverter Technology for efficient and uniform freshness.
Specifications
Capacity
223 L (173 L fridge + 50 L freezer)
Energy Rating
3 Star, Inverter Compressor
Convertible Freezer
6-in-1 flexibility
Special Features
Nano Shield Technology, Cool Balance, Multi Inverter Technology
Godrej 223 L 3 Star Convertible Freezer 6-In-1, Nano Shield Technology, Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator(RT EONVALOR 260C RCIF ST RH, Steel Rush)
The Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5-Star Smart Split AC delivers top-tier performance with 7-in-1 convertible cooling, True AI, and India's first Matter-enabled technology. With a PM 0.1 filter and ShieldBlu+ coating, it ensures clean air and long-lasting durability. Ideal for mid-sized rooms, this AC offers whisper-quiet operation, energy efficiency, and premium smart features via the MirAie app.
Specifications
Capacity
1.5 Ton, suitable for 120–170 sq. ft rooms
Energy Rating
5 Star, ISEER: 5.20, 759.55 kWh/year
Cooling
5100W capacity, 703 CFM airflow, 4-way swing
Smart Features
Wi-Fi enabled, Matter-compatible, MirAie app, True AI mode
Filtration & Build
PM 0.1 Filter, 100% Copper with ShieldBlu+ coating
Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Premium Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Matter Enabled, Higher Airflow, Copper Condenser, 7in1 Convertible, True AI, 4-Way, PM 0.1 Filter, CS/CU-NU18AKY5WX, White)
