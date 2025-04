Amazon grab or gone deals with up to 60% off on smart TVs by Samsung, LG, Sony and more!

Amazon has rolled out exciting deals on smart TVs, and it’s the perfect chance to bring home a big screen without spending big. From Samsung TV known for their stunning displays to Sony TV offering rich sound and picture quality, and LG TV delivering vibrant visuals, there’s a wide range to pick from. Explore the best Amazon deals on a range of premium and budget smart TVs

With discounts of up to 60%, these smart TVs on Amazon are flying off the shelves fast. These Amazon deals include full HD and 4K options, built-in streaming apps, voice control, and more, making them great for everyday entertainment.

Amazon offers also include added savings with bank discounts, exchange deals, and fast delivery. Browse through Amazon’s top-rated smart TVs from trusted brands and take advantage of these limited-time Amazon offers before they’re gone!

Amazon deals on Samsung TVs, up to 50% off

Samsung TVs are known for their stunning picture quality, sleek designs, and smart features that make entertainment seamless. With options ranging from Full HD to Crystal 4K and Neo QLED, Samsung TVs offer vibrant colours, deep contrast, and sharp resolution.

The PurColor and HDR technologies further improve clarity and lifelike visuals. Samsung’s Tizen OS provides access to all major streaming apps, voice assistants, and easy screen mirroring. Many models also include features like Auto Game Mode, Adaptive Sound, and Motion Xcelerator for smooth, lag-free performance.

Right now, Amazon deals on Samsung TVs are offering up to 50% off, making it a great time to bring home a premium screen at a value price.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Amazon deals on LG TVs, up to 50% off

LG TVs are popular for their vibrant displays, reliable performance, and user-friendly features. Known for their IPS and OLED panels, LG TVs deliver wide viewing angles, sharp resolution, and rich colour accuracy.

No matter if you prefer a full HD or 4K Ultra HD, you will get clear visuals and detailed contrast. LG’s WebOS platform offers smooth navigation and easy access to popular streaming apps, along with built-in voice assistants.

With Amazon deals on LG TVs offering up to 50% off, now is the right time to bring home a feature-packed screen.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Amazon deals on Sony TVs, up to 50% off

​With Amazon deals offering up to 50% off, it's an opportune time to invest in a Sony smart TV that delivers both performance and value.​ Sony TVs are renowned for their exceptional picture quality, advanced processing technology, and immersive audio features. The BRAVIA series, including the latest models, offers 4K HDR displays with impressive contrast ratios.

Sony's Cognitive Processor XR enhances image clarity and detail for lifelike visuals. Additionally, features like Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and Google TV integration offer a comprehensive smart TV experience.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Best smart TV deals are out on Amazon!

Grab up to 40% off on TVs from Xiaomi

​Xiaomi TVs stand out for their high-resolution displays, advanced audio systems, and seamless smart features, positioning them as formidable contenders in the realm of smart televisions. The TVs' high-resolution displays showcase content with exceptional clarity and detail, bringing every scene to life with vivid colours and sharp contrast.

The inclusion of HDR (High Dynamic Range) support enhances the overall visual impact, allowing for a wider range of colours and improved contrast, resulting in more lifelike and dynamic images. ​Grab these high resolution TVs at up to 40% discount on Amazon.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Grab up to 50% off on TVs from Vu

​Vu TVs are renowned for delivering premium features at budget-friendly prices, making them an ideal choice for those seeking large-screen smart TVs without a hefty investment. With discounts of up to 50% on Amazon, Vu is offering exceptional value in the smart TV market.​

Vu's lineup includes 4K Ultra HD displays with HDR10 and Dolby Vision support, ensuring vibrant colours and sharp contrast. The Pure Prism Panel technology enhances brightness and clarity, providing a clear view even in well-lit rooms.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Hisense TV deals on Amazon, get up to 55% off

​Hisense TVs are recognised for delivering premium features at competitive prices, making them an excellent choice for budget-conscious consumers seeking quality smart televisions. Currently, Amazon is offering up to 55% off on select Hisense models, making it the perfect time to invest in a high-quality TV.​

Hisense's Q7N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TVs, available in sizes ranging from 55 to 100 inches, feature Quantum Dot technology, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and a bezel-less design. For those seeking more affordable options, the E6N Series offers a compact yet feature-rich choice for smaller spaces.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Acer TVs at up to 60% discount on Amazon deals

​Acer TVs are currently available on Amazon with discounts of up to 60%, offering a cost-effective opportunity to upgrade your home entertainment system. Known for their blend of advanced technology and affordability, Acer's television lineup caters to a variety of viewing preferences and budgets.

Equipped with Google TV and Android 14, Acer smart TVs provide seamless access to a wide range of streaming services and apps. Features like personalised content recommendations, voice-enabled remote controls, and built-in Google Assistant enhance user convenience.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you

Experience entertainment at its best with the best Google TVs from big brands: Top 10 picks from Sony, Mi and others

Best smart LED TVs: Choose from 10 expert picks to redefine your screen time and home entertainment

Best TVs under ₹30000 in 2025 with breathtaking 4K clarity, ultra smooth motion, and smart tech for next level viewing

Best OLED TV: Enhance your entertainment with these top 6 picks from top brands like LG, Samsung, Sony and other

Best 4K TVs: Crystal-clear brilliance for next-level entertainment with top 10 picks

Best smart TVs in India: Top 10 picks for great picture quality, smart features, and a seamless entertainment experience

Smart TV deals Can I use a smart TV without an internet connection? Yes, you can watch broadcast TV or use connected devices like DVD players, but streaming apps and online features will be unavailable without internet access. ​

What should I consider when buying a smart TV? Key factors include screen size, resolution (e.g., 4K, 8K), display technology (LED, OLED, QLED), available ports, and the user interface of the smart TV platform. ​

What are common issues with smart TVs? Users may experience problems like app crashes, slow performance, connectivity issues, or software glitches. Regular updates and proper maintenance can mitigate these issues. ​

How do I keep my smart TV secure? Regularly update the TV's software, use strong passwords for accounts, disable unused features, and review privacy settings to enhance security. ​

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.