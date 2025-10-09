Amazon Great Indian Festival brings the top selection of storage water heaters: Get up to 65% off on the best geysers
Published on: Oct 09, 2025 07:00 am IST
Save up to 65% on advanced storage water heaters during the Amazon Great Indian Festival, featuring modern designs and dependable safety features.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Orient Electric Enamour Classic Pro Geyser|25L Storage Water Heater| High Pressure Epoxy Coated Tank|5 Star rated |8 bar pressure compatibility |Suitable for high rise buildings |5 years tank warranty View Details
|
₹5,799
|
|
|
AO Smith Geyser 25 Litre 5 Star Rating (BEE) | Powerful 2KW Heating | Storage Water Heater With 2X Corrosion Resistant Blue Diamond Glass Tank | Warranty: 5 Yr Tank, 2 Yr Comprehensive | HSE-SHS-025 View Details
|
₹7,799
|
|
|
Faber Helios 15L Storage Water Heater | 5★ BEE | Auto Cutout | Warranty:5Y Tank,2Y Element & Product|8 Bar| Glassline Coating | Anti-Leak | PP Body | 2000W (15L) View Details
|
₹6,790
|
|
|
Havells All New Adonia Spin 25L 5 Star Storage Water Heater(Geyser)|Faster Heating|Safe to use|Saves electricity|Feroglas Coated Anti Rust Tank| Temp. setting knob|7 Yr. Tank Warranty| Made In India View Details
|
₹10,406
|
|
|
POLYCAB Celestia Prime 5-Star 15 Litre Water Heater (Geyser) | Free Connecting Pipe | 5-Year Tank Warranty by POLYCAB | Temperature Control Knob | Faster Heating, Shock Resistant【White】 View Details
|
₹5,499
|
|
|
Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti 15L Storage Wall Mount Water Heater For Home|5-Star Rated Geyser|Child Safety Mode|For High Rise Buildings|10-Yr Tank 6-Yr Element 4-Yr Product Warranty 【White & Grey】 View Details
|
₹6,188
|
|
|
Hindware Atlantic Immedio 5L Water Heater, Wall Mounting, White & Blue View Details
|
₹2,899
|
|
|
Crompton Amica Pro 15 Ltr Storage Water Heater | 2000W Heating Element | 5 Star BEE Rated | Glassline Tank |Rust-Proof Body | High-Rise Compatible | 2Y Product & Element, 5Y Tank Warranty (White-Blue) View Details
|
₹6,499
|
|
|
Hindware smart appliances Xceed Prime 25L, 2Kw, Glasslined Coated Tank, Storage Water Heater, White View Details
|
₹6,999
|
|
|
Longway Superb 25 Ltr 5 Star Rated Automatic Storage Water for Home, Water Geyser, Water Heater, Electric Geyser with Multiple Safety System & Anti-Rust Coating | 1-Year Warranty | (Gray, 25 Ltr) View Details
|
₹3,949
|
|
|
Activa Amazon 10 Liter Water Heater Geyser, ISI Copper Element 3 KVA (0.8mm), Instant Heat Water, Anti Rust Coated Tank, ABS Body, BEE 5 Start Rated, Energy Efficient, 5 Year Warranty - IVORY View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
Racold Omnis Slim 15L Horizontal Energy Efficient Storage Water Heater (Geyser) With Free Standard Installation & Pipes |Italian Design| Shower Ready Indicator | Suitable For High Rise Buildings View Details
|
₹9,999
|
|
|
Crompton Arno Prime 25-L Geyser |Anti-Scale Technology |5 Star Energy Efficient Storage Water Heater |Advanced 3 Level Safety |Suitable for High Rise Buildings |8 Year Tank & 4 Year Element Warranty View Details
|
₹7,399
|
|
|
V-Guard Victo DG 15 Litre Water Heater, Stylish Digital Display | Free PAN India Installation & Connection Pipes worth INR 700 | Energy Efficient 5 Star Rating | 7 Year Inner Tank Warranty by V-Guard View Details
|
₹7,299
|
|
|
Haier Precis Slim Horizontal Geyser 15 Ltr (Left) | Water Heater 15 Litre | Free Installation | Shock Proof | Saves electricity | Anti Rust Tank | Incoloy 800 Element | 7-Yr Tank 3-Yr Product Warranty View Details
|
₹8,141
|
|
|
Havells Instanio Prime 15 Litre Storage Water Heater (Geyser)| Temp. Sensing Color Changing LED Indicator | Glass Coated Anti Rust Tank| Warranty: 5 Year on Tank | High Rise Compatible (White Mustard) View Details
|
₹7,499
|
|
|
Havells All New Greta Pro 25L 5 Star Storage Water Heater (Geyser) | Faster Heating | Safe to use | Saves electricity |Engineered for Hard Water | Feroglas Coated Anti Rust Tank | Made in India View Details
|
₹9,699
|
|
|
POLYCAB Superia DLX 5-Star 25 Litre Water Heater (Geyser) | Free Connecting Pipe | 7-Year* Tank Warranty by POLYCAB | Anti Rust Glass Line Tank, Temperature Control Knob, Shock Resistant【White】 View Details
|
₹7,699
|
|
|
V-Guard Pebble Shine Smart Geyser 15 Litre Water Heater | Voice Control Using Google & Alexa | 5 Star Rating | Free PAN India Installation & Pipes worth INR 700 | 10 Year Tank Warranty by V-Guard View Details
|
₹11,999
|
|
|
AO Smith HeatBot 15 Litre Remote Controlled Water Heater with 2kW Heating Element, Blue Diamond Glass Tank | Wall Mount Geyser for Bathroom | Long lasting with 2+2 Year Extended Warranty SZS-015-DG View Details
|
₹14,799
|
|
|
Racold Omnis Slim 25L Horizontal Energy Efficient Storage Water Heater (Geyser) With Free Standard Installation & Pipes |Italian Design| Shower Ready Indicator | Suitable For High Rise Buildings View Details
|
₹11,999
|
|
|
AO Smith Geyser 25 Litre 5 Star Rating (BEE), Vertical Water Heater | Geyser 25 Ltr For High Rise Building | 7 Year Tank Warranty, 2 Year Comprehensive Warranty | SDS-GREEN-025 View Details
|
₹10,199
|
|
|
USHA SWH AQUERRA SMART 25L WHITE, With Free Installation and Connection Pipes View Details
|
₹14,490
|
|
|
Havells Adonia R 25L Storage Water Heater(Geyser)|Color Changing Temp Sensing LED Indicator|Digital Display|Remote Control|5 Star|Warranty:7 Year on Tank |Shock safe Plug|Free Installation& Flexi Pipe View Details
|
₹14,479
|
|
|
Havells Magnatron Prime 25L Storage Water Heater(Geyser)|Induction Technoloy|No Heating Element|25% Faster Heating|30,000 ₹Electricity Saving in 5 Year|Suitable For Hard Water|Scaling Resistant View Details
|
₹15,906
|
|
|
V-Guard Luxecube Avo DG Geyser 25 Ltr | Digital Display | Up to 38% More Hot Water: Advanced Thermocline Technology | 5 Star Rating | 7 Year Tank Warranty from V-Guard | Luxe Glow Illumination | White View Details
|
₹15,749
|
|
|
Venus Splash Copper 25CU 25-Litre Storage Water Heater (Ivory, BEE Star Rating - 4 Stars) | Guarantee -10 years on Inner Tank. View Details
|
₹18,250
|
|
|
Racold Platinum Nxt 50L Vertical 5 Star Water Heater(Geyser) for Home| 33% faster heating |Titanium Plus technology |Free Standard Installation & Pipes | Suitable for bathroom View Details
|
₹15,299
|
|
|
Bajaj Shakti PC Deluxe 25 Litre Storage Vertical Water Heater | 4 Star Rated Geyser | Titanium Armour Technology | Swirl Flow Technology 【Grey】 View Details
|
₹17,370
|
|
