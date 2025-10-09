Search
Thu, Oct 09, 2025
Amazon Great Indian Festival brings the top selection of storage water heaters: Get up to 65% off on the best geysers

ByIqbal
Published on: Oct 09, 2025 07:00 am IST

Save up to 65% on advanced storage water heaters during the Amazon Great Indian Festival, featuring modern designs and dependable safety features.

Orient Electric Enamour Classic Pro Geyser|25L Storage Water Heater| High Pressure Epoxy Coated Tank|5 Star rated |8 bar pressure compatibility |Suitable for high rise buildings |5 years tank warranty View Details checkDetails

₹5,799

AO Smith Geyser 25 Litre 5 Star Rating (BEE) | Powerful 2KW Heating | Storage Water Heater With 2X Corrosion Resistant Blue Diamond Glass Tank | Warranty: 5 Yr Tank, 2 Yr Comprehensive | HSE-SHS-025 View Details checkDetails

₹7,799

Faber Helios 15L Storage Water Heater | 5★ BEE | Auto Cutout | Warranty:5Y Tank,2Y Element & Product|8 Bar| Glassline Coating | Anti-Leak | PP Body | 2000W (15L) View Details checkDetails

₹6,790

Havells All New Adonia Spin 25L 5 Star Storage Water Heater(Geyser)|Faster Heating|Safe to use|Saves electricity|Feroglas Coated Anti Rust Tank| Temp. setting knob|7 Yr. Tank Warranty| Made In India View Details checkDetails

₹10,406

POLYCAB Celestia Prime 5-Star 15 Litre Water Heater (Geyser) | Free Connecting Pipe | 5-Year Tank Warranty by POLYCAB | Temperature Control Knob | Faster Heating, Shock Resistant【White】 View Details checkDetails

₹5,499

Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti 15L Storage Wall Mount Water Heater For Home|5-Star Rated Geyser|Child Safety Mode|For High Rise Buildings|10-Yr Tank 6-Yr Element 4-Yr Product Warranty 【White & Grey】 View Details checkDetails

₹6,188

Hindware Atlantic Immedio 5L Water Heater, Wall Mounting, White & Blue View Details checkDetails

₹2,899

Crompton Amica Pro 15 Ltr Storage Water Heater | 2000W Heating Element | 5 Star BEE Rated | Glassline Tank |Rust-Proof Body | High-Rise Compatible | 2Y Product & Element, 5Y Tank Warranty (White-Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹6,499

Hindware smart appliances Xceed Prime 25L, 2Kw, Glasslined Coated Tank, Storage Water Heater, White View Details checkDetails

₹6,999

Longway Superb 25 Ltr 5 Star Rated Automatic Storage Water for Home, Water Geyser, Water Heater, Electric Geyser with Multiple Safety System & Anti-Rust Coating | 1-Year Warranty | (Gray, 25 Ltr) View Details checkDetails

₹3,949

Activa Amazon 10 Liter Water Heater Geyser, ISI Copper Element 3 KVA (0.8mm), Instant Heat Water, Anti Rust Coated Tank, ABS Body, BEE 5 Start Rated, Energy Efficient, 5 Year Warranty - IVORY View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

Racold Omnis Slim 15L Horizontal Energy Efficient Storage Water Heater (Geyser) With Free Standard Installation & Pipes |Italian Design| Shower Ready Indicator | Suitable For High Rise Buildings View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

Crompton Arno Prime 25-L Geyser |Anti-Scale Technology |5 Star Energy Efficient Storage Water Heater |Advanced 3 Level Safety |Suitable for High Rise Buildings |8 Year Tank & 4 Year Element Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹7,399

V-Guard Victo DG 15 Litre Water Heater, Stylish Digital Display | Free PAN India Installation & Connection Pipes worth INR 700 | Energy Efficient 5 Star Rating | 7 Year Inner Tank Warranty by V-Guard View Details checkDetails

₹7,299

Haier Precis Slim Horizontal Geyser 15 Ltr (Left) | Water Heater 15 Litre | Free Installation | Shock Proof | Saves electricity | Anti Rust Tank | Incoloy 800 Element | 7-Yr Tank 3-Yr Product Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹8,141

Havells Instanio Prime 15 Litre Storage Water Heater (Geyser)| Temp. Sensing Color Changing LED Indicator | Glass Coated Anti Rust Tank| Warranty: 5 Year on Tank | High Rise Compatible (White Mustard) View Details checkDetails

₹7,499

Havells All New Greta Pro 25L 5 Star Storage Water Heater (Geyser) | Faster Heating | Safe to use | Saves electricity |Engineered for Hard Water | Feroglas Coated Anti Rust Tank | Made in India View Details checkDetails

₹9,699

POLYCAB Superia DLX 5-Star 25 Litre Water Heater (Geyser) | Free Connecting Pipe | 7-Year* Tank Warranty by POLYCAB | Anti Rust Glass Line Tank, Temperature Control Knob, Shock Resistant【White】 View Details checkDetails

₹7,699

V-Guard Pebble Shine Smart Geyser 15 Litre Water Heater | Voice Control Using Google & Alexa | 5 Star Rating | Free PAN India Installation & Pipes worth INR 700 | 10 Year Tank Warranty by V-Guard View Details checkDetails

₹11,999

AO Smith HeatBot 15 Litre Remote Controlled Water Heater with 2kW Heating Element, Blue Diamond Glass Tank | Wall Mount Geyser for Bathroom | Long lasting with 2+2 Year Extended Warranty SZS-015-DG View Details checkDetails

₹14,799

Racold Omnis Slim 25L Horizontal Energy Efficient Storage Water Heater (Geyser) With Free Standard Installation & Pipes |Italian Design| Shower Ready Indicator | Suitable For High Rise Buildings View Details checkDetails

₹11,999

AO Smith Geyser 25 Litre 5 Star Rating (BEE), Vertical Water Heater | Geyser 25 Ltr For High Rise Building | 7 Year Tank Warranty, 2 Year Comprehensive Warranty | SDS-GREEN-025 View Details checkDetails

₹10,199

USHA SWH AQUERRA SMART 25L WHITE, With Free Installation and Connection Pipes View Details checkDetails

₹14,490

Havells Adonia R 25L Storage Water Heater(Geyser)|Color Changing Temp Sensing LED Indicator|Digital Display|Remote Control|5 Star|Warranty:7 Year on Tank |Shock safe Plug|Free Installation& Flexi Pipe View Details checkDetails

₹14,479

Havells Magnatron Prime 25L Storage Water Heater(Geyser)|Induction Technoloy|No Heating Element|25% Faster Heating|30,000 Electricity Saving in 5 Year|Suitable For Hard Water|Scaling Resistant View Details checkDetails

₹15,906

V-Guard Luxecube Avo DG Geyser 25 Ltr | Digital Display | Up to 38% More Hot Water: Advanced Thermocline Technology | 5 Star Rating | 7 Year Tank Warranty from V-Guard | Luxe Glow Illumination | White View Details checkDetails

₹15,749

Venus Splash Copper 25CU 25-Litre Storage Water Heater (Ivory, BEE Star Rating - 4 Stars) | Guarantee -10 years on Inner Tank. View Details checkDetails

₹18,250

Racold Platinum Nxt 50L Vertical 5 Star Water Heater(Geyser) for Home| 33% faster heating |Titanium Plus technology |Free Standard Installation & Pipes | Suitable for bathroom View Details checkDetails

₹15,299

Bajaj Shakti PC Deluxe 25 Litre Storage Vertical Water Heater | 4 Star Rated Geyser | Titanium Armour Technology | Swirl Flow Technology 【Grey】 View Details checkDetails

₹17,370

The Amazon Great Indian Festival highlights fantastic offers on storage water heaters, making this the best time to invest in modern, power-efficient geysers. These appliances combine quick heating, robust construction, and energy-smart performance, perfect for daily use. The Amazon sale features up to 65% discounts across different capacities, ensuring something for every home.

Get up to 65% off on top-rated storage water heaters during the Amazon Great Indian Festival
Get up to 65% off on top-rated storage water heaters during the Amazon Great Indian Festival

Designed for durability, these geysers include corrosion-proof interiors, strong heating elements, and enhanced insulation for heat retention. Safety remains a top priority with temperature sensors and auto cut-off protection. From sleek, wall-mounted units to high-capacity tanks, each option ensures comfort and convenience throughout the season. These water heaters bring together functionality and style, ideal for those who value both performance and savings. This festive sale presents a brilliant opportunity to upgrade to reliable heating solutions that redefine everyday living.

Best storage water heater under 7000: Amazon Great Indian Festival

The Amazon sale makes it easier to pick the best geyser under 7000, offering practical models that focus on essential performance. These compact storage water heaters are designed for everyday comfort, heating water quickly without consuming excess electricity. Most feature anti-rust tanks, efficient heating elements, and automatic shut-off for safety. Their simple design and lightweight structure make them easy to install and maintain. Despite their modest price, many models still provide reliable heating for small homes or single users. Energy-efficient operation ensures consistent savings over time. With attractive discounts of up to 65%, this price range delivers excellent value for those looking for dependable functionality at an affordable rate. These water heaters prove that practicality and performance can go hand in hand, offering a budget-friendly way to enjoy warm baths and instant comfort on chilly days.

Best storage water heater under 10000: Amazon Great Indian Festival

Finding the best geyser under 10000 in the Amazon sale opens up an impressive selection of mid-range options. These water heaters strike a fine balance between affordability and advanced functionality. Expect corrosion-resistant tanks, faster heating time, and better insulation that retains warmth longer. Temperature control settings and safety features such as thermal cut-off make them convenient and reliable for daily use. The energy-efficient models help reduce power bills, while durable build quality ensures long-term service. The design remains sleek and compact, fitting well into modern bathrooms without taking up too much space. Discounts of up to 65% make this range ideal for those upgrading from basic models to more powerful, feature-rich units. These geysers combine modern aesthetics with efficient heating, providing the right mix of performance, safety, and style for family use.

Best storage water heater under 15000: Amazon Great Indian Festival

For those seeking enhanced durability and features, the best geyser under 15000 available in the Amazon sale range offers impressive value. These storage water heaters typically include superior insulation, faster heating elements, and strong outer bodies designed to withstand frequent use. Features such as energy-saving modes, adjustable temperature settings, and copper or glass-lined tanks make them suitable for medium-sized households. Many models also include digital displays and advanced thermostats for precise control. They provide stable water temperature and consistent performance throughout the season. Stylish yet practical, these geysers deliver both comfort and reliability. With discounts reaching up to 65%, they present an ideal upgrade for users wanting better design and technology without crossing budget limits. This range stands out for offering premium performance and dependable service at a reasonable cost.

Best storage water heater under 20000: Amazon Great Indian Festival

In the Amazon sale, the best geysers under 20000 bring innovation and durability together for modern homes. These models often feature stainless steel or titanium-enamelled tanks, ensuring long life and corrosion resistance. Enhanced safety mechanisms such as pressure-release valves and multiple temperature sensors provide worry-free operation. Some variants offer smart control options and eco modes to save energy without affecting heating performance. Fast-heating elements ensure an uninterrupted supply of warm water, ideal for large families. Design quality is often sleek and modern, matching contemporary interiors. With savings of up to 65%, buyers can invest in a high-performance water heater that promises efficiency and comfort. These geysers combine technology and reliability, offering dependable warmth with every use while keeping power consumption in check. Perfect for those who appreciate quality and modern functionality.

  • What is a storage water heater?

    A storage water heater heats and stores water in an insulated tank, ensuring a constant supply of hot water when needed.

  • How long does a storage water heater take to heat water?

    Most models take 10–20 minutes to heat water, depending on the tank size and power rating.

  • What capacity is ideal for a family of four?

    A 15 to 25-litre storage water heater is usually suitable for a family of four.

  • Are storage water heaters energy efficient?

    Yes, many models feature BEE star ratings and insulation that reduce power consumption effectively.

  • What safety features should I look for?

    Look for auto cut-off, pressure relief valves, and thermal protection features for safety.

  • Do storage water heaters require regular maintenance?

    Yes, periodic cleaning and inspection prevent scale build-up and maintain efficiency.

  • Can a storage water heater be used in hard water areas?

    Yes, models with glass-lined or corrosion-resistant tanks are suitable for hard water use.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Explore everything about the upcoming iPhone 17 ,from the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max to the lighter iPhone 17 Air .Get insights on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and official launch date.
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
