Amazon Great Indian Festival Early Deals are LIVE: Grab Laptops at up to 45% off
Published on: Sept 11, 2025 02:27 pm IST
With Amazon Great Indian Festival early deals, you can grab laptops from HP, Lenovo, Samsung and even MacBooks at up to 45% discount.
Our Pick
Highest discount
Best value for money
Best early deal laptop
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Highest discountSamsung Galaxy Book3 Pro Intel 13th Gen i7 EvoTM 40.62cm(16) Dynamic Amoled 2X, 3K Display, 120Hz, Ultra Thin & Light Laptop(16 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 11/MS Office/Graphite/1.56Kg), NP960XFG-KC2IN View Details
|
₹94,999
|
|
|
Best value for moneyAcer ALG, Intel Core i7-13th Gen 13620H Processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050-6GB(16GB/512GB) FHD, 39.62cm(15.6), 144Hz, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.99KG, AL15G-53, Premium Metal Body,Gaming Laptop View Details
|
₹69,990
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook Go 14, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U,Thin & Light (AMD Radeon iGPU/8GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/14/60Hz/42WHrs/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Mixed Black/1.38 kg) E1404FA-NK3325WS View Details
|
₹29,900
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Book3 Core i5 13th Gen 1335U - (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) Galaxy Book3 Thin and Light Laptop (15.6 Inch, Silver, 1.58 Kg, with MS Office) View Details
|
₹64,990
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook 16X (2025),Intel Core i7-13620H,Creator/Gaming Laptop(RTX 3050-4GB/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD+/16/144Hz/Backlit Keyboard/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office 2024/Indie Black/1.8 Kg) K3605VC-RP517WS View Details
|
₹68,990
|
|
|
Dell Vostro, Intel Core i3 13th Gen - 1305U, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB, FHD 15.6/39.6 cm, Windows 11, Office H&S 2024, Carbon Grey, 1.66Kg, 120Hz 250 nits Narrow Border Display, Intel UHD Graphics Laptop View Details
|
₹40,990
|
|
|
Best early deal laptopHP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1355U (16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) FHD, Anti-Glare, 15.6’’/39.6cm, Win11, M365(1yr)* Office 24, Silver, 1.59kg, Iris Xe, FHD Camera w/Shutter, Backlit Laptop fd0468tu/fd0515tu View Details
|
₹63,490
|
|
|
Lenovo Smartchoice Ideapad Slim 3 13Th Gen Intel Core I7-13620H 15.3 Inch(38.8Cm) WUXGA IPS Laptop(16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/Backlit Keyboard/1Yr ADP Free/Grey/1.6Kg),83K100CJIN View Details
|
₹66,190
|
|
|
HP 15, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U (8GB LPDDR5, 512GB SSD) FHD, Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6/39.6cm, Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.59kg, fc0154AU, AMD Radeon Graphics, 1080p FHD Camera Laptop View Details
|
₹30,890
|
|
|
MSI Modern 14, Intel 13th Gen. i3-1315U, 36CM FHD 60Hz Laptop (8GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Intel UHD Graphics/Urban Silver/1.4Kg), C13M-438IN View Details
|
₹34,889
|
|
