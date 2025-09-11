Amazon Great Indian Festival Early Deals are LIVE: Grab Laptops at up to 45% off

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale starts on 23rd September, but the festive season just got more exciting with some of the best early deals, and laptops are among the hottest picks this year. From budget-friendly options to premium machines, the sale has something for every user, including students, working professionals, gamers, and even creators. Grab budget-friendly, reliable laptops with good battery life during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale early deals.

Top brands like HP, Lenovo, Samsung, and Apple are part of the lineup, offering reliable performance and sleek designs at prices that are too good to miss. With discounts of up to 45%, this is your chance to invest in a laptop that fits your needs without stretching your budget.

Seeking a lightweight device for daily tasks, a powerful system for multitasking, or a MacBook for advanced workflows, the deals cover a wide range. Early access ensures you don’t have to wait for the main sale rush to grab the best offers.

Loading Suggestions...

If you’re eyeing premium laptop deals in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, the Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro is worth checking out. Priced at ₹94,999 with a massive 41% discount, this laptop is a powerful yet lightweight choice for professionals and creators.

Its 13th Gen Intel i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD make multitasking smooth, while the 3K Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate ensures sharp, fluid visuals. Perfect for those who value portability and performance.

Specifications Display 16-inch 3K Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz Processor Intel 13th Gen Core i7-1360P (up to 5.0 GHz) RAM 16GB DDR5 Storage 1TB NVMe SSD (expandable) Weight 1.56 kg, Graphite finish Click Here to Buy Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro Intel 13th Gen i7 EvoTM 40.62cm(16) Dynamic Amoled 2X, 3K Display, 120Hz, Ultra Thin & Light Laptop(16 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 11/MS Office/Graphite/1.56Kg), NP960XFG-KC2IN

Loading Suggestions...

Gaming enthusiasts can grab a powerful deal in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale with the Acer ALG laptop, now available with 30% savings. Equipped with a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 (6GB), this laptop ensures smooth gameplay and high performance for demanding tasks.

Its 15.6-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rate delivers sharp visuals, while the premium metal body adds durability. A solid choice for gamers and creators alike.

Specifications Display 15.6-inch FHD, 144Hz, narrow bezels Processor Intel Core i7-13620H (up to 4.9GHz) RAM 16GB DDR4 (dual-channel) Storage 512GB NVMe SSD Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, 6GB Click Here to Buy Acer ALG, Intel Core i7-13th Gen 13620H Processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050-6GB(16GB/512GB) FHD, 39.62cm(15.6), 144Hz, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.99KG, AL15G-53, Premium Metal Body,Gaming Laptop

Loading Suggestions...

If you’re searching for budget-friendly laptop deals in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, the ASUS Vivobook Go 14 is a solid pick at just ₹29,990 with 32% savings. Compact and lightweight at 1.38kg, it’s ideal for students and professionals who need portability without compromising on essentials.

Powered by the AMD Ryzen 3 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD, it handles everyday tasks with ease. The FHD anti-glare display adds comfort for long hours of work or study.

Specifications Display 14-inch FHD, 60Hz, anti-glare Processor AMD Ryzen 3 7320U (up to 4.1GHz) RAM 8GB LPDDR5 Storage 512GB NVMe SSD Weight 1.38kg, Mixed Black finish Click Here to Buy ASUS Vivobook Go 14, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U,Thin & Light (AMD Radeon iGPU/8GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/14/60Hz/42WHrs/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Mixed Black/1.38 kg) E1404FA-NK3325WS

Loading Suggestions...

As part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, the Samsung Galaxy Book3 Core i5 is now available at ₹64,990 with 31% discount on early deals. This thin and light laptop weighs just 1.58kg, making it a great pick for professionals and students who need performance on the move.

Powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD, it ensures smooth multitasking. The 15.6-inch FHD display and aluminium build add a premium touch to this reliable device.

Specifications Display 15.6-inch FHD, 60Hz Processor Intel Core i5-1335U (up to 4.6GHz) RAM 8GB LPDDR4x Storage 512GB NVMe SSD (expandable up to 1TB) Weight 1.58kg, Silver aluminium body Click Here to Buy Samsung Galaxy Book3 Core i5 13th Gen 1335U - (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) Galaxy Book3 Thin and Light Laptop (15.6 Inch, Silver, 1.58 Kg, with MS Office)

Loading Suggestions...

Part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, the ASUS Vivobook 16X is priced at a reasonable amount with 33% savings. Designed for creators and gamers, this laptop balances performance and style with its Intel Core i7-13620H processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, and 16GB RAM.

The 16-inch FHD+ display with 144Hz refresh rate offers smooth visuals, while the backlit keyboard adds convenience for late-night work or play. At 1.8kg, it’s a powerful yet portable choice for performance-focused buyers.

Specifications Display 16-inch FHD+, 144Hz, anti-glare Processor Intel Core i7-13620H (up to 4.9GHz) RAM 16GB DDR4 Storage 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, 4GB Click Here to Buy ASUS Vivobook 16X (2025),Intel Core i7-13620H,Creator/Gaming Laptop(RTX 3050-4GB/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD+/16/144Hz/Backlit Keyboard/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office 2024/Indie Black/1.8 Kg) K3605VC-RP517WS

Loading Suggestions...

Available at a 25% discount during Amazon early deals in the Great Indian Festival Sale, the Dell Vostro is a dependable choice for students and working professionals. Powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD, it handles everyday computing with ease.

The 15.6-inch FHD display with 120Hz refresh rate ensures smooth visuals, while the spill-resistant keyboard adds practicality. At 1.66kg, this laptop strikes the right balance between portability and performance, making it ideal for daily use.

Specifications Display 15.6-inch FHD, 120Hz, 250 nits Processor Intel Core i3-1305U (up to 4.5GHz) RAM 16GB DDR4 (2x8GB) Storage 512GB SSD Weight 1.66kg, Carbon Grey finish Click Here to Buy Dell Vostro, Intel Core i3 13th Gen - 1305U, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB, FHD 15.6/39.6 cm, Windows 11, Office H&S 2024, Carbon Grey, 1.66Kg, 120Hz 250 nits Narrow Border Display, Intel UHD Graphics Laptop

Loading Suggestions...

The HP 15 laptop is a solid choice for those needing speed, style, and practicality. Powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with 10 cores, it ensures smooth multitasking and faster performance. The 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD provide both efficiency and ample storage.

The 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare micro-edge display, backed by Intel Iris Xe graphics, delivers clear visuals for work and entertainment. With a backlit keyboard, HD camera with shutter, and just 1.59kg weight, it’s built for productivity on the move.

Specifications Display 15.6-inch FHD, anti-glare, micro-edge Processor Intel Core i7-1355U (10-core, up to 5.0GHz) RAM 16GB DDR4 Storage 512GB SSD Graphics Intel Iris Xe Click Here to Buy HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1355U (16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) FHD, Anti-Glare, 15.6’’/39.6cm, Win11, M365(1yr)* Office 24, Silver, 1.59kg, Iris Xe, FHD Camera w/Shutter, Backlit Laptop fd0468tu/fd0515tu

Loading Suggestions...

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is offering the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, a premium choice at a 26% discount, for those seeking value, power and reliability in their laptops. With the 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H processor, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and 512GB SSD (expandable up to 1TB), it delivers seamless performance for work and entertainment.

The 15.3-inch WUXGA IPS display with TUV low blue light certification ensures comfortable viewing, while Dolby Audio-powered stereo speakers add to the experience. Rapid Charge and up to 14.5 hours of battery life make it perfect for long days.

Specifications Display 15.3-inch WUXGA IPS, 300 nits, TUV certified Processor Intel Core i7-13620H, 10 cores, up to 4.9GHz RAM 16GB DDR5 (expandable to 24GB) Storage 512GB SSD (expandable up to 1TB) Features Dolby Audio, backlit keyboard, FHD camera w/ shutter, MIL-STD-810H certified Click Here to Buy Lenovo Smartchoice Ideapad Slim 3 13Th Gen Intel Core I7-13620H 15.3 Inch(38.8Cm) WUXGA IPS Laptop(16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/Backlit Keyboard/1Yr ADP Free/Grey/1.6Kg),83K100CJIN

Loading Suggestions...

Available at 33% savings, the HP 15 Ryzen 3 is one of the most value-packed laptops in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Powered by the AMD Ryzen 3 7320U processor with Radeon Graphics, it handles daily work, online classes, and entertainment with ease.

The 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare micro-edge display ensures clear visuals, while Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 deliver smooth connectivity. It comes with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD, offering speed and ample storage.

Specifications Display 15.6-inch FHD, Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 250 nits Processor AMD Ryzen 3 7320U, up to 4.1GHz RAM 8GB LPDDR5 Storage 512GB SSD Features HP True Vision FHD camera, dual speakers, numeric keypad, Wi-Fi 6 Click Here to Buy HP 15, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U (8GB LPDDR5, 512GB SSD) FHD, Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6/39.6cm, Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.59kg, fc0154AU, AMD Radeon Graphics, 1080p FHD Camera Laptop

Loading Suggestions...

The MSI Modern 14 is a stylish and lightweight laptop built for everyday productivity. Equipped with the 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U processor and Intel UHD Graphics, it ensures smooth performance for work, study, or entertainment.

The 14-inch FHD IPS-level display delivers clear visuals, while Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 keep connectivity fast and reliable. With 8GB RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD, this compact silver laptop balances speed, storage, and portability.

Specifications Display 14-inch FHD, 60Hz IPS-level, 45% NTSC Processor 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U, up to 4.5GHz RAM 8GB DDR4 Dual Channel Storage 512GB NVMe SSD Features Thin design, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, Windows 11 Home Click Here to Buy MSI Modern 14, Intel 13th Gen. i3-1315U, 36CM FHD 60Hz Laptop (8GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Intel UHD Graphics/Urban Silver/1.4Kg), C13M-438IN

Similar stories for you

Best ultra thin laptops to buy in 2025: Top models with slim designs with high performance

Amazon Great Indian Festival Early Deals LIVE NOW: Up to 34% off on laptops, tablets, monitors and printers

Best HP Pavilion laptops highlight how design and performance meet real world needs in 2025

8 trending laptops under ₹55000 for you from brands like HP, Asus and more

FAQs on laptops How much RAM is enough for a laptop? For everyday tasks, 8GB RAM is sufficient. For gaming, design, or heavy multitasking, 16GB or higher is recommended.

What is the ideal laptop size for portability? Laptops between 13 to 14 inches are lightweight and easy to carry, perfect for students and professionals on the go.

Are SSD laptops better than HDD ones? Yes, SSD laptops boot faster, load apps quickly, and are more durable compared to HDD laptops.

Which processor should I choose? Intel i5/i7 or AMD Ryzen 5/7 are best for multitasking, gaming, and office work, while entry-level tasks can run on i3/Ryzen 3.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.