Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Amazon Republic Day Sale: 5 Premium Dolby Home Theatre systems for immersive sound now at up to 80% off

    The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale features Premium Dolby Home Theatre systems designed to deliver immersive sound and enhanced home entertainment experiences.

    Published on: Jan 20, 2026 12:01 PM IST
    By Iqbal
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Our Picks

    best overall

    value for money

    FAQs

    Our Picks

    ProductRatingPrice

    best overall

    Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar for TV with subwoofer and Compact Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (400W,Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical connectivity)View Details...

    ₹14,899

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    JBL Cinema SB271, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (220W)View Details...

    ₹8,999

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    value for money

    boAt 2025 Launch Aavante 2.1 2450,240W Signature Sound, 2.1-Channel with Wireless Subwoofer, BT v5.4, Multiple Ports, EQ Modes, Bluetooth Sound bar, Home Theatre Soundbar Speaker (Premium Back)View Details...

    ₹5,999

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    ZEBRONICS Juke bar 9550 pro 5.2 Soundbar (625 Watts), Dolby Audio, Dual Wireless Subwoofer & Wired Satellite, BT v5.3, HDMI ARC, Optical, Powerful Bass, RGB LED Lights, Wall Mountable, SilverView Details...

    ₹13,999

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    CrossBeats Blaze B2000 5.2 Dolby Home Theater Speaker 900W for TV with 2 subwoofer Satellite Speakers, soundbar for Smart tv | HDMI eARC, USB & Aux | Bluetooth Sound bar Music System Home TheatreView Details...

    ...
    GET PRICE
    research icon

    Research-Backed Choices

    Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

    Entertainment at home feels more complete when audio matches the quality of visuals. The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale brings Premium Dolby Home Theatre systems to the forefront, offering a chance to upgrade sound performance in 2026. As part of the Amazon Sale 2026, the Republic Day Sale features advanced audio systems built to deliver immersive surround sound across movies, shows, and music.

    Upgrade home audio during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale with Premium Dolby Home Theatre systems.
    Upgrade home audio during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale with Premium Dolby Home Theatre systems.

    These home theatre systems focus on depth, clarity, and controlled bass that adds impact without distortion. Premium Dolby Home Theatre systems are designed to support modern content formats while fitting smoothly into everyday living spaces. Easy connectivity and refined sound tuning help create a cinema-like atmosphere at home. With multiple options available across performance levels, this sale period makes it easier to invest in better sound and enjoy a more engaging home entertainment experience.

    The Sony HT-S20R delivers a true home theatre experience through real 5.1-channel surround sound. A three-channel soundbar works alongside compact rear speakers and a dedicated subwoofer to create immersive audio across movies, sports, and music. Dolby Digital processing adds depth and clarity, while the 400W output fills medium to large rooms comfortably. Bluetooth and USB playback offer everyday convenience. This home theatre system is currently featured with compelling price benefits during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.

    Specifications

    Power Output
    400W
    Channels
    5.1 channel surround
    Audio Technology
    Dolby Digital
    Connectivity
    Bluetooth, USB, HDMI, Optical
    Subwoofer
    Wired external unit

    2. JBL Cinema SB271, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (220W)

    Loading Suggestions...
    our principles

    Our Principles

    Full Transparency

    Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

    Brand Confidence

    We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

    JBL Cinema SB271 focuses on strong audio performance in a compact 2.1-channel setup. The wireless subwoofer delivers deep bass without cable clutter, while Dolby Digital support enhances movie and TV audio. A dedicated voice mode improves dialogue clarity, keeping conversations clear even during action scenes. Bluetooth streaming and HDMI ARC ensure flexible connectivity. This soundbar is part of special promotional pricing available during the Amazon Sale 2026 and is available at a discounted price.

    Specifications

    Power Output
    220W
    Channels
    2.1
    Audio Format
    Dolby Digital
    Connectivity
    Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, Optical
    Subwoofer
    Wireless

    The boAt Aavante 2.1 2450 is designed for bold sound and everyday versatility. Its 240W output and wireless subwoofer deliver punchy bass and room-filling audio for movies and music. Multiple EQ modes allow sound customisation based on content, while Bluetooth v5.4 and wired ports support flexible connections. Bass and treble controls add personal tuning options. Buyers can get this model during the ongoing Republic Day Sale.

    Specifications

    Power Output
    240W
    Channels
    2.1
    Audio Modes
    Music, Movies, News, 3D
    Connectivity
    Bluetooth v5.4, HDMI ARC, USB, Optical, AUX
    Subwoofer
    Wireless

    Zebronics Jukebar 9550 Pro is built for users who want power and visual flair. With a massive 625W output, dual subwoofers, and rear satellite speakers, it delivers bold surround sound supported by Dolby Audio. RGB lighting adds a dramatic touch, while multiple connectivity options ensure easy setup. Wall-mount support adds flexibility. This high-output home theatre system is being offered with heavy discounts as part of the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.

    Specifications

    Power Output
    625W
    Channels
    5.2
    Audio Technology
    Dolby Audio
    Connectivity
    Bluetooth v5.3, HDMI ARC, Optical, USB, AUX

    The CrossBeats Blaze B2000 is built for cinematic impact with a commanding 900W output. Its 5.2-channel configuration includes surround speakers and dual subwoofers for powerful spatial audio. A dedicated DSP chip balances bass and vocals, while multiple EQ modes adapt sound to content type. Wide connectivity options make it suitable for TVs, gaming consoles, and more. This premium home theatre system is available with exceptional value offers during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.

    Specifications

    Power Output
    900W
    Channels
    5.2
    Audio Processing
    Dedicated DSP chip
    Connectivity
    Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, Optical, USB, AUX
    Subwoofers
    Dual

    Similar articles for you:

    Amazon Republic Day Sale: Grab the best TVs from top brands at up to 70% off and enjoy a cinema-like experience at home

    Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Prime Members early deals live on projectors, we picked options for every room size

    Explore the pre-deals on vacuum cleaners ahead of the Amazon Republic Day Sale and save up to 75%

    Amazon Republic Day Sale starts at midnight today for Prime members: Pre-deals on home decor, electronics and more

    Dolby Home Theatre system
    Dolby technology enhances dialogue, balances effects, and creates realistic surround sound.
    Most premium Dolby systems support HDMI ARC for easy TV connectivity.
    Yes, they are designed to deliver immersive audio for films and streaming content.
    Yes, they provide balanced sound for music, concerts, and live performances.
    A subwoofer adds deep bass, improving overall sound impact and realism.
    Most models allow wireless music streaming through Bluetooth connectivity.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    News/Technology/Amazon Republic Day Sale: 5 Premium Dolby Home Theatre Systems For Immersive Sound Now At Up To 80% Off
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes