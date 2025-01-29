Amazon sale on chimney: Up to 65% off on chimney from top brands; pick from Faber, Glen, Kutchina, and more

A kitchen chimney is one of the most crucial home appliances that keeps smoke and fume away. In fact, kitchen chimneys can be a great option for Indian cuisines because of the amount of spices and grease we use in making them. A kitchen chimney would surely help you battle the fume and odour, giving you an odourless kitchen. In case, you are looking to buy a kitchen chimney, then you can make the most of this sale and get up to 65% off on a wide range of kitchen chimneys from Elica, Glen, Faber, and more. Get up to 65% off on top chimney brands

Modern chimneys also feature advanced technologies such as auto-clean functions, touch controls, and noise reduction for enhanced convenience. Investing in a kitchen chimney not only improves air quality but also enhances the overall cooking experience. So, here are our top picks for you:

Enhance your kitchen with the Elica 90 cm 1600 m³/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney, designed for superior performance and a smoke-free cooking experience. With advanced filterless technology and a powerful suction capacity of 1600 m³/hr, this chimney efficiently removes grease, smoke, and odours. Its heat auto-clean feature ensures easy maintenance, while the motion sensor and touch control make operation seamless. The sleek black finish and LED lights add elegance to any modern kitchen.

Specifications Size 90 cm Suction Capacity 1600 m³/hr Filter Type Filterless Technology Control Type Motion Sensor & Touch Control Cleaning Technology Heat Auto-Clean Design Wall-Mounted, Stylish Black Finish

The GLEN 90 cm 1200 m³/hr Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney is designed for modern Indian kitchens, providing efficient smoke and odour removal. Featuring filterless technology, it ensures hassle-free cleaning with minimal maintenance. The heat auto-clean function enhances performance, while the powerful 1200 m³/hr suction keeps your kitchen fresh. The motion sensor and touch control panel make it easy to operate, and the elegant black design with LED lighting adds sophistication to your space.

Specifications Size 90 cm Suction Capacity 1200 m³/hr Filter Type Filterless Technology Control Type Motion Sensor & Touch Control Cleaning Technology Heat Auto-Clean Design Wall-Mounted, Black Finish

The Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr T-Shape Kitchen Chimney is the perfect blend of style and functionality. With a 1000 m³/hr suction capacity, it effectively removes smoke and odours, making your kitchen fresh. Its T-shaped design adds a contemporary touch, while push-button controls ensure easy operation. The stainless steel baffle filters enhance durability and performance. Ideal for small to medium kitchens, this chimney provides a smoke-free cooking experience.

Specifications Size 60 cm Suction Capacity 1000 m³/hr Filter Type Baffle Filter Control Type Push Button Design T-Shape, Stainless Steel Finish

The Elica 60 cm 1350 m³/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney is engineered for efficiency and ease. With 1350 m³/hr suction power, it ensures a clean, odor-free kitchen. The filterless technology provides maintenance-free operation, while the heat auto-clean function simplifies cleaning. Motion sensor and touch controls offer effortless handling. Its sleek black finish and LED lights complement modern kitchen aesthetics.

Specifications Size 60 cm Suction Capacity 1350 m³/hr Filter Type Filterless Technology Control Type Motion Sensor & Touch Control Cleaning Technology Heat Auto-Clean

The Faber 75 cm 1250 m³/hr Filterless Autoclean Chimney is a powerful addition to any kitchen, ensuring a smoke-free environment. It features filterless technology, requiring minimal maintenance, while the heat auto-clean function enhances durability. The motion sensor and touch controls make it easy to use, and its sleek black design with LED lighting adds elegance to your space.

Specifications Size 75 cm Suction Capacity 1250 m³/hr Filter Type Filterless Technology Control Type Motion Sensor & Touch Control Cleaning Technology Heat Auto-Clean Design Wall-Mounted, Black Finish

The Faber 60 cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney is built for high efficiency with its 1500 m³/hr suction power, effectively removing smoke and grease. Featuring filterless technology and a heat auto-clean system, it ensures smooth operation with minimal maintenance. Touch and motion sensor controls provide convenience, while LED lighting enhances visibility.

Specifications Size 60 cm Suction Capacity 1500 m³/hr Filter Type Filterless Technology Control Type Motion Sensor & Touch Control Cleaning Technology Heat Auto-Clean Design Wall-Mounted, Black Finish

Upgrade your kitchen with the Wonderchef Ultima D-Lite 60 cm 1400 m³/hr Auto Clean Chimney. Designed with curved glass aesthetics, it features 1400 m³/hr suction power for efficient smoke removal. The filterless technology and auto-clean function ensure minimal maintenance, while touch controls and LED lighting add modern convenience.

The Elica 60 cm 1500 m³/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney delivers powerful performance with its 1500 m³/hr suction capacity. It features heat auto-clean technology, ensuring a hassle-free experience. The filterless system eliminates the need for regular cleaning, while motion sensor and touch control enhance usability.

Specifications Size B0D7M89P7H Suction Capacity 1500 m³/hr Filter Type Filterless Technology Control Type Motion Sensor & Touch Control Cleaning Technology Heat Auto-Clean Design Wall-Mounted, Black Finish

The INALSA EKON 60 cm 1100 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney is designed for efficiency and durability. With a pyramid-style design, it features baffle filters for effective smoke and grease removal. The push-button controls allow easy operation, making it a great addition to traditional and modern kitchens alike.

Specifications Size 60 cm Suction Capacity 1100 m³/hr Filter Type Baffle Filter Control Type Push Button Design Pyramid Style, Stainless Steel Finish

The Crompton IntelliSense 90 cm Kitchen Chimney is a premium choice for modern kitchens, offering smart auto-clean technology and powerful suction for a smoke-free environment. Its intelligent auto-adjust suction adapts to cooking needs, while the motion sensor and touch control provide effortless operation. Designed with a sleek black finish and LED lighting, it enhances kitchen aesthetics while ensuring a clean and fresh cooking space.

Specifications Size 90 cm Suction Capacity Intelligent Adaptive Suction Filter Type Filterless Technology Control Type Motion Sensor & Touch Control Cleaning Technology Smart Auto-Clean Design Wall-Mounted, Elegant Black Finish

FAQ for kitchen chimney What are the types of kitchen chimneys? Ducted Chimney – Uses a pipe to expel smoke and fumes outside. Ductless Chimney – Uses charcoal filters to purify air and recirculate it inside

How do I choose the right chimney size? For a 2-4 burner stove, a 60 cm chimney is suitable. For a 3-5 burner stove, a 90 cm chimney is recommended.

What is the suction power required? Suction power is measured in cubic meters per hour (m³/hr). For small kitchens (up to 100 sq. ft.) → 700–900 m³/hr For medium kitchens (100–200 sq. ft.) → 900–1200 m³/hr For large kitchens (200+ sq. ft.) → 1200+ m³/hr

How often should I clean the filters? Mesh filters – Clean once a week. Baffle filters – Clean every 3–4 weeks. Charcoal filters – Replace every 3–6 months.

