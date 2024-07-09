Amazon sale on inverter batteries: Get up to 40% off on inverter battery combo, say no to power outages

Summer heat can feel even more scorching with frequent power outages that disrupt our daily routine and comfort levels. With frequent electricity outages, disruption to fans, refrigerators, and other appliances can make staying indoors unbearable. And hence inverters and inverter batteries can be a crucial requirement for any home. Investing in a reliable inverter battery can be one of the smartest things to do so you are always power backed and don’t have to worry about power failures. Top 7 inverter batteries at up to 40% off during Amazon sale.

Moreover, with up to 40% off on inverter batteries, now you too can own one for your home to stay prepared for the scorching summer heat. So, here are our top 8 picks for reliable inverter batteries that too at up to 40% off. You can choose from brands such as Luminous, Okaya, Microtek, and many more.

So, check out these inverter batteries at up to 40% discount during Amazon Sale to pick the right one:

The V-Guard Smart Inverter & Battery Combo (1200 Digital Sine Inverter) is an all-in-one power backup solution designed for home and office use. This combo includes a 1200 VA digital sine wave inverter and a high-capacity battery, providing reliable and efficient power backup. The digital sine wave technology ensures smooth and stable power output, protecting your appliances from voltage fluctuations. The inverter's smart technology allows for easy monitoring and control, enhancing user convenience. The included battery is designed to deliver long-lasting performance, ensuring uninterrupted power during outages. You can get 37% off on the V-Guard inverter and battery combo.

Specifications of V-Guard Smart Inverter & Battery Combo

Inverter Type: Digital Sine Wave

Inverter Capacity: 1200 VA

Battery Type: Lead Acid

Battery Capacity: 150Ah

Voltage: 12V

Warranty: 24 months

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid All-in-one power backup solution Higher initial investment Digital sine wave technology for stable power Heavy and bulky Smart technology for easy monitoring Requires regular maintenance Long-lasting battery performance

The Livguard IT 1636STJ Short Tubular Jumbo Inverter Battery is designed to deliver consistent and reliable power backup for your home or office. This high-performance inverter battery features advanced tubular technology that ensures longer life and enhanced efficiency. With a robust construction and superior plate design, the IT 1636STJ can withstand deep discharges and frequent power cuts, making it an ideal choice for areas with inconsistent electricity supply. Its quick recharge capability ensures that you are never left in the dark for long. The Livguard IT 1636STJ is maintenance-free, offering convenience and peace of mind. You can get 41% off on this inverter battery.

Specifications of Livguard IT 1636STJ

Battery Type: Short Tubular

Capacity: 150Ah

Voltage: 12V

Weight: 45 kg

Dimensions: 505mm x 220mm x 290mm

Warranty: 36 months

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Long life due to advanced tubular technology Heavy and bulky Quick recharge capability Higher initial cost Maintenance-free operation Suitable for larger inverters only Robust construction for deep discharges

The Microtek DuraLong MTK1502424LT 150Ah Inverter Battery is a reliable and efficient power solution for your home and office needs. This inverter battery features advanced tubular technology that ensures durability and longer life, even with frequent power cuts. Its high electrolyte volume and superior plate design enable consistent performance and deep discharge capabilities. The MTK1502424LT is designed for minimal maintenance, providing a hassle-free power backup experience. With its quick recharge feature, you can be assured of uninterrupted power during outages. You can get 34% off on Microtek DuraLong inverter battery.

Specifications of Microtek DuraLong MTK1502424LT

Battery Type: Tubular

Capacity: 150Ah

Voltage: 12V

Weight: 40 kg

Dimensions: 500mm x 190mm x 280mm

Warranty: 36 months

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Durable tubular technology Slightly heavier than competitors High electrolyte volume for better performance Higher initial investment Quick recharge feature Requires specific inverter compatibility Minimal maintenance

The Luminous Inverlast ILTT 26060 220Ah Tall Tubular Inverter Battery is engineered to provide superior power backup for homes and businesses. With a high capacity of 220Ah, this inverter battery ensures extended power availability during long outages. The advanced tubular plate technology enhances the battery's lifespan and performance, making it highly reliable. It features a rugged design to withstand deep discharges and frequent power cuts. The ILTT 26060 is designed for quick recharging, ensuring minimal downtime and continuous power supply. You can get 27% off on Luminous Inverlast inverter battery.

Specifications of Luminous Inverlast ILTT 26060

Battery Type: Tall Tubular

Capacity: 220Ah

Voltage: 12V

Weight: 60 kg

Dimensions: 535mm x 230mm x 480mm

Warranty: 48 months

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High capacity for extended power backup Very heavy and bulky Advanced tubular plate technology Higher cost Rugged design for deep discharges Takes up more space Quick recharging capability

The Amaron AAM-CR-AR200TT54 200 AH Lead Acid Battery is designed to deliver consistent and dependable power backup for residential and commercial use. This high-capacity lead-acid battery features a robust construction with advanced technology that ensures long life and high performance. It is engineered to withstand frequent power outages and deep discharges, making it an ideal choice for areas with unreliable electricity supply. The battery's low maintenance requirements and quick recharge capability add to its appeal, providing a reliable power solution with minimal hassle. You can get 19% off on Amaron AAM inverter battery.

Specifications of Amaron AAM-CR-AR200TT54

Battery Type: Lead Acid

Capacity: 200Ah

Voltage: 12V

Weight: 55 kg

Dimensions: 510mm x 220mm x 370mm

Warranty: 48 months

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High capacity for extended backup Heavy and difficult to move Long life with advanced technology Requires regular maintenance Quick recharge capability Higher cost Durable construction

The OKAYA PowerUP OPLT19036 160Ah Long Tubular Inverter Battery is designed to provide reliable and efficient power backup for your home or office. This long tubular battery features advanced technology that ensures longer life and consistent performance. It is built to handle deep discharges and frequent power cuts, making it suitable for areas with unstable power supply. The battery's high electrolyte volume and superior plate design contribute to its durability and efficiency. With low maintenance requirements and quick recharge capabilities, the OKAYA PowerUP OPLT19036 offers a convenient and dependable power solution. You can get 13% off on Okaya PowerUP inverter battery.

Specifications of OKAYA PowerUP OPLT19036

Battery Type: Long Tubular

Capacity: 160Ah

Voltage: 12V

Weight: 45 kg

Dimensions: 520mm x 220mm x 310mm

Warranty: 36 months

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Long life with advanced tubular technology Heavy and bulky High electrolyte volume for better performance Higher initial cost Quick recharge capability Suitable for specific inverters only Low maintenance

The Luminous Red Charge RC 25000 200 Ah Tall Tubular Inverter Battery is built to deliver exceptional power backup for homes and commercial establishments. With a high capacity of 200Ah, this tall tubular battery ensures long-lasting performance during prolonged power outages. The advanced tubular technology enhances its lifespan and efficiency, making it a reliable choice for areas with frequent power cuts. The RC 25000 features a robust design that can withstand deep discharges, providing consistent power supply. Its quick recharge capability and minimal maintenance requirements make it a convenient and dependable power solution. You can get 15% off on Luminous Red Charge inverter battery.

Specifications of Luminous Red Charge RC 25000

Battery Type: Tall Tubular

Capacity: 200Ah

Voltage: 12V

Weight: 58 kg

Dimensions: 540mm x 220mm x 440mm

Warranty: 36 months

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High capacity for extended backup Very heavy and bulky Advanced tubular technology Higher cost Durable design for deep discharges Requires more space Quick recharge capability

Top three features of the best inverter batteries on Amazon sale:

Best Inverter Batteries Capacity Voltage Weight V-Guard Smart Inverter & Battery Combo (1200 Digital Sine Inverter) 150Ah (Battery) 12V 50 kg (Battery) Livguard IT 1636STJ Short Tubular Jumbo Inverter Battery 150Ah 12V 55 kg Microtek DuraLong MTK1502424LT 150Ah Inverter Battery 150Ah 12V 53 kg Luminous Inverlast ILTT 26060 220Ah Tall Tubular Inverter Battery 220Ah 12V 60 kg Amaron AAM-CR-AR200TT54 200 AH Lead Acid Battery 200Ah 12V 59 kg OKAYA PowerUP OPLT19036 160Ah Long Tubular Inverter Battery 160Ah 12V 56 kg Luminous Red Charge RC 25000 200 Ah Tall Tubular Inverter Battery 200Ah 12V 58 kg

Best value for money Inverter Battery on Amazon

The Microtek DuraLong MTK1502424LT 150Ah Inverter Battery stands out as the best value for money option. It combines a substantial 150Ah capacity with reliable 12V output, making it ideal for consistent power supply during outages. Its relatively lighter weight of 53 kg compared to other models in the same capacity range ensures easier handling and installation. Known for its durability and long service life, the Microtek DuraLong battery is a cost-effective choice for those looking to invest in a dependable inverter battery without breaking the bank.

Best overall Inverter Battery on Amazon

Among the list, V-Guard Smart Inverter & Battery Combo is the best overall battery and inverter combo. This combo includes a 1200 Digital Sine Inverter and a 150Ah battery, offering a seamless blend of performance and convenience. The inverter provides pure sine wave output, ensuring the safety of your sensitive appliances and delivering stable power during outages. The 150Ah battery guarantees extended backup time, making it suitable for both homes and small offices.

How to find the best Inverter Batteries

Finding the best inverter batteries involves considering several key factors. First, determine the capacity you need, measured in ampere-hours (Ah), which indicates how much power the battery can store. For larger homes or businesses, a higher capacity battery (200Ah or more) is ideal. Next, consider the battery type—tubular batteries are generally more efficient and have a longer lifespan compared to flat plate batteries. Look for batteries with a robust build and good quality materials to ensure durability. Additionally, check the battery's weight and size to ensure it fits your space and is manageable for installation. Brand reputation and warranty are also crucial; reputable brands like Luminous, Amaron, and Microtek offer reliable performance and customer support. Finally, read user reviews and ratings on platforms like Amazon to gauge real-world performance and customer satisfaction. By assessing these factors, you can choose an inverter battery that meets your power backup needs effectively.

FAQs on best Inverter Batteries

Q: What capacity inverter battery do I need for my home?

A: The capacity needed depends on your power requirements. For a typical home, a 150Ah to 200Ah battery is usually sufficient. Larger homes or those with higher power consumption may require batteries with higher capacities.

Q: What is the difference between tubular and flat plate batteries?

A: Tubular batteries are more efficient, have a longer lifespan, and require less maintenance compared to flat plate batteries. They are ideal for long-term use and higher power requirements.

Q: How long does an inverter battery last?

A: The lifespan of an inverter battery varies based on usage, maintenance, and battery type. On average, a good quality tubular battery can last between 4 and 8 years.

Q: Can I use any inverter battery with my inverter?

A: It is important to use a compatible battery with your inverter. Check the inverter's specifications for the recommended battery capacity and type to ensure optimal performance.

Q: How do I maintain my inverter battery?

A: Regular maintenance includes checking the water level (for lead-acid batteries), ensuring proper ventilation, and keeping the battery terminals clean and free of corrosion. Follow the manufacturer's guidelines for best results.

