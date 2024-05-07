Amazon Summer Sale: Last day to get up to 40% off on water purifiers; Your guide to cleaner drinking water

The 6-day-long Amazon Summer Sale is scheduled to conclude today. The ecommerce giant had a vast product line-up, and Amazon got some amazing and lucrative deals and discounts on almost all its crucial categories. With only a few hours left for the sale to end, in case you need to buy a water purifier for your home or office, then you must make the most of the sale right now. Amazon summer sale: Up to 40% off on water purifiers

Amazon is offering up to 40% off on the wide assortment of water purifiers from reckoned brands like Kent, Aquaguard, A.O. Smith, and more. As water purifiers are a crucial element for your home, you must pick these with utmost care in order to ensure that you get safe and clean drinking water anytime.

To help you choose the right water purifier, we have curated this list of top 10 water purifiers at up to 40% off during the Amazon Sale.

The top most brand of water purifier on our list of best water purifiers to get at up to 40% off is the Livpure GLO PRO++ Water Purifier. Its advanced filtration system is designed to ensure safe and clean drinking water for your household. Utilizing a combination of RO, UV, and UF technologies, it effectively removes impurities, bacteria, viruses, and dissolved salts, providing you with pure and healthy water. Its sleek and modern design fits seamlessly into any kitchen decor, while its user-friendly interface makes operation simple and convenient. With features like filter change alerts and a large storage capacity, the Livpure GLO PRO++ is a reliable solution for your water purification needs.

Specifications of Livpure GLO PRO++:

RO + UV + UF purification technologies

Sleek and modern design

Filter change alerts

Large storage capacity

Removes impurities, bacteria, viruses, and dissolved salts

User-friendly interface

KENT is a well known brand when it comes to the arena of water purifiers, and that is the reason, it has got the second slot on our list. The KENT Supreme RO Water Purifier is a high-performance appliance engineered to deliver pure and safe drinking water. Its advanced RO purification technology effectively removes dissolved impurities like chemicals, heavy metals, and salts, ensuring that every sip is free from contaminants. Additionally, the TDS controller retains essential minerals in the water, maintaining its nutritional value. With a sleek and compact design, this water purifier is suitable for all kitchen settings. Its user-friendly features, such as a fully automatic operation and filter change alerts, make maintenance hassle-free. Experience the convenience and reliability of the KENT Supreme RO Water Purifier for your family's hydration needs.

Specifications of KENT Supreme:

RO purification technology

TDS controller for mineral retention

Sleek and compact design

Fully automatic operation

Filter change alerts

Removes dissolved impurities like chemicals, heavy metals, and salts

The multi-storage functionality of the HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF AS water purifier has made this grab the third slot in our list. It is a cutting-edge water purification system designed for maximum efficiency and convenience. Its multi-stage purification process, which includes RO, UV, and MF technologies, ensures that your drinking water is free from harmful contaminants such as bacteria, viruses, and heavy metals. What sets this purifier apart is its eco-friendly design, featuring a water-saving technology that minimizes water wastage without compromising on purification efficiency. With added mineral cartridge, it enriches water with essential minerals, enhancing its taste and nutritional value. Easy to install and operate, the HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver is the perfect solution for your home's water purification needs, providing you with clean, safe, and great-tasting water every time.

Specifications of HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver:

RO + UV + MF purification technologies

Water-saving technology

Mineral cartridge for mineral enrichment

Easy installation and operation

Removes bacteria, viruses, heavy metals, and other contaminants

Enhances taste and nutritional value of water

The AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier is a versatile and efficient solution for ensuring safe and clean drinking water in your home. Featuring a unique 4-stage purification process, including RO technology, it effectively eliminates impurities, bacteria, viruses, and dissolved salts from your water supply. Additionally, the built-in copper cartridge infuses water with the health benefits of copper, known for its antimicrobial properties and ability to improve overall well-being. With its sleek and modern design, this water purifier adds a touch of elegance to any kitchen while providing advanced filtration capabilities. Experience the convenience and health benefits of the AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier for your family's hydration needs.

Specifications of AQUA D PURE:

4-stage purification process

Includes RO technology

Copper cartridge for health benefits

Sleek and modern design

Removes impurities, bacteria, viruses, and dissolved salts

Enhances overall well-being

The V-Guard Zenora RO UF Water Purifier combines advanced filtration technologies with sleek design to deliver pure and refreshing drinking water for your home. Equipped with RO and UF purification processes, it effectively removes impurities, microorganisms, and harmful contaminants from your water source, ensuring every sip is safe and clean. Its sleek and contemporary design not only enhances the aesthetics of your kitchen but also saves space with its compact footprint. With features like filter change indicators and automatic shut-off, maintenance is hassle-free, allowing you to enjoy uninterrupted access to clean water. Trust the V-Guard Zenora RO UF Water Purifier to meet your family's hydration needs with convenience and reliability.

Specifications of V-Guard Zenora:

RO and UF purification technologies

Sleek and contemporary design

Compact footprint

Filter change indicators

Automatic shut-off

Removes impurities, microorganisms, and contaminants

The Aquaguard Aura RO+UV+UF+Taste Adjuster is an advanced water purification system designed to provide you with not just safe drinking water, but also water that tastes great. Its multi-stage purification process, combining RO, UV, and UF technologies, effectively removes impurities, bacteria, viruses, and dissolved solids from your water supply. What sets this purifier apart is its unique Taste Adjuster feature, which allows you to customize the taste of your water according to your preferences. Whether you prefer a mild or strong taste, the Aura ensures that every glass is refreshing and enjoyable. With its sleek design and user-friendly interface, this purifier seamlessly integrates into your kitchen while offering convenience and reliability. Experience the perfect blend of purity and taste with the Aquaguard Aura RO+UV+UF+Taste Adjuster.

Specifications of Aquaguard Aura:

RO + UV + UF purification technologies

Taste Adjuster for customizable water taste

Sleek design

User-friendly interface

Removes impurities, bacteria, viruses, and dissolved solids

Enhances water taste

The Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT 6-Stage Water Purifier is engineered to provide your household with safe, pure, and refreshing drinking water. With its comprehensive 6-stage purification process, it effectively removes a wide range of impurities, including bacteria, viruses, dissolved solids, and harmful chemicals. This purifier ensures that every drop of water you consume is free from contaminants, safeguarding your health and well-being. Its sleek and compact design makes it a perfect fit for any kitchen, while its user-friendly features, such as LED indicators and easy-to-use controls, enhance convenience. Trust the Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT to deliver clean and great-tasting water for you and your family, ensuring hydration without compromise.

Specifications of Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT:

6-stage purification process

Removes impurities, bacteria, viruses, dissolved solids, and chemicals

Sleek and compact design

LED indicators for easy monitoring

User-friendly controls

Ensures safe and great-tasting water

The Havells AQUAS Water Purifier is a reliable and efficient solution for ensuring clean and healthy drinking water in your home. Utilizing advanced purification technologies, including RO, UV, and UF, it effectively removes impurities, bacteria, viruses, and other harmful contaminants from your water source. With its elegant and space-saving design, this purifier seamlessly integrates into any kitchen decor, while its user-friendly features, such as a digital display and touch controls, make operation simple and convenient. Additionally, the Havells AQUAS Water Purifier comes with features like a mineral cartridge and revitaliser, ensuring that the water you drink is not only safe but also enriched with essential minerals for better health. Trust Havells AQUAS to provide your family with pure, clean, and revitalizing water every day.

Specifications of Havells AQUAS:

RO, UV, and UF purification technologies

Elegant and space-saving design

Digital display and touch controls

Mineral cartridge and revitalizer

Removes impurities, bacteria, viruses, and contaminants

Enriches water with essential minerals

The Urban Company Native M1 Water Purifier is a state-of-the-art filtration system designed to ensure the highest quality drinking water for your home. Incorporating advanced purification technologies such as RO, UV, and UF, it effectively eliminates impurities, bacteria, viruses, and harmful chemicals from your water supply. Its sleek and modern design adds a touch of sophistication to any kitchen space, while its compact size allows for easy installation and placement. Equipped with intuitive features like filter change indicators and a digital display, maintenance and operation are effortless. Experience the convenience and peace of mind of having clean, safe, and great-tasting water readily available with the Urban Company Native M1 Water Purifier.

Specifications of Urban Company Native M1:

RO, UV, and UF purification technologies

Sleek and modern design

Compact size for easy installation

Filter change indicators

Digital display for easy monitoring

Removes impurities, bacteria, viruses, and harmful chemicals

The Kinsco Aqua Punch 15 Litre Copper + RO + UV + UF + TDS Water Purifier is a powerhouse of water purification technology, ensuring that every drop of water you consume is safe, clean, and enriched with essential minerals. With a robust combination of copper infusion, RO, UV, UF, and TDS control, this purifier effectively removes impurities, microorganisms, and dissolved solids from your water supply. The inclusion of copper ensures not only purification, but also imparts health benefits such as improved immunity and digestion. Its spacious 15-liter capacity ensures an uninterrupted supply of purified water for your household needs. Sleek and modern in design, the Kinsco Aqua Punch blends seamlessly into any kitchen space while delivering superior performance and reliability.

Specifications of Kinsco Aqua Punch:

Copper infusion for health benefits

RO, UV, UF, and TDS purification technologies

15-liter capacity

Removes impurities, microorganisms, and dissolved solids

Sleek and modern design

Ensures safe, clean, and mineral-enriched water

Top three features of water purifiers

Water Purifiers Capacity Installation Special Features Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF 7 liters Wall Mount/Desktop Large Capacity, RO+UV+UF Purification, Mineralizer KENT Supreme RO 8 liters Wall Mount High Capacity, RO Purification, In-tank UV Disinfection HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver 10 liters Wall Mount Water Saving Technology, Mineral RO+UV+MF Purification, Eco Recovery Technology AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO 15 liters Wall Mount Copper Infused RO Purification, 4-Stage Purification, High Capacity V-Guard Zenora RO UF 7 liters Wall Mount/Desktop Dual Protection RO+UF, Intelligent Control, Energy Saving Mode Aquaguard Aura RO+UV+UF+Taste Adjuster 7 liters Wall Mount/Desktop Taste Adjuster, Active Copper Technology, RO+UV+UF Purification Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT 6-Stage 7 liters Wall Mount/Desktop 6-Stage Purification, Mineral Guard Technology, Smart LED Indicators Havells AQUAS 8 liters Wall Mount/Desktop Revitalizer, iProtect Purification Monitoring, 100% RO & UV Purification Urban Company Native M1 7 liters Wall Mount Compact Design, Zero Splash Faucet, 7-Stage Purification Kinsco Aqua Punch 15 Litre Copper + RO + UV + UF + TDS 15 liters Wall Mount Copper Infused Purification, TDS Control, High Capacity

FAQ for best water purifiers:

Q: Why should I use a water purifier?

A: Water purifiers are essential for ensuring that the water you consume is safe and free from harmful contaminants. They remove impurities such as bacteria, viruses, heavy metals, and chemicals, thereby safeguarding your health and well-being.

Q: How do water purifiers work?

A: Water purifiers employ various filtration technologies such as activated carbon, reverse osmosis, UV sterilization, and sediment filtration to remove contaminants from water. Each technology targets specific types of impurities, ensuring clean and safe drinking water.

Q: What contaminants do water purifiers remove?

A: Water purifiers can remove a wide range of contaminants, including bacteria, viruses, parasites, chlorine, lead, arsenic, fluoride, pesticides, and other pollutants commonly found in tap water.

Q: Are water purifiers easy to install and maintain?

A: Most water purifiers are designed for easy installation and maintenance. They typically come with user-friendly instructions, and routine maintenance usually involves simple tasks such as replacing filters or UV lamps as recommended by the manufacturer.

Q: How often do I need to replace the filters in a water purifier?

A: The frequency of filter replacement depends on factors such as the type of filter, water quality, and usage. Generally, filters should be replaced according to the manufacturer's recommendations, which can range from every few months to once a year.

So, with only a few hours left to avail this deal, hurry and get the best water purifier installed at your home at the earliest.

