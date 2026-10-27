Apple updates MacBook Pro and iMac with M6 chip

In the second of what seems to be a multi-part launch schedule for this week, Apple followed up the launch of the new iPad mini with a new 14-inch MacBook Pro and an iMac that have been updated with the latest and more powerful M6 chip, bringing generational parity with the latest generation Mac mini and Mac Studio. It feels like Apple is clearing the stage for a big product announcement at some point this week, most likely at the “Pro and Tell” on Wednesday. The new 14-inch MacBook Pro and an iMac with the M6 chip achieve generational parity with the latest generation Mac mini and Mac Studio. (Official images)

The 14-inch MacBook Pro is now available with the choice of the M6, M5 Pro and M5 Max chips while the 16-inch MacBook Pro that has not been refreshed today, continues to offer the M5 Pro or M5 Max silicon options. The colourful iMac was previously updated in late 2024 to offer the M4 chip from that time.

“The 14-inch MacBook Pro is the pro laptop of choice for a wide range of users — from college students, to business professionals across every industry, to multidisciplinary creators doing it all on one device,” said Shelly Goldberg, Apple’s vice president of Hardware Engineering. “With the powerful M6 chip, we’re taking performance to the next level, with a boost in CPU speed and graphics and even more powerful capabilities for on-device AI. With its amazing battery life, remarkable Liquid Retina XDR display, and even faster connectivity, the new 14-inch MacBook Pro with M6 delivers a fantastic combination of performance, capability, and value.”

The prices of the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M6 start at ₹2,39,900 for the spec with the standard display (there is also the Nano-texture matte screen layer option) and 16GB unified memory alongside 1TB baseline storage. Customisation options include 24GB or 32GB unified memory with the M6 chip, along with 2TB and 4TB storage options.

The M6 that is powering the 14-inch MacBook Pro is tuned with a 12-core CPU, a 12-core GPU with Neural Accelerators in each core, Dual 16-core Neural Engine, and faster unified memory. Apple says the M6 variant of the MacBook Pro is up to 1.3x faster to first token performance for LLM prompt processing than the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5. It is also up to 1.3x faster in terms of render performance with ray tracing in Blender and up to 1.3x faster for project build performance when compiling code in Xcode.

It will be second sequential generational refresh that builds with largely the same design and shell form factor, with a HDMI, MagSafe 3, and three Thunderbolt 4 ports; an SDXC card slot; and a headphone jack. This also supports the Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 standards, and is made from 100 percent recycled aluminium.

The iMac gets two M6 chip iterations—a 10-core CPU with a 10-core GPU and a Dual 16-core Neural Engine, or a 12-core CPU with a 10-core GPU and a Dual 16-core Neural Engine. Prices start at ₹1,74,900 with the base spec of 16GB unified memory and 256GB storage. Apple also bundles colour-matching Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse with the new iMac.

“iMac is the world’s best all-in-one, and today it raises the bar yet again,” said Goldberg. “With the blazing performance and AI capabilities of M6 supercharging every workflow and the next generation of Apple Intelligence with Siri AI — combined with its stunning 24-inch Retina display, its gorgeous design in seven vibrant colours, and macOS 27 — the new iMac has everything users need to run their businesses, manage their lives, and bring their ideas to life.”

The new iMac with M6, Apple says, is up to 1.5x faster performance than the M4 for apps like Microsoft Excel, and up to 5x faster with on-device AI performance for prompt processing in LM Studio.

The 24-inch 4.5K display is rated at 500 nits of peak brightness and a 12-megapixel Center Stage camera that also has a top-down Desk View mode. The audio system comprises of two pairs of force-cancelling woofers with two tweeters, alongside connectivity upgrades for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6, as well as 2.5Gb Ethernet.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro and the new iMac with M6 (in a spectrum of 7 colours including blue, green, pink, yellow, purple, orange, and silver) will be up for preorder in India from October 28, and will go on sale on November 6