Best chimneys under 5000 that fight smoke and fumes better than you would expect
Don’t let smoke and grease take over your kitchen. These chimneys under 5000 pack a punch in performance and price, perfect for small homes and tight budgets.
Best chimney under 5000
Best value for money
Highest suction power
Best chimney under 5000BLOWHOT 60cm 1150 m/h Chimney for kitchen, 3 Speed Push Control With Free Installation Kit, Dual Baffle Filter, LED Lights, 5-Year Motor Warranty by Blowhot - IRISH S BPC Plus, Black
₹4,990
|
Best value for moneyRuwa 60cm 1100m3/hr Kitchen Chimney Model Citrine with installation Kit (Features Push Controls, Baffle Filter, 3watts led Lights)
Ruwa Wall Mounted Kitchen Chimney 60cm 800m3/hr Model: Garnet (Features Push Controls, Baffle Filter, 3watts led Lights) with Installation Kit | 5 Year Warranty on Motor
Highest suction powerView Details
₹4,999
View Details
₹4,499
AMBBER Elegant 60 Wall Mounted Chimney (BLACK 1050 CMH) View Details
₹4,500
Cooking at home can quickly become messy when smoke, oil, and strong smells take over your kitchen. That’s where a kitchen chimney helps by sucking out the smoke and keeping your cooking space clean and fresh. But most people assume chimneys are expensive, while the fact is that you don’t have to spend a fortune to get a good one.
In fact, there are some great options under ₹5000 that do the job surprisingly well. These budget-friendly chimneys come with decent suction power, basic filters, and compact designs that fit well in small kitchens.
If you’ve been putting off buying a chimney, thinking it’s out of your budget, this list will change your mind. We’ve picked the best chimneys under ₹5000 that offer value and performance.
Cooking without proper ventilation often leaves your kitchen filled with lingering smoke, greasy walls, and stubborn odours. The BLOWHOT IRISH S BPC Plus chimney, priced under ₹5000, offers real value for money by tackling all that mess with solid suction and dual baffle filters.
It keeps your kitchen fresh, helps reduce oil deposits, and cuts down post-cooking cleanup. If you're looking for the best chimney under 5000, this is a smart, budget chimney that genuinely makes daily cooking cleaner and more comfortable.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Powerful suction ideal for Indian kitchens
Comes with a 5-year motor warranty
Reasons to avoid
No auto-clean feature
Basic design, lacks advanced controls
BLOWHOT 60cm 1150 m/h Chimney for kitchen, 3 Speed Push Control With Free Installation Kit, Dual Baffle Filter, LED Lights, 5-Year Motor Warranty by Blowhot - IRISH S BPC Plus, Black
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the vent hood powerful, easy to install, stylish, and effective, though opinions on its noise levels are mixed
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it gives smoke-free cooking, easy maintenance, and solid performance at a true budget price.
A clean kitchen is not just about spotless slabs, it’s also about air that’s free from lingering smells and grease. The RUWA Citrine chimney under ₹5000 is a budget chimney that helps you achieve just that.
With 1100 m³/hr suction power and a baffle filter, it effectively pulls in smoke, oil fumes, and odours, making daily cooking far more pleasant. If you're looking for the best chimney under 5000, this one adds real comfort to your routine.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Strong suction at a very affordable price
Compact design with basic user-friendly features
Reasons to avoid
No auto-clean technology
Limited brand visibility and service support
Ruwa 60cm 1100m3/hr Kitchen Chimney Model Citrine with installation Kit (Features Push Controls, Baffle Filter, 3watts led Lights)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the vent hood valuable with strong suction and low noise, though durability gets mixed reviews due to material concerns.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers reliable smoke control and simple operation at a price that’s hard to beat.
If you cook light, simple meals and want a smoke-free, fresher kitchen without overspending, the RUWA Garnet chimney is a smart choice. With 800 m³/hr suction and a baffle filter, it’s made to pull away oil fumes, prevent strong odours, and reduce sticky surfaces.
This budget chimney suits small kitchens and gives you just enough power to keep your cooking area breathable. A solid pick in the best chimneys under 5000 for beginners and low-usage homes.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reliable for small kitchens and mild cooking needs
Oil collector and baffle filter help with grease control
Reasons to avoid
Not suitable for heavy or high-smoke cooking
Installation cost not included in price
Ruwa Wall Mounted Kitchen Chimney 60cm 800m3/hr Model: Garnet (Features Push Controls, Baffle Filter, 3watts led Lights) with Installation Kit | 5 Year Warranty on Motor
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers say the vent hood works great, offers good value, and is easy to install.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it’s affordable, efficient for everyday cooking, and keeps your kitchen odour-free with minimal effort.
Tired of dealing with sticky tiles and cooking smells that just won’t leave? The AMPLESTA EcoFlow chimney makes everyday cooking easier by keeping your kitchen free from smoke and oil fumes.
With a powerful 1150 m³/hr suction and a reliable baffle filter, this chimney under 5000 pulls in the mess so you don’t have to scrub later. It’s ideal for compact homes where performance, affordability, and basic utility matter the most in a budget chimney.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
High suction makes it useful for moderately heavy cooking
Good warranty support for peace of mind
Reasons to avoid
No auto-clean feature
Build quality may feel basic to some users
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the black finish stylish and value good, but motor performance gets mixed feedback despite overall quality appreciation.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers strong suction, daily convenience, and dependable performance at a low price point.
If your kitchen fills up with smoke and greasy fumes every time you cook, the Ardnib Supreme chimney offers a practical fix without costing a fortune. With 1050 m³/hr suction power and a durable baffle filter, this chimney under 5000 keeps the air clean and your walls free from oil buildup.
Its compact design, ease of use, and solid warranty make it one of the best chimneys for those seeking low-maintenance performance in Indian kitchens.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Strong suction power for daily Indian cooking
Made in India with long warranty support
Reasons to avoid
No advanced features like auto-clean
Limited brand visibility and reviews
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find it value for money with top-notch quality, strong suction, low noise, timely delivery, and good post-sales support.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it delivers solid smoke control, easy cleaning, and reliable warranty support—all within a tight budget.
If you’re managing daily kitchen smoke on a tight budget, the AMBBER Elegant 60 is a fair pick among the best chimneys under 5000. Its 1050 m³/hr suction capacity and baffle filter work well to remove cooking odours and airborne grease, especially in small to mid-sized kitchens.
While it lacks premium features, it adds decent value as a budget chimney that supports a cleaner, less greasy kitchen for everyday Indian meals.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Affordable choice for small families
Comes with essential fittings for setup
Reasons to avoid
Average customer reviews and lower ratings
No auto-clean or advanced features
AMBBER Elegant 60 Wall Mounted Chimney (BLACK 1050 CMH)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the vent hood reasonably priced with decent quality, though some report issues with the light not working.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it gives you functional suction power and basic grease control without crossing your budget.
Is a chimney under ₹5000 good enough for daily Indian cooking?
Yes, a chimney under ₹5000 can handle basic Indian cooking, especially if you're not using heavy frying or grilling daily. These models usually have lower suction power compared to premium ones, but are still effective in reducing smoke and odours in small kitchens.
They're best suited for bachelors, couples, or light cooking households. For intense usage, you might need a higher-end model with better suction and advanced features.
Do chimneys under ₹5000 need a lot of maintenance?
Yes, chimneys in this range usually come with mesh or cassette filters, which need to be cleaned every 2–3 weeks, depending on your cooking habits. They don’t have auto-clean features, so you’ll have to clean the filters manually using warm water and detergent.
While maintenance is a bit hands-on, it’s manageable and helps the chimney perform well in the long run. Regular cleaning also prevents oil buildup and foul smells.
Can I install the chimney myself or do I need help?
It’s always better to get professional help, even if the chimney is basic. Most budget chimneys don’t include free installation, so you may need to pay separately. DIY installation is possible if you’re experienced, but it can be tricky if you need to drill into tiles or manage wiring. Incorrect installation may affect performance or safety. To avoid issues, it’s recommended to contact the brand’s service team or a local technician.
Factors to consider before buying a chimney under 5000
- Suction capacity: Budget chimneys usually offer suction power between 700 to 1000 m³/hr. For light to moderate cooking, this is enough. But if you frequently fry or cook spicy meals, you may need higher suction.
- Filter type: Most chimneys under ₹5000 have mesh or cassette filters, which require regular manual cleaning. These are effective for trapping oil and grease but need maintenance every 2–3 weeks to work well.
- Kitchen size and chimney size: Make sure the chimney size (generally 60 cm) matches your stove and kitchen layout. Compact chimneys are ideal for small kitchens, but installation space and height clearance should be checked beforehand.
- Noise level: Cheaper models may produce more noise during operation. Look for models that mention noise levels under 60 dB if quiet operation is important to you.
- Build quality and warranty: At this price point, build quality varies. Choose a brand that offers at least 1-year warranty and decent after-sales service. Metal or heat-resistant body construction is a bonus.
Top 3 features of the best chimneys under 5000
|Best chimneys under 5000
Suction
Filter
Control
|BLOWHOT IRISH S BPC Plus
|1150 m³/hr
|Dual baffle filters
|3-speed push control
|RUWA Citrine
|1100 m³/hr
|Baffle filter
|3-speed push buttons
|RUWA Garnet
|800 m³/hr
|Baffle filter with oil collector
|3-speed push button
|AMPLESTA EcoFlow
|1150 m³/hr
|Baffle filter
|Push-button, 3-speed
|Ardnib Supreme BK 60
|1050 m³/hr
|Baffle filter
|Push button with speeds
|AMBBER Elegant 60
|1050 m³/hr
|Baffle filter (manual clean)
|Push button control
FAQs on chimneys under 5000
- Do these chimneys support auto-clean?
No, most chimneys under ₹5000 don’t have auto-clean. You'll need to clean the filters manually.
- Which type of filter is used in budget chimneys?
Generally, mesh or cassette filters are used. They require regular cleaning.
- Is installation included in this price?
Usually not. Installation charges are extra and may vary by brand or location.
- How often should I clean the filters?
Every 2 to 3 weeks for optimal performance, depending on usage.
- Are these chimneys noisy?
They can be slightly noisy. Look for models with noise levels under 60 dB for quieter operation.
