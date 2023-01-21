BharOS India's indigenous mobile operating system by IIT Madras: 6 key points

With the goal of creating a "self-reliant India," a company that was incubated at IIT Madras has build a mobile operating system. The developers have dubbed it "BharOS" and claim that it would help the nation's 100 crore mobile phone subscribers.

Here we have chalked out the key points to understand more about the indigenous mobile operating system.

1. Developed by JandK Operations Private Limited (JandKops), the goal of BharOS mobile operating system, according to its creators, is to provide consumers greater freedom, power, and flexibility, which can only be modified according to their needs. The technology claims to completely change how users perceive security and privacy on mobile devices.

2. This mobile OS comes with no pre-loaded apps. Contrary to Android, where OEMs supply the phone with some native and default Google apps, customers will receive the majority of the storage capacity. One won't be compelled to use apps they may not be familiar with or confident with if they use BharOS.

3. You will be able to receive Native Over the Air (NOTA) patches, just as Android smartphones. The NOTA upgrades, according to the developers, are downloaded and installed on the device without the need for user intervention.

4. The OS will also give users access to reliable applications from Organization Specific Private App Store Services (PASS). According to the makers, PASS offers access to a vetted selection of apps that have undergone rigorous testing and adhere to the organization's privacy and security criteria. Users can therefore feel secure knowing that the programmes they download are secure. "They are safe to use and have been tested for any potential security vulnerabilities or privacy concerns."

5. BharOS will only be available to particular institutions, "whose users handle sensitive information that requires confidential communication over restricted apps on mobile."

6. However details about notification settings, battery monitoring, home screen widgets, and privacy options are not yet revealed.

