close_game
close_game
News / Technology / Big trouble for Elon Musk as EU orders probe against X. Here's why

Big trouble for Elon Musk as EU orders probe against X. Here's why

ByHT News Desk
Dec 18, 2023 06:12 PM IST

The EU action comes after it identified ‘disinformation’ related to October 7 attacks by Palestinian terror group on Israel.

The European Union on Monday announced formal ‘infringement proceedings against Elon Musk’s social media platform X as part of a crackdown on illegal online content. The EU action comes after it identified ‘disinformation’ related to October 7 attacks by Palestinian terror group on Israel.

The European Commission has decided to open formal infringement proceedings against Elon Musk-led X under the Digital Services Act(Reuters file)
The European Commission has decided to open formal infringement proceedings against Elon Musk-led X under the Digital Services Act(Reuters file)

It is the first action against a major online platform since Belgium implemented the Digital Services Act, a part of EU legislation that strengthens online firms' responsibility for content moderation, AFP reported.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

“Today's opening of formal proceedings against X makes it clear that, with the DSA, the time of big online platforms behaving like they are 'too big to care' has come to an end,” EU commissioner Thierry Breton said.

ALSO READ: Diversity, equity, inclusion are ‘propaganda words’, says world’s richest man Elon Musk

"We will now start an in-depth investigation of X's compliance with the DSA obligations concerning countering the dissemination and amplification of illegal content and disinformation in the EU, transparency of the platforms and design of the user interface, Breton added.

According to the European Commission, preliminary information-gathering investigation was carried out against X in October, which included looking at "the dissemination of illegal content in the context of Hamas' terrorist attacks against Israel", led to Monday's probe.

The Commission has decided to open formal infringement proceedings against X under the Digital Services Act.

The formal EU probe will examine the dissemination of illegal content, the effectiveness of X's efforts to combat disinformation, suspected restrictions on giving researchers access to its data, and suspected deceptive practices -- known as “dark patterns”.

If proved, the law carries penalties that can include fines going up to six per cent of an online company's global revenues.

For serious and repeated violations, the EU can ban a platform operating in the 27-nation bloc.

Israel-Hamas war


On October 7, Hamas carried out coordinated strikes on Israel, killing 1,140 people, most of them civilians, and took an estimated 240 people hostage as per latest figures.

Israel retaliated with an intense bombardment of the Gaza Strip, which is controlled by Hamas.

ALSO READ: Hostages accidentally shot by Israel made help sign with leftover food

More than 18,800 Palestinians -- around 70 percent of them women, young children and adolescents -- have been killed in the Gaza Strip in Israeli bombardments since October 7, as per Hamas.

(With AFP inputs)

Exciting News! Hindustan Times now has a Facebook channel for Tech. For a daily download of the latest trends & innovations in technology - Join the Channel Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out