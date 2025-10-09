Dolby Atmos soundbar price drop deals: Up to 81% off as Amazon Great Indian Festival is still on; 10 best deals for you
Updated on: Oct 09, 2025 05:12 pm IST
Amazon Diwali Sale runs through Diwali week, so grab a Dolby Atmos soundbar. Big brand discounts plus extra savings via credit and debit card bank offers now.
Our Pick
Samsung 150W 2.1 Bar
Dolby Atmos Soundbar
525W 5.1 Channel Audio
240W Dolby Digital Plus
JBL Cinema SB190 380W
IMAX Enhanced
Premium Soundbar
9.1.4 Dolby Atmos Bar
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Samsung 150W 2.1 BarSamsung 150 W Dolby Digital Bluetooth Soundbar (HW-T42E/XL, Black, 2.1 Channel) View Details
|
₹8,990
|
|
|
Dolby Atmos SoundbarSonos Arc Ultra | Soundbar with Dolby Atmos, WiFi, Bluetooth, Amazon Alexa for 9.1.4 Surround Sound for TV and Music - Black View Details
|
₹84,999
|
|
|
Mivi Superbars Cinematic 900W Premium Dolby Home Theatre System [Newly Launch] with Dual Subwoofers soundbar, 5.2 Channel, EQ & Input Modes, BT v5.3, Sound bar (Installation Included) View Details
|
₹13,999
|
|
|
525W 5.1 Channel AudioGOVO GoSurround 980 Dolby Digital | 525W Sound bar, 5.1 Channel Home Theatre, 6.5 Wired subwoofer, HDMI, Opt, AUX, USB & Bluetooth, 3 Equalizer Modes, Stylish Remote & LED Display (Black) View Details
|
₹6,479
|
|
|
240W Dolby Digital PlusPHILIPS TAB7007 2.1 CH 240W Dolby Digital Plus Bluetooth Soundbar V5.3 with Extra bass, Wireless subwoofer, Multi-Connectivity Option with Supporting USB, HDMI, AUX & Remote Control (Black) View Details
|
|
|
|
JBL Cinema SB190 380WJBL Cinema SB190 Deep Bass, Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 2.1 Channel with Remote, Sound Mode for Voice Clarity, HDMI eARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (380W) View Details
|
₹14,999
|
|
|
IMAX EnhancedSony New Launch Bravia Theatre Bar 8 Premium Soundbar Home Theatre System for TV with 360 Spatial Sound Mapping, HDMI, IMAX, Dolby Atmos/DTSX(HT-A8000) -Black View Details
|
₹74,989
|
|
|
Premium SoundbarLG New Launch Soundbar S77TY,400W,3.1.3Ch,Dolby Atmos & DTS: X,Tripple Up-Firing Speaker,AI Sound Pro,Wow Synergy,Triple Level Spatial Sound,Smart Up-Mixer,VRR/ALLM /120Hz,Wireless Subwoofer,Black View Details
|
₹24,489
|
|
|
boAt Aavante Prime 5.1 5000DA (2025 Launch), Dolby Atmos, 500W, 5.1CH w/Wired Subwoofer & Wired Satellites, Multi Compatibility, Bluetooth Sound bar, Home Theatre Soundbar Speaker(Premium Black) View Details
|
₹12,999
|
|
|
9.1.4 Dolby Atmos BarBlaupunkt SBW600 XCEED 9.1.4 Dolby Atmos I Direct Transmit Sound I Premium Home Theater I 360 Surround Sound I Premium Metallic Design I Immersive 3D Audio with Wireless Subwoofer View Details
|
₹39,998
|
|
View More Products