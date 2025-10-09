Search
Dolby Atmos soundbar price drop deals: Up to 81% off as Amazon Great Indian Festival is still on; 10 best deals for you

ByKanika Budhiraja
Updated on: Oct 09, 2025 05:12 pm IST

Amazon Diwali Sale runs through Diwali week, so grab a Dolby Atmos soundbar. Big brand discounts plus extra savings via credit and debit card bank offers now.

Samsung 150W 2.1 Bar

Samsung 150 W Dolby Digital Bluetooth Soundbar (HW-T42E/XL, Black, 2.1 Channel) View Details checkDetails

₹8,990

Dolby Atmos Soundbar

Sonos Arc Ultra | Soundbar with Dolby Atmos, WiFi, Bluetooth, Amazon Alexa for 9.1.4 Surround Sound for TV and Music - Black View Details checkDetails

₹84,999

Mivi Superbars Cinematic 900W Premium Dolby Home Theatre System [Newly Launch] with Dual Subwoofers soundbar, 5.2 Channel, EQ & Input Modes, BT v5.3, Sound bar (Installation Included) View Details checkDetails

₹13,999

525W 5.1 Channel Audio

GOVO GoSurround 980 Dolby Digital | 525W Sound bar, 5.1 Channel Home Theatre, 6.5 Wired subwoofer, HDMI, Opt, AUX, USB & Bluetooth, 3 Equalizer Modes, Stylish Remote & LED Display (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹6,479

240W Dolby Digital Plus

PHILIPS TAB7007 2.1 CH 240W Dolby Digital Plus Bluetooth Soundbar V5.3 with Extra bass, Wireless subwoofer, Multi-Connectivity Option with Supporting USB, HDMI, AUX & Remote Control (Black) View Details checkDetails

JBL Cinema SB190 380W

JBL Cinema SB190 Deep Bass, Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 2.1 Channel with Remote, Sound Mode for Voice Clarity, HDMI eARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (380W) View Details checkDetails

₹14,999

IMAX Enhanced

Sony New Launch Bravia Theatre Bar 8 Premium Soundbar Home Theatre System for TV with 360 Spatial Sound Mapping, HDMI, IMAX, Dolby Atmos/DTSX(HT-A8000) -Black View Details checkDetails

₹74,989

Premium Soundbar

LG New Launch Soundbar S77TY,400W,3.1.3Ch,Dolby Atmos & DTS: X,Tripple Up-Firing Speaker,AI Sound Pro,Wow Synergy,Triple Level Spatial Sound,Smart Up-Mixer,VRR/ALLM /120Hz,Wireless Subwoofer,Black View Details checkDetails

₹24,489

boAt Aavante Prime 5.1 5000DA (2025 Launch), Dolby Atmos, 500W, 5.1CH w/Wired Subwoofer & Wired Satellites, Multi Compatibility, Bluetooth Sound bar, Home Theatre Soundbar Speaker(Premium Black) View Details checkDetails

₹12,999

9.1.4 Dolby Atmos Bar

Blaupunkt SBW600 XCEED 9.1.4 Dolby Atmos I Direct Transmit Sound I Premium Home Theater I 360 Surround Sound I Premium Metallic Design I Immersive 3D Audio with Wireless Subwoofer View Details checkDetails

₹39,998

Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Sale runs through Diwali week, and Dolby Atmos soundbar deals are peaking. Big names like Sony, LG, Samsung, JBL, Bose, Sonos, GOVO, boAt, and Mivi show price drops on entry sets and flagships. Expect convincing height cues, a wider stage, and clear dialogue that turns TV into a theatre experience with simple setup.

Dolby Atmos soundbar price drop deals as Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Sale runs till Diwali.
Dolby Atmos soundbar price drop deals as Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Sale runs till Diwali.

Highlights now: Sony Bar 8 at 35% off, Mivi Superbars 900W at 81%, and LG Soundbar at 55%. These Atmos bars add punch for movies, cricket, and gaming, support HDMI eARC, and pair smoothly with smart TVs. If you want Atmos at home this season, this is the right moment to buy while festival pricing holds.

Top 10 Dolby Atmos soundbar price drop deals:

Samsung Dolby Bluetooth soundbar 2.1 channel delivers 150 watt Dolby Digital audio with a wired subwoofer for bass. Bluetooth keeps setup tidy, while Smart Sound optimises voices for TV and cricket nights. Compact, black, easy to place.

Buy it now in Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025; this product deal to grab in the ongoing Amazon Diwali sale. In the Dolby Atmos soundbar price drop deal roundup, it’s a starter bar for rooms. Currently at 47% off.

Specifications

Power
150 W
Channels
2.1
Audio
Dolby Digital
Subwoofer
Wired
Connectivity
Bluetooth
Modes
Smart Sound
Sonos Arc Ultra is a single bar home theatre with Dolby Atmos for 9.1.4 surround, tuned for TV and music. WiFi and Bluetooth keep streaming simple, Alexa handles voice, and HDMI eARC locks lip sync. Black finish blends into rooms.

Buy now on Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025. This Dolby Atmos soundbar price drop deal offers 15% discount in the Amazon Diwali sale, a pick for upgrades before parties.

Specifications

Channels
9.1.4
Audio
Dolby Atmos
Voice
Amazon Alexa
Connectivity
Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
Input
HDMI eARC
Mivi Superbars Cinematic 900 watt brings a big home theatre punch with dual subwoofers and a 5.2 channel setup. It’s newly launched, supports EQ modes and multiple inputs, and uses BT v5.3 for stable playback.

A top pick for Dolby Atmos soundbar price drop deals this Diwali. An 81% price drop in the Amazon Diwali sale makes this an easy upgrade.

Specifications

Power
900 W
Channels
5.2
Audio
Dolby
Connectivity
BT v5.3, Multiple Inputs
Features
EQ Modes, Dual Subwoofers
GOVO GoSurround 980 delivers 525W 5.1 channel sound with a 6.5 inch wired subwoofer for tight bass. Dolby Digital processing, three EQ modes, and LED display tune movies, cricket, and music.

HDMI, optical, AUX, USB, and Bluetooth keep setup simple, stylish remote switches. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 lists this Dolby Atmos soundbar at 78% off in the Diwali sale.

Specifications

Power
525 W
Channels
5.1
Audio
Dolby Digital
Subwoofer
6.5 inch wired
Connectivity
HDMI, Optical, AUX, USB, Bluetooth
Modes
3 EQ modes
Philips Dolby soundbar delivers 240 watt punch in a tidy 2.1 setup. Dolby Digital Plus clarifies dialogue; a wireless subwoofer adds bass. Bluetooth 5.3 pairs fast, while HDMI, USB, AUX keep TVs, consoles, sticks connected.

At 55% off during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, it’s a sensible upgrade. In Dolby Atmos soundbar price drop deal roundup, this product deal to grab in the ongoing Amazon Diwali sale adds value for everyday watching.

Specifications

Power
240 W
Channels
2.1
Audio
Dolby Digital Plus
Subwoofer
Wireless
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.3; HDMI, USB, AUX
Controls
Remote control
JBL Cinema SB190 packs 380 watt in a 2.1 setup with a wireless sub for deep bass. Dolby Atmos adds height cues, while Voice mode lifts dialogue. HDMI eARC, Bluetooth and optical keep TVs and consoles connected.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 lists this Dolby Atmos soundbar price drop deal at 50% off. It is a product deal to grab in the ongoing Amazon Diwali sale for movies, cricket, and music.

Specifications

Power
380 W
Channels
2.1
Audio
Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital
Subwoofer
Wireless
Connectivity
HDMI eARC, Optical, Bluetooth, AUX, USB
Modes
Voice clarity, Sound modes
Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 8 builds a cinematic front stage with Dolby Atmos/DTS:X, IMAX Enhanced, and 360 Spatial Sound Mapping. HDMI eARC secures lip-sync; Wi-Fi/Bluetooth streaming keeps music simple; the sleek black profile tucks under most TVs.

During Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, this Dolby Atmos soundbar price drop deal cuts 35% in the ongoing Amazon Diwali sale; strong value for premium room-fill and upgrade-ready expansion with optional rears and sub.

Specifications

Audio formats
Dolby Atmos, DTS:X
Tech
360 Spatial Sound Mapping, IMAX Enhanced
Ports
HDMI eARC
Connectivity
Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
Placement
Soundbar (expandable)
LG's newly launched soundbar fires upward with 3.1.3 channels and a wireless sub, delivering Atmos/DTS:X height via Triple Level Spatial Sound. AI Sound Pro, Smart Up-Mixer, and WOW Synergy round out a tidy, game-ready bar with clean dialogue.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 lists a 55% cut, the Dolby Atmos soundbar price drop deal to seize in the Amazon Diwali sale.

Specifications

Power
400 W
Channels
3.1.3
Audio formats
Dolby Atmos, DTS:X
Features
Triple Up-Firing, AI Sound Pro, WOW Synergy, Smart Up-Mixer
Gaming
VRR/ALLM, 120Hz passthrough
Subwoofer
Wireless
boAt Aavante Prime 5.1 (5000D) pushes 500 watt of cinematic Dolby Audio with crisp fronts, surrounds, and bold bass. Multiple ports and EQ modes suit movies, cricket, and music; Bluetooth pairs quickly. Premium Black finish.

With 66% off in Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, it features in the Dolby Atmos soundbar price drop deal roundup. This product deal in the Amazon Diwali sale is a step to cinematic sound at home.

Specifications

Power
500 W
Channels
5.1
Audio
Cinematic Dolby Audio
Connectivity
HDMI, Optical, AUX, USB, Bluetooth
Modes
EQ modes, Remote control
Blaupunkt SBW600 XCEED builds a room filling stage with 9.1.4 Dolby Atmos, Direct Transmit Sound, and 360 surround imaging. A wireless subwoofer adds heft, while the premium metallic design slips under the TV, reducing clutter.

At 69% off in Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, this Dolby Atmos soundbar price drop deal is the one to grab in the Amazon Diwali sale; cinematic impact for movies, sport, and music at a lower outlay.

Specifications

Channels
9.1.4
Audio
Dolby Atmos
Tech
Direct Transmit Sound, 360 Surround
Subwoofer
Wireless
Connectivity
HDMI eARC, Optical, AUX, USB, Bluetooth
Design
Premium metallic
Speaker Maximum Output Power
700 Watts

  • What is a Dolby Atmos soundbar?

    A soundbar that renders object based audio with height effects for 3D sound.

  • Which brands see strong Atmos deals?

    Sony, Samsung, LG, JBL, Bose, Sonos, Sennheiser, Yamaha, Polk, GOVO, boAt, Mivi.

  • Is eARC required for Atmos?

    eARC is best for lossless Atmos, while ARC can pass Atmos from streaming apps.

  • What specs matter most before buying?

    Channels, up firing drivers, eARC, sub type, rear speaker support, room correction.

  • What room size suits which bar?

    Larger rooms benefit from bars with rear speakers and higher power output.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

