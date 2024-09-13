iPhone 16 Pro pre-order starts today: 5 reasons to buy and 2 reasons to skip

Apple iPhone 16 series will finally be available for pre-orders from today, September 13 in India. Both the standard iPhone 16 and the iPhone 16 Pro models can be reserved if you are planning to get the devices early. Many of you must be wondering which iPhone 16 model to buy, well, this year, buying an iPhone 16 Pro model could come as a greater benefit for users as Apple has included several upgrades, especially in performance and camera segments. Here are reasons why you should and should not buy the iPhone 16 Pro models. (Bloomberg)

Therefore, if you are planning to get your hands on the iPhone 16 Pro or iPhone 16 Pro Max, then here are 5 reasons you should upgrade and 2 reasons to wait for the new generation.

iPhone 16 Pro: 5 strong reasons to upgrade

Improved camera: This year Apple has brought some significant improvements to iPhone 16 cameras. Firstly, the smartphone includes a 48MP ultrawide camera which is an upgrade from a 12MP camera. Additionally, the iPhone 16 Pro features the new tetraprism camera from the iPhone 15 Pro Max, enabling 5x optical zoom. Camera Control button: This new addition to iPhone 16 Pro could be a game changer for iPhone users as it brings seamless camera app functionalities to just a single button. With the iPhone 16 Camera Control button, users can easily activate the app, manage zoom, depth of field, and other features. A18 Pro chip performance: With the new chipset, Apple has integrated 15% faster CPU and 20% faster GPU. Additionally, the chip is powered by a 16-core neural engine enabling the smartphone to run Apple’s large language models and other AI-related tasks effortlessly. Price reduction in India: In comparison to last year’s iPhone 15 Pro models, the new iPhone 16 Pro has received a significant price drop. Last year the iPhone 15 Pro was launched at a starting price of Rs.1,34,900, whereas, the iPhone 16 Pro comes at a starting price of Rs.1,19,900. Bigger and stronger display: The iPhone 16 Pro comes with an increased 6.3-inch screen, whereas, the iPhone 16 Pro Max features a 6.9-inch display. Additionally, the bezels are slimmer in comparison to last year’s Pro models. Lastly, for durability, Apple has also integrated the latest generation ceramic shield glass which is reportedly 50% stronger.

iPhone 16 Pro: 2 reasons to skip