Last few hours of Amazon Prime Day sale: Grab the best deals on washing machines, ACs, Refrigerators, and more

As Amazon Prime Day approaches its grand finale, the excitement is palpable. With just a few hours left, the time to snag those coveted deals is quickly slipping away. This annual shopping extravaganza, which began with a bang, is now reaching its zenith, offering one last chance to score significant savings on a wide array of products. Final hours left for the sale. Wishlist now

From electronics and home appliances to fashion and beauty products, Amazon Prime Day has been a treasure trove for bargain hunters. Shoppers have been flocking to the platform in droves, eager to take advantage of discounts that range from 20% to 70% off. The deals on popular items like laptops, smart home gadgets, and kitchen appliances have been particularly noteworthy. For instance, high-end brands have slashed prices on their latest models, making it a golden opportunity for tech enthusiasts to upgrade their gear without breaking the bank.

The final hours are often the most critical, with prices dropping even further and last-minute promotions being unveiled. For those who haven’t yet made their purchases, the final hours of Amazon Prime Day are a last-chance opportunity to grab exceptional deals. Be sure to check your wish list, compare prices, and take advantage of any remaining discounts. As the sale wraps up, make the most of these final moments to secure the best possible bargains before the clock strikes midnight.

So, here are the last minute deals up for grab:

Up to 55 % off on Air conditioners during Amazon Sale:

The Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC is a reliable cooling solution for small to medium-sized rooms. With a 3-star energy rating, it offers efficient cooling while keeping energy consumption in check. The fixed speed compressor ensures consistent temperature control, making it ideal for maintaining comfort during the hot summer months. Its compact design allows for easy installation and seamless integration into any room decor. The Daikin AC features a durable build, ensuring longevity and minimal maintenance. With its user-friendly remote control and quiet operation, this model provides an optimal balance between performance and convenience.

Specifications of Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC:

Cooling Capacity: 0.8 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Type: Fixed Speed Split AC

Compressor Type: Rotary

Cooling Mode: Yes

Indoor Unit Noise Level: 32 dB

Outdoor Unit Noise Level: 39 dB

Air Flow Volume: 450 CFM

Filter Type: Dust Filter

Additional Features: Auto-Restart, Stabilizer-Free Operation, Remote Control

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Energy-efficient with a 3 Star rating Fixed speed compressor may be less efficient in fluctuating temperatures Reliable brand with good cooling performance Limited cooling capacity for larger rooms Affordable pricing compared to inverter models No inverter technology for variable speed control

2.Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC:



The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC is a top-tier choice for those seeking energy efficiency and superior cooling performance. Boasting a 5-star energy rating, this model is designed to reduce electricity bills while delivering powerful cooling. The inverter technology ensures that the compressor adjusts its speed according to the room's cooling needs, providing consistent comfort and lower energy consumption. Its sleek design and advanced features, including a smart remote and sleep mode, enhance user convenience. Ideal for medium to large rooms, this AC combines style with functionality for a refreshing indoor environment.

Specifications of Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC:

Cooling Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Type: Inverter Split AC

Compressor Type: Inverter

Cooling Mode: Yes

Indoor Unit Noise Level: 34 dB

Outdoor Unit Noise Level: 42 dB

Air Flow Volume: 600 CFM

Filter Type: Anti-Dust Filter

Additional Features: Turbo Cooling, Auto Restart, Remote Control

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High energy efficiency with a 5 Star rating Higher initial cost compared to non-inverter models Inverter compressor offers quiet and efficient cooling Outdoor unit noise may be noticeable in some setups Turbo cooling mode provides quick temperature drop Installation may require professional setup

Also Read: Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 starts at midnight today: Explore deals and discounts

Up to 60% off on Washing Machines during Amazon Sale:

The LG 9 Kg 5 Star Washing Machine with AI Direct Drive Technology offers advanced cleaning performance and energy efficiency. Its AI technology intelligently detects the fabric type and adjusts the wash settings for optimal care, ensuring that your clothes are cleaned thoroughly while minimizing wear and tear. The 5-star energy rating highlights its efficient performance, helping to reduce utility bills. The large capacity is perfect for families, while features like smart inverter motor, steam function, and various wash programs cater to diverse laundry needs. This washing machine delivers reliability and convenience in one stylish package.

Specifications of LG 9 Kg 5 Star AI Direct Drive Technology Washing Machine:

Capacity: 9 Kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Type: Front Load Washing Machine

Technology: AI Direct Drive

Number of Programs: 14

Spin Speed: 1400 RPM

Drum Type: Diamond Drum

Additional Features: SmartThinQ Technology, Steam Wash, Auto Restart

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High capacity suitable for large families Front load washing machines require more space AI Direct Drive technology ensures quieter and more efficient operation Higher cost compared to top load models 5 Star rating ensures lower energy consumption Initial setup may be complex for some users

The Samsung 8 Kg 5 Star Washing Machine with Eco Bubble Technology provides a powerful and energy-efficient washing experience. The Eco Bubble Tech creates bubbles that penetrate fabric quickly, ensuring a deep clean even at low temperatures. With a 5-star energy rating, it offers excellent performance while helping to lower electricity costs. The 8 kg capacity makes it suitable for medium to large households. Features like digital inverter motor and various wash programs enhance convenience and efficiency. This washing machine combines innovative technology with user-friendly operation for a superior laundry experience.

Specifications of Samsung 8 Kg 5 Star Eco Bubble Tech Washing Machine:

Capacity: 8 Kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Type: Front Load Washing Machine

Technology: Eco Bubble

Number of Programs: 14

Spin Speed: 1400 RPM

Drum Type: Diamond Drum

Additional Features: AddWash Door, Smart Control, Auto Balance

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Eco Bubble technology provides effective cleaning at lower temperatures Front load design requires more space and careful loading 5 Star rating for energy efficiency Higher initial cost compared to top-load models Smart Control allows for remote operation May have a learning curve for new users

Also Read: Prime Day Sale Early Deals Live: 80% off on trolleys and suitcases

Up to 55% off on Refrigerators

5.LG 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator:



The LG 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator is a premium choice for those needing ample storage and advanced cooling features. Its smart inverter compressor provides efficient cooling while reducing energy consumption. The frost-free technology ensures that you never have to defrost the appliance manually, keeping maintenance to a minimum. With a spacious 655-liter capacity, it offers ample room for all your groceries. The sleek design and features like a water dispenser and ice maker add convenience to your kitchen. This refrigerator combines style with practicality, making it a valuable addition to any home.

Specifications of LG 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator:

Capacity: 655 L

Type: Side-By-Side Refrigerator

Cooling Technology: Frost-Free

Energy Rating: 4 Star

Additional Features: Smart Inverter Compressor, Door Cooling+, Multi-Air Flow, LED Lighting

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Large capacity suitable for big families Side-by-side design takes up more kitchen space Smart Inverter Compressor offers energy savings Higher cost compared to top mount or bottom mount refrigerators Advanced cooling technologies ensure even cooling May not fit in smaller kitchens

6.Samsung 385 L, 2 Star, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter:

The Samsung 385 L Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter Refrigerator is a versatile and efficient appliance designed to meet various cooling needs. Its 5-in-1 convertible feature offers flexibility with modes such as Normal, Extra Cool, Vacation, Home Alone, and Mini Fridge, allowing you to customize the cooling environment. The 2-star energy rating ensures energy efficiency, reducing electricity consumption. The Digital Inverter Compressor operates quietly and adjusts its speed based on cooling needs, enhancing durability and efficiency. With a spacious 385-litre capacity, this refrigerator provides ample storage for groceries and perishables. The sleek design and advanced cooling technology make it a practical choice for modern households seeking convenience and performance.

Specifications of Samsung 385 L 2 Star Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter Refrigerator:

Capacity: 385 L

Type: Convertible Refrigerator

Cooling Technology: Digital Inverter

Energy Rating: 2 Star

Additional Features: 5-in-1 Convertible Modes, All-Around Cooling, LED Lighting

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Convertible modes offer flexible storage options 2 Star rating may result in higher energy bills compared to 4 Star models Affordable price compared to higher-rated models Limited capacity for large families Efficient cooling with All-Around Cooling technology May have fewer advanced features compared to higher-end models

TVs starting at, 6999 during Amazon Sale:





7.Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV:

The Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV delivers an immersive viewing experience with its stunning 4K resolution and advanced LED technology. Featuring Google TV, this television offers seamless access to a wide range of streaming services, apps, and content. The TV's 4K Ultra HD display ensures vibrant colors, sharp details, and enhanced contrast, making every scene come alive. Equipped with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, it provides exceptional picture and sound quality, enhancing your entertainment experience. The sleek design and narrow bezels give it a modern look, making it a stylish addition to any living room. With voice control and smart connectivity, it offers convenience and ease of use.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV:

Screen Size: 55 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Type: Smart LED TV

Operating System: Google TV

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Additional Features: Dolby Vision, HDR10, Google Assistant

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 4K resolution provides sharp and detailed images Higher cost compared to non-4K models Google TV offers a user-friendly interface with access to apps May require additional setup for optimal performance Dolby Vision and HDR10 enhance viewing experience Limited to 60 Hz refresh rate, which may not be ideal for gamers

8.Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV:

The Samsung 55-inch D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV combines exceptional picture quality with smart functionality. Its 4K Ultra HD resolution delivers sharp, clear images with vibrant colors and enhanced contrast, thanks to the Crystal Display technology. The Vivid Pro feature enhances picture clarity and brightness, ensuring an immersive viewing experience. This smart LED TV provides access to popular streaming services and apps, making it easy to enjoy your favorite content. The sleek, modern design and slim bezels enhance the aesthetic appeal of your living space. With user-friendly smart features and excellent picture quality, this TV is perfect for movie enthusiasts and gamers alike.

Specifications of Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV:

Screen Size: 55 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Type: Smart LED TV

Operating System: Tizen OS

Refresh Rate: 50 Hz

Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Additional Features: Crystal Display, HDR, Dolby Digital Plus

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Crystal Display technology enhances color accuracy 50 Hz refresh rate may not be ideal for high-speed content Affordable price for a 4K Ultra HD TV Tizen OS may have fewer apps compared to other platforms Dolby Digital Plus provides good audio quality HDR performance might not be as advanced as other models

Up to 65% off on Chimneys during Amazon Sale:



The Elica 60 cm Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney is designed to enhance kitchen hygiene and air quality. With a powerful suction capacity of 1310 m³/hr, it effectively removes smoke, fumes, and odors, keeping your kitchen fresh and clean. The filterless design reduces maintenance, as there are no filters to clean or replace. The autoclean feature ensures that the internal components are kept free of grease and residue, enhancing the chimney's performance and longevity. Its sleek and modern design fits seamlessly into contemporary kitchens, while the easy-to-use controls and LED lighting provide added convenience. Ideal for frequent cooks, this chimney offers both functionality and style.

Specifications of Elica 60 cm 1310 m³/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney:

Width: 60 cm

Suction Power: 1310 m³/hr

Type: Filterless Autoclean

Control Type: Push Button

Lighting: LED

Additional Features: Auto-Clean Function, Stainless Steel Finish

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Filterless design reduces maintenance Suction power may not be sufficient for large kitchens Auto-clean function ensures easy upkeep Noise level may be higher compared to other models Stylish stainless steel finish complements modern kitchens Installation might be more complex

The Faber 90 cm Slant Filterless Auto Clean Chimney combines high-performance functionality with a sleek design. With a robust suction capacity of 1350 m³/hr, it efficiently removes smoke, grease, and odors from your kitchen, ensuring a cleaner and more pleasant cooking environment. The filterless design eliminates the need for regular filter cleaning or replacement, while the auto-clean feature keeps the internal parts free from grease buildup. The slant design offers a modern aesthetic and provides better ergonomics, allowing for easy cleaning and maintenance. Equipped with intuitive controls and powerful LED lighting, this chimney is an excellent choice for those seeking both performance and style in their kitchen ventilation system.

Specifications of Faber 90 cm 1350 m³/hr Slant, Filterless Auto Clean Chimney:

Width: 90 cm

Suction Power: 1350 m³/hr

Type: Slant, Filterless Auto Clean

Control Type: Touch Control

Lighting: LED

Additional Features: Auto-Clean Function, Stainless Steel Finish

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Higher suction power suitable for large kitchens Higher price compared to standard models Slant design offers a sleek look Filterless design may require more frequent maintenance Auto-clean function simplifies upkeep May be more difficult to install

Up to 55 % on Dishwashers:





The Faber 12 Place Settings Dishwasher is designed to handle large loads with ease, making it ideal for busy households. With its 12 place settings capacity, it accommodates a variety of dishes, pots, and utensils, ensuring a thorough and efficient clean. The dishwasher features multiple wash programs, including eco-friendly and intensive cycles, catering to different cleaning needs. Its advanced spray arm technology ensures even distribution of water and detergent, resulting in spotless dishes. The user-friendly interface and energy-efficient design make it a practical addition to any kitchen, offering convenience and reliability for your dishwashing needs.

Specifications of Faber 12 Place Settings Dishwasher:

Capacity: 12 Place Settings

Type: Free Standing

Number of Programs: 8

Energy Rating: A+

Wash Modes: Eco, Intensive, Quick, Normal, Prewash

Additional Features: Adjustable Racks, Delay Start, Half Load Function, Stainless Steel Interior

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 12 place settings capacity is ideal for medium-sized families May be bulky and take up significant kitchen space Energy-efficient with A+ rating Initial cost may be high compared to simpler models Multiple wash programs and adjustable racks enhance versatility Noise level may be higher during operation

The Bosch 13 Place Settings Free Standing Dishwasher offers exceptional cleaning performance and versatility. With a capacity of 13 place settings, it efficiently accommodates a variety of dish sizes and types. The dishwasher features multiple wash programs, including eco-friendly and intensive settings, to meet various cleaning needs. Its advanced water and detergent distribution system ensures a thorough clean, while the quiet operation minimizes disruption. The sleek, free-standing design complements modern kitchens and provides flexibility in placement. With energy efficiency and user-friendly controls, this Bosch dishwasher is an excellent choice for those seeking reliability and convenience in their dishwashing routine.

Specifications of Bosch 13 Place Settings Free Standing Dishwasher:

Capacity: 13 Place Settings

Type: Free Standing

Number of Programs: 6

Energy Rating: A++

Wash Modes: Auto, Eco, Intensive, Quick, Prewash

Additional Features: VarioFlex Rack System, AquaStop Leak Protection, Silence Program

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Large capacity suitable for bigger households Higher price point compared to other brands Energy-efficient with A++ rating May require professional installation VarioFlex Rack System offers customizable loading options Noise level, though lower, may still be noticeable in open kitchens

Up to 60% off on Microwaves:

The AGARO Marvel 9L Oven Toaster Griller is a compact and versatile kitchen appliance designed to handle a variety of cooking tasks. With a 9-liter capacity, it is ideal for small to medium-sized meals. This multifunctional appliance combines the features of an oven, toaster, and griller, making it perfect for baking, toasting, and grilling. The adjustable temperature control allows for precise cooking, while the timer ensures consistent results. Its sleek design and compact size make it a practical addition to any kitchen, especially where counter space is limited. The AGARO Marvel offers convenience and efficiency for everyday cooking needs.

Specifications of AGARO Marvel 9L Oven Toaster Griller:

Capacity: 9 Liters

Type: Oven Toaster Griller (OTG)

Temperature Range: 90°C to 230°C

Heating Element: Top and Bottom

Functions: Bake, Grill, Toast

Additional Features: Timer Function, Temperature Control, Removable Crumb Tray

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Compact size is ideal for small kitchens Limited capacity may not be sufficient for larger families Versatile functions for baking, grilling, and toasting May lack advanced features found in larger OTGs Timer function helps with precision cooking No convection feature for even cooking

14.Samsung 28 L Slim Fry, Sensor Cook and Multi Split Convection Microwave Oven

The Samsung 28 L Slim Fry Microwave Oven is a versatile cooking appliance that combines advanced features with convenience. The Slim Fry function allows for healthier cooking with less oil, providing crispy results similar to deep frying. Sensor Cook technology automatically adjusts cooking time and power for optimal results, making meal preparation easier. The multi-split convection feature enables even cooking and baking, enhancing the versatility of the microwave. With a 28-liter capacity, it is suitable for family-sized portions and diverse cooking needs. The sleek design and user-friendly controls make this microwave oven a stylish and practical choice for modern kitchens.

Specifications of Samsung 28 L Slim Fry, Sensor Cook and Multi Split Convection Microwave Oven:

Capacity: 28 Liters

Type: Convection Microwave Oven

Functions: Microwave, Grill, Convection, Slim Fry

Additional Features: Sensor Cook, Auto Cook Programs, Ceramic Enamel Cavity

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Multi-functionality includes grilling, convection, and slim fry Larger footprint may take up significant counter space Sensor cook technology ensures optimal cooking results Higher price compared to basic microwave models Ceramic enamel cavity is easy to clean and maintain Convection feature may increase cooking times for some recipes

Minimum 50% off on Furniture & mattresses:

The Wakefit Queen Bed combines style and comfort to enhance your bedroom experience. With its elegant design and high-quality materials, it provides a luxurious and durable sleeping surface. The bed features a sturdy wooden frame that ensures long-lasting support, while the spacious queen size offers ample room for restful sleep. The sleek finish and modern design make it a versatile piece that complements various interior styles. Easy to assemble and maintain, the Wakefit Queen Bed is an excellent choice for those seeking a blend of functionality and aesthetic appeal in their bedroom furniture.

Specifications of Wakefit Queen Bed:

Type: Queen Size Bed

Material: Engineered Wood

Design: Modern, Minimalist

Dimensions: Standard Queen Size (60 x 78 inches)

Additional Features: Easy Assembly, Sturdy Construction

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Modern design fits well in various room aesthetics Engineered wood may not be as durable as solid wood Easy assembly process Limited colour options compared to custom designs Sturdy construction ensures long-term use May not include a mattress or other accessories

16.Sleepyhead Original - 3 Layered BodyIQ Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress

The Sleepyhead Original Mattress features a 3-layered BodyIQ orthopaedic design, providing superior comfort and support. The top layer of memory foam contours to your body, relieving pressure points and reducing discomfort. The middle layer of orthopaedic foam offers additional support, promoting proper spinal alignment. The base layer ensures durability and long-lasting support. This mattress is designed to enhance sleep quality by adapting to your body's natural curves and movements. The breathable fabric cover adds to the overall comfort, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a restful and rejuvenating sleep experience.

Specifications of Sleepyhead Original - 3 Layered BodyIQ Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress:

Type: Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress

Layers: 3 Layers (Memory Foam, HR Foam, PU Foam)

Firmness: Medium Firm

Additional Features: BodyIQ Technology, Breathable Fabric, Anti-Microbial

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Orthopedic support aids in spinal alignment Memory foam may retain heat and be warm in hot climates Multi-layered construction enhances comfort Initial off-gassing may require ventilation before use Breathable fabric and anti-microbial properties Medium firmness may not be suitable for all preferences

Minimum 50% off on Recliners, sofa sets & more

17.Home Centre Emily 5 Seater Fabric Sectional Sofa Set

The Home Centre Emily 5 Seater Fabric Sectional Sofa Set combines comfort and style, making it a perfect addition to any living space. The sectional design allows for flexible seating arrangements, accommodating family and guests with ease. Upholstered in high-quality fabric, the sofa set offers a soft and plush seating experience. The modular design includes a chaise lounge, providing extra comfort and relaxation. Its contemporary look and neutral colour options make it versatile, complementing various interior decor styles. The sturdy construction and cushioned seats ensure durability and long-lasting use, making it a practical and stylish choice for your home.

Specifications of Home Centre Emily 5 Seater Fabric Sectional Sofa Set:

Type: Sectional Sofa

Seating Capacity: 5 Seaters

Material: Fabric Upholstery

Design: Modular, Contemporary

Additional Features: Removable Cushions, Sturdy Frame

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Stylish and contemporary design enhances living room decor Fabric upholstery may require regular cleaning and maintenance Modular design offers flexibility in arrangement May be bulky and require ample space Removable cushions make cleaning easier Higher initial cost compared to simpler sofa designs

18.@home by Nilkamal Matt 1 Seater Fabric Manual Recliner

The @home by Nilkamal Matt 1 Seater Fabric Manual Recliner is designed for comfort and relaxation. Upholstered in soft, high-quality fabric, it provides a plush seating experience perfect for unwinding after a long day. The manual recline feature allows you to adjust the backrest and footrest to your preferred position effortlessly. Its compact size makes it ideal for smaller spaces, while the sleek design adds a touch of elegance to any room. The sturdy frame ensures durability, and the easy-to-maintain fabric ensures long-lasting comfort and style. This recliner is a perfect addition to any living room or study, offering both functionality and sophistication.

Specifications of @home by Nilkamal Matt 1 Seater Fabric Manual Recliner:

Type: Manual Recliner

Seating Capacity: 1 Seater

Material: Fabric Upholstery

Reclining Mechanism: Manual

Additional Features: Adjustable Recline, Sturdy Construction

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Comfortable seating with adjustable recline Manual mechanism may be less convenient than electric recliners Fabric upholstery provides a soft, cozy feel Limited to single seating only Sturdy construction ensures durability Fabric may require regular cleaning

Similar articles for you:

Retro furniture ideas: Shopping guide to ace that classic vintage look

Clearance sale: Don't miss out on up to 83% off on bestselling furniture items for your home decor; top 10 deals

Best living room furniture: Revamp your space with the best sofas, coffee tables, settees and more, top 10 picks

FAQ for summary of sale:

1.Do I need to be a Prime member to participate?

Yes, Amazon Prime Day deals are exclusive to Amazon Prime members. If you’re not a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime to take advantage of the sale.

2.How can I find the best deals?

To find the best deals, visit the Amazon Prime Day Deals page on Amazon’s website. You can browse by category or check the “Lightning Deals” section for time-limited offers. Additionally, keep an eye out for featured deals and discounts on popular products.

3.Are there any early deals available before Prime Day starts?

Yes, Amazon often offers early deals and promotions leading up to Prime Day. These can include “Prime Day Previews” or early access to select discounts. Check the Amazon website and app regularly for updates on these early offers.

4.Can I get a price adjustment if the price drops after I make a purchase?

Amazon generally does not offer price adjustments for items purchased before or during Prime Day if the price drops further. However, you may return the item and repurchase it at the lower price if it’s still available.

5.When does Amazon Prime Day take place?

Amazon Prime Day typically occurs in mid-July. The exact dates are announced by Amazon in advance. It usually runs for 48 hours, but be sure to check Amazon’s website for the specific start and end times each year.





At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.