Latest MacOS Ventura expected to be launched in India tonight, Check details

The next-generation Mac operating system, macOS Ventura, will be available today in the majority of countries worldwide. First shown in June at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference, it is expected to be rolled out, at around 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time (10:30 pm as per Indian time), as per a report from MacRumors.

The macOS Ventura will bring some major modifications for the users of mac devices. Check the features bundled in the latest OS update here in detail.

Stage Manager

Stage Manager is a tool that automatically groups open windows and apps into one screen, so users can concentrate on their primary app. To facilitate speedy switching between open windows, the currently active window is prominently shown in the centre, while additional open windows appear on the left. It functions in conjunction with other windowing features, like Spaces and Mission Control.

Continuity Camera

With Ventura, Apple has added a new function that enables users to utilise their iPhone as a webcam. When an iPhone is close by, Macs will recognise it and use its camera automatically. To improve the video, features like Portrait mode, Center Stage, and a new Studio Light effect will be used.

Other significant changes

It’s interesting to note that iMessage users on macOS can now edit and unsend messages exactly like they do on iOS. The ability to delete emails has also been added to the mail app. To increase productivity, the Clock app from the iPhone and iPad is now also available on the Mac.

Shared Tab Groups have also been added to the browser, enabling users to share websites with friends and family and view what others are viewing in real-time. Additionally, users can start a FaceTime or Messages discussion directly from Safari.

A new design for Spotlight has been implemented to simplify navigation. Users would now be able to search for photographs online, throughout the system and in their photo libraries.

