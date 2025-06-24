OPPO Reno 14 Pro price and key details tipped online ahead of India launch

The OPPO Reno 14 series is set to enter the Indian smartphone market following its global debut in Malaysia, scheduled for July 1. Flipkart recently teased the India launch, indicating that the devices may soon be available for Indian consumers. Last month, OPPO unveiled the Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro models in China, revealing key details. However, the pricing of these devices in India has remained unclear until now. OPPO Reno 14 series is set to launch in India soon, with upgraded features and competitive pricing expected.(OPPO)

OPPO Reno 14, Reno 14 Pro: Prices (Expected)

A well-known tipster, Abhishek Yadav, has shared that the OPPO Reno 14 Pro could be priced at around Rs. 54,999 based on the box details. It is also expected that the actual market price may be Rs. 49,999, in line with the pricing strategy of its predecessor, the OPPO Reno 13 Pro 5G. Additionally, OPPO may offer bank discounts and other promotional deals to make the Reno 14 Pro more affordable for buyers. The standard OPPO Reno 14 is expected to be priced below Rs. 40,000 in India.

While the official launch date for the Indian market is yet to be confirmed, industry watchers predict the release will take place in the second week of July. After the launch, both models will be available for purchase on Flipkart and through OPPO’s official website.

OPPO Reno 14 Pro: Key Features (China Variant)

The OPPO Reno 14 Pro features a 6.83-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. It also carries an IP68 and IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. The handset includes stereo speakers and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and a maximum of 512GB storage capacity. The device runs on Android 15 with OPPO’s ColorOS 15 interface. It houses a 6,200 mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging support.

For photography, the Reno 14 Pro sports a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50MP telephoto lens offering 3.5x optical zoom and OIS, and a 50MP ultrawide camera with autofocus. On the front, it has a 50MP selfie camera with autofocus.