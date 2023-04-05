Home / Technology / PS5 price drop- Grab your favorite PS5 and more today

PS5 price drop- Grab your favorite PS5 and more today

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Apr 05, 2023 08:30 PM IST

PS5 consoles come with an Astor’s Playroom’s copy, which is best to benchmark your Play Station.

A UK based retailer website, bt.com dropped their cut significantly from PS5 to God of War Ragnarok. The UK retailer offers a disc based PS5 combined with a DualSense Controller and a copy of God of War Ragnarok only for $624.80 dollar approximately. Usually it costs around $730 (The dual sense will cost $200 and GoD Ragnarok will cost $60). So you are essentially saving more than $100. So it could be the perfect opportunity if you want to pick a brand new Play Station console for yourself.

Image Credit: Sony
The above stated bundle comes with a disc-based Play Station 5 console, a DualSense controller along with a second controller if you purchase it from BT, and a redeem code for the GOD Ragnarok. The PS5 digital version bundle is not available.

Image Credit: Sony
Aforementioned version is the top model for the console that comes with a HDMI 2.1 cable for flawless high-speed gaming, a power cable and a USB cable. Notably all PS5 consoles come with an Astor’s Playroom’s copy, which is best to benchmark your Play Station. Paired with DualSense controller, Astro’s Playroom is a must to experience.

Speaking of God of War Ragnarok, it is the direct sequel of God of War 2018 reboot and the story continues the journey of Kratos and his son Atreus’s journey to each of the nine Realms.

Image Credit: Sony
God of War Ragnarok achieved a 94% score as the highest rated PS5 games on metacritic.

sequel playstation
