This Samsung smartphone has 75k MRP. Here's how to get it for 34k

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Apr 17, 2023 07:54 AM IST

The offer is available on Samsung's official website.

Under an offer on Samsung's website, the company's Galaxy S21 FE is available at a discount of up to 41,000, according to HT's sister publication Live Hindustan. The phone has a maximum retail price (MRP) of 74,999.

Also Read: This 39k Samsung smartphone can be bought for 8k. Check how

On the website, Galaxy S21 FE can be purchased in one of the 2 ways: with or without exchange offer. If you choose to avail the exchange offer, you will have to swap an old handset for the incoming Galaxy S1 FE, and thus get the latter for 37,400, a discount of 37,599.

On the other hand, without the exchange offer, customers gets Galaxy S21 FE for 34,999, a discount of 40,000 on the original MRP. On top of this, if you pay from an HDFC Bank card, buyers get additional 1,000 off, bringing the final cost of the device own to 33,999 or a discount of 41,000 on the MRP.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Specifications

(1.) In this smartphone, which comes in a single 8GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant, Samsung has given Exynos 2100 chipset as the processor.

(2.) Galaxy S21 FE has a 6.4-inch full HD+ dynamic AMOLED 2X display, and is shielded from damages by Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus.

(3.) A 4,500 mAh battery powers this device; the battery supports fast charging of 25 W. You also get wireless charging of 15 W.

(4.) For selfies and video calls, meanwhile, there is a 32 MP front camera.

(5.) On the other hand, there is a triple camera arrangement at the back, comprising of a 12 MP main camera, 12 MP ultra-wide-angle-lens, and 8 MP telephoto lens.

