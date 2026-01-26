Time to replace your old mixer? These 8 top-rated mixer grinders under 5000 are a smart upgrade

A mixer grinder is one of those kitchen appliances you don’t think about until it starts acting up. Slow grinding, noisy motors, uneven results, or frequent overheating are clear signs that your old mixer may be past its prime. And if you cook Indian food regularly, that can quickly turn everyday cooking into a frustrating task. From grinding tough masalas to making smooth chutneys and batters, you need a mixer grinder that can handle daily use without complaints. Check out the best mixer grinders under 5000 on Amazon. (Pexels) The good news? You don’t need to spend a fortune to upgrade. Today’s budget-friendly mixer grinders under 5000 come with powerful motors, sharper blades, better jar quality, and safety features that make cooking easier and faster. We’ve shortlisted 8 top-rated mixer grinders that offer reliable performance and great value for money.

Designed for everyday Indian cooking, the Prestige Iris 750W mixer grinder under 5000 packs strong performance into a compact, kitchen-friendly design. Its powerful copper motor handles tough masalas, coconut, and batters with ease, while overload protection keeps the motor safe during heavy use. The four-jar setup, including a juicer jar, adds versatility for smoothies, chutneys, spice powders, and wet grinding. Three-speed control with pulse lets you adjust texture precisely. Despite its power, it doesn’t occupy much counter space and feels stable thanks to secure jar locking.

Specifications Power: 750W Jars: 4 (Wet, Dry, Juicer, Chutney) Capacity: 1.5L (largest jar) Blades: Stainless Steel Warranty: 2 Years Reasons to buy Strong motor suitable for tough grinding Includes a dedicated juicer jar Reason to avoid Slightly noisy at high speed Plastic body may feel basic

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say the mixer offers good value and strong performance, with one praising its power and overall quality. However, others flagged very high noise, coupler durability issues, uneven fine grinding of small quantities, and the need for short grinding cycles to avoid problems. Why choose this product? It offers powerful grinding, versatile jars, and trusted Prestige reliability at a budget price, ideal for upgrading to a smarter, more efficient kitchen without overspending.

2. Bajaj Military Series Rex 750W 4 Jar Mixer Grinder Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Built for heavy-duty everyday cooking, the Bajaj Military Series Rex stands out for its tough build and performance-focused design. Powered by a 750W Titan motor, it handles hard spices, coconut, and thick batters without slowing down. The highlight is the 2-in-1 function blade in the dry jar, which lets you grind both fine powders and coarse mixes efficiently. DuraCut blades with lifetime warranty add long-term reliability, while sturdy military-grade jars feel durable for daily use.

Specifications Power: 750W Jars: 4 (Wet, Dry, Juicer, Chutney) Capacity: 1.5L Blades: DuraCut Stainless Steel Warranty: 2 Years (Blades: Lifetime) Reasons to buy Powerful motor with durable jars Versatile 2-in-1 blade for dry grinding Reason to avoid Slightly heavy compared to basic models Noise levels are noticeable at high speed

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say the Bajaj Military Series Rex 750W delivers fast, powerful grinding with sharp DuraCut blades and sturdy jars. One praised its unique design, low noise, and smooth performance, while another noted the missing spatula as a small but important drawback. Why choose this product? It’s a solid, no-nonsense mixer grinder with a powerful motor, long-lasting blades, and versatile grinding options, perfect for homes that need performance and durability on a budget.

The Preethi Diamond 750W mixer grinder is built for homes that want powerful performance with long-term peace of mind. Its robust FBT motor delivers consistent grinding for wet batters, dry spices, smoothies, and everyday blending, even with tough ingredients. With polished stainless-steel blades and strong nylon couplers, grinding feels smooth and reliable. Despite its solid build, it fits comfortably on most kitchen counters. Simple knob controls, safety lock, and easy maintenance make it user-friendly, while lifelong free service adds real value for long-term use.

Specifications Power: 750W Jars: 3 (Wet, Dry, Chutney) Capacity: 1.5L (max) Motor: FBT Motor Warranty: 2 Years + Lifelong Free Service Reasons to buy Flexi lid for adjustable jar capacity Strong motor with reliable after-sales support Reason to avoid No dedicated juicer jar Slightly heavy compared to basic models

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say the mixer offers strong power and reliable performance at a reasonable price. One praised Preethi’s long-term durability, while another noted high noise and vibration. A few mentioned slightly higher cost or faded colour, but overall called it good quality and value for money. Why choose this product? It combines powerful grinding, flexible jar usage, and unmatched after-sales support, making it a dependable, long-term upgrade for everyday Indian cooking under a budget.

If you prefer a mixer grinder under 5000 that looks premium and performs just as well, the Morphy Richards Icon Superb fits right in. Powered by a 750W UltronMax motor running at up to 20,000 RPM, it handles smoothies, spice powders, wet batters, and juices with ease. Three-speed control with pulse helps you fine-tune textures, while the safety lock ensures secure operation. Its sleek, dark grey design looks modern and doesn’t clutter the countertop, making it a smart choice for style-conscious kitchens.

Specifications Power: 750W Jars: 4 (Liquidising, Dry/Wet, Chutney, Juicer) Capacity: 1.5L (liquidising jar) Motor Speed: Up to 20,000 RPM Warranty: 1 Year Reasons to buy Powerful high-RPM motor for smooth results Premium design with juicer jar included Reason to avoid Shorter warranty compared to some rivals Slightly larger footprint on the counter

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say the mixer is priced reasonably and delivers excellent grinding performance with sharp blades. One noted the lid quality could be better, while another felt Morphy Richards matches premium brands in noise but stands out for power, solid build, and reliable overall quality. Why choose this product? It blends strong performance with a premium look, offering versatile jars and a powerful motor, ideal for modern kitchens that want both style and everyday grinding efficiency under budget.

The Philips HL7756/00 is built for users who value reliability and long-term performance. Its 750W Turbo motor with advanced air ventilation supports extended grinding sessions, making it ideal for tough ingredients like dals, masalas, and coconut. With three sturdy jars and an anti-spill lid on the dry jar, everyday use feels cleaner and more controlled. Despite its solid build, the mixer has a compact footprint and simple knob controls, making it easy to use and maintain.

Specifications Power: 750W Jars: 3 (Wet, Multipurpose, Chutney) Capacity: 1.5L (wet jar) Motor Warranty: 5 Years Product Warranty: 2 Years (10 Years on registration) Reasons to buy Supports longer continuous grinding Excellent warranty and brand trust Reason to avoid No juicer jar included Design is functional, not premium-looking

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say the Philips mixer grinder impresses with its powerful 750W motor that grinds spices, chutneys, and batter quickly and evenly. Many praised the sturdy, leak-proof jars, easy cleaning, and premium build, calling it a reliable, value-for-money choice for daily kitchen use. Why choose this product? It’s a dependable, no-frills mixer grinder with strong grinding performance, excellent cooling, and unmatched warranty support—perfect for households that want long-lasting reliability under ₹5,000.

The Havells Capture 500W mixer grinder is a compact powerhouse for everyday Indian cooking. Its 500W copper motor runs at 21,000 RPM, efficiently grinding spices, chutneys, and batters while staying cool thanks to ACS technology. Equipped with three leak-resistant stainless-steel jars, including a generous 1.5L blending jar, it can handle small and large batches effortlessly. The 304-grade rust-resistant blades ensure fine, uniform results, while 3-speed control with pulse function lets you adjust textures perfectly.

Specifications Power: 500W Jars: 3 (Chutney, Wet/Dry, Blending) Capacity: 1.5L (largest jar) Motor Speed: 21,000 RPM Warranty: 1 Year Reasons to buy ACS technology keeps motor cool for long usage High-speed motor delivers quick, fine grinding Reason to avoid Lower wattage compared to 750W mixers Shorter warranty period

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say the mixer grinder has a powerful motor and attractive, sturdy design, making it easy to use. However, some noted issues with jar lids, uneven noise during use, and poor long-term durability, with a few highlighting unsatisfactory service experiences. Why choose this product? It’s a fast, reliable, and compact mixer grinder with a high-speed motor, rust-resistant blades, and space-saving design, perfect for everyday Indian cooking without taking up too much counter space.

The Philips HL7714/01 is a heavy-duty mixer grinder under 5000 for those who need maximum power under ₹5,000. Its PowerPro 1000W motor handles tough ingredients and large batches effortlessly without overheating, thanks to QuickCool ventilation technology. Equipped with four jars, including wet, dry, chutney, and a large 1.5L jar, it covers every kitchen need from spice powders to smoothies. Rust-free SS304 blades ensure consistent grinding, while leak-proof jars and strong suction feet keep it stable and clean.

Specifications Power: 1000W Jars: 4 (Wet, Dry, Chutney, Large 1.5L) Capacity: 1.5L Blades: SS304 Rust-Free Warranty: 2 Years Reasons to buy Extremely powerful motor for heavy-duty grinding QuickCool ventilation prevents motor overheating Reason to avoid Slightly larger footprint on counter Higher power may generate more noise

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say the mixer grinder performs well and is reliable, with strong quality and smooth operation. One praised its performance and recommended it, while another noted issues like a flimsy jar handle and a loose lid on the smallest jar. Why choose this product? It delivers powerful, continuous grinding with QuickCool ventilation, rust-free blades, and versatile jars, ideal for homes that need a high-performance mixer grinder for large batches and tough ingredients.

The Bosch Bold 750W mixer grinder under 5000 is designed for authentic Indian cooking, bringing the traditional stone-pounding effect to your kitchen with its innovative PoundingBlade. It comes with three stainless steel jars and a MaxxJuice extractor for smoothies, coconut milk, and fresh juices. Hands-free operation with strong lid locks, suction feet, and high-grade nylon couplers ensures stability, durability, and safe use. Its compact, elegant design saves counter space while offering premium performance.

Specifications Power: 750W Jars: 3 + MaxxJuice Extractor Capacity: 1L (main jar) Blade Technology: PoundingBlade for stone-pounded texture Warranty: 2 Years Reasons to buy Stone Pounding Technology replicates authentic masala textures MaxxJuice extractor for versatile juicing and smoothies Reason to avoid Smaller main jar limits large batch grinding Higher price point compared to basic models

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say the mixer grinder stands out for its powerful motor, efficient grinding, and high-quality jars. One praised the sturdy handles and durable locking covers, another highlighted its sleek design and smooth operation. Overall, users love its performance, ease of use, and long-lasting build. Why choose this product? It delivers authentic Indian flavours with stone-pounding blades,a powerful motor, a stable hands-free design, and versatile juicing options, perfect for home cooks seeking traditional taste and modern convenience. How much wattage is ideal for a mixer grinder under 5000 at home? For everyday home cooking, a mixer grinder with 500W to 750W power is ideal. A 500W motor works well for basic tasks like chutneys, shakes, and dry spices. If you grind tough masalas, coconut, or make batter often, a 750W mixer offers faster and smoother results. Higher wattage also means the motor doesn’t strain easily, which helps improve durability and performance over time. Is noise level an important factor to consider? Yes, noise matters, especially if you use the mixer early mornings or late evenings. While mixer grinders are naturally loud, better models have stable bases, strong build quality, and balanced motors that reduce vibration and harsh noise. Checking user reviews helps understand real-life noise levels. A slightly quieter mixer also feels more comfortable to use regularly and indicates better overall engineering. How do I know if a mixer grinder under 5000 is durable? Durability depends on motor quality, blade material, jar thickness, and brand reliability. Look for stainless steel jars, sturdy ABS body, overload protection, and good warranty coverage. User ratings and long-term reviews are very helpful here, they show how the mixer performs after months of use. A well-built mixer grinder lasts longer, even with frequent grinding of tough ingredients. Factors to consider before buying a mixer grinder under 5000 1. Motor Power & Performance: Choose a mixer grinder with 500 W–750 W motor. Higher wattage means smoother grinding, faster performance, and better handling of tougher ingredients like dry spices, coconut, or batter. A stronger motor also reduces strain and overheating. 2. Number & Quality of Jars: Look for at least 3 jars, wet, dry, and chutney. Stainless steel jars with tight-fitting lids and durable handles make daily use easier and safer. Jar shape also affects grinding consistency. 3. Build Quality & Safety Features: Sturdy ABS body, anti-skid feet, and overload protection help keep the appliance stable and long-lasting. Safety features protect the motor from burning out during heavy use. 4. Blade Sharpness & Material: Sharp, corrosion-resistant blades ensure better grinding performance and longevity. Stainless steel blades are ideal for consistent results across wet and dry tasks. 5. Noise & Ease of Use: While budget models can be loud, balanced design and solid build reduce vibration and noise. Also, check easy jar locking, simple speed controls, and easy cleaning for hassle-free daily use. Top 3 features of the best mixer grinders under 5000

Mixer grinder under 5000 Capacity No. of Jars Motor Power Prestige Iris 750W 1.5 L 4 (Wet, Dry, Juicer, Chutney) 750W Bajaj Military Series Rex 750W 1.5 L 4 (Wet, Dry, Juicer, Chutney) 750W Preethi Diamond 750W 1.5 L 3 (Wet, Dry, Chutney) 750W Morphy Richards Icon Superb 750W 1.5 L 4 (Liquidising, Dry/Wet, Chutney, Juicer) 750W Philips HL7756/00 750W 1.5 L 3 (Wet, Multipurpose, Chutney) 750W Havells Capture 500W 1.5 L 3 (Chutney, Wet/Dry, Blending) 500W Philips HL7714/01 1000W 1.5 L 4 (Wet, Dry, Chutney, Large 1.5L) 1000W Bosch Bold 750W 1 L (main jar) 3 + MaxxJuice Extractor 750W

Mixer grinders under 5000 What motor power should I look for under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000? A 500W to 750W motor is ideal for everyday tasks like chutneys, spices, and batter preparation. Can budget mixer grinders grind tough ingredients? Yes, most can grind dry spices, coconut, and lentils, but avoid continuous heavy use to prevent overheating. How many jars are enough in this price range? Three jars, wet, dry, and chutney, are usually sufficient for most kitchen needs. Are these mixer grinders noisy? They can be slightly noisy, but good build quality and stable bases help reduce vibration and harsh sound. Do mixer grinders under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000 come with warranty? Most reputed brands offer 1–2 years of warranty, covering manufacturing defects and motor-related issues.