Search
Sun, Sept 28, 2025
New Delhi oC

Watch your favourite matches in HD with the best TVs for sports on Amazon Sale from LG, Samsung and other leading brands

ByAishwarya Faraswal
Published on: Sept 28, 2025 06:00 am IST

Catch every thrilling moment with TVs built for sports! TVs for crystal-clear visuals, high refresh rates, and rich sound now on sale.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Sony 108 cm (43 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-43S22BM2-2 Years Warranty for Limited Period View Details checkDetails

₹36,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray) View Details checkDetails

₹38,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55UE86AFULXL View Details checkDetails

₹38,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Vu 164cm (65 inches) Vibe Series 4K QLED Smart Google TV 65VIBE-DV View Details checkDetails

₹44,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Hisense 164 cm (65 inches) E6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 65E6N (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹41,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K UHD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV 55Q6C View Details checkDetails

₹43,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inch) FX Pro QLED Ultra HD 4K Smart Fire TV L55MB-FPIN View Details checkDetails

₹31,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

VW 140 cm (55 inches) Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV VW55GQ1 View Details checkDetails

₹23,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inch) FX Pro QLED Ultra HD 4K Smart Fire TV L43MB-FPIN View Details checkDetails

₹23,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Vision AI 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA43QEF1AULXL View Details checkDetails

₹32,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS
View More Products view more product right image

Watching sports is an experience best enjoyed on a TV that brings every detail to life. During the Amazon Sale, top brands like LG, Samsung, and others are offering incredible deals on TVs designed for sports lovers. These TVs deliver smooth motion handling, high refresh rates, and vibrant colours, ensuring every pass, goal, and slam dunk appears crisp and clear.

Enjoy all goals and sixes on a large 4K screen with the best TVs for sports.
Enjoy all goals and sixes on a large 4K screen with the best TVs for sports.

With features like HDR support, wide viewing angles, and powerful sound systems, you won’t miss a single moment of the action. Curved and large-screen models take the experience a step further, creating an immersive stadium-like feel at home.

From football to cricket, basketball to tennis, these TVs make every match engaging and thrilling. Now is the perfect time to bring home a sports-ready TV at a discounted price, making game nights more exciting for the whole family.

Loading Suggestions...

The Sony 43-inch BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV is one of the best TVs for sports, offering vibrant visuals and smooth motion for live matches. With 4K resolution, MotionFlow XR 100, and HDR10 support, every goal, stroke, or rally feels real and crisp.

Its 20W speakers with DTS:X and Dolby Audio deliver clear commentary and stadium-like effects. Smart features like Google TV, Apple Airplay 2, and Alexa make streaming and control easy, while energy-efficient 2-star rating keeps electricity bills low.

Specifications

Screen Size
43 inches
Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
Refresh Rate
60 Hz
Connectivity
4 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Ethernet
Sound
20W, DTS Digital Surround, Dolby Audio

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Smooth motion handling for fast-paced sports

affiliate-tick

Smart features for easy streaming and voice control

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

60 Hz refresh rate may not match high-end gaming TVs

affiliate-cross

2-star energy rating slightly limits ultra-low power savings

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the TV’s crisp picture, vibrant colours, and amazing audio. Quick setup, flawless performance, and great value impress many.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it delivers crisp visuals, clear sound, and smart features for effortless sports viewing.

Loading Suggestions...

The LG 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV is designed to be one of the best TVs for sports, making every match lively and crisp. With 4K resolution, HDR10, and Game Optimiser with ALLM, fast movements like football passes or cricket shots appear smooth and detailed.

WebOS 23 and Apple Airplay 2 offer easy streaming of matches on OTT apps. Its 60Hz refresh rate and energy-efficient design keep power bills in check, making it a smart choice during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

Specifications

Screen Size
55 inches
Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)
Refresh Rate
60 Hz
Connectivity
3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet
Sound
20W, AI Sound with Virtual Surround 5.1

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Smooth motion handling for fast sports sequences

affiliate-tick

Smart features with OTT apps and easy streaming

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

60 Hz refresh rate may limit ultra-fast action clarity

affiliate-cross

1-year warranty shorter than some competitors

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the TV’s picture, VA panel, and AI sound, but report mixed performance, sluggish UI, and remote issues.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it combines clear visuals, rich sound, and smart features for effortless sports enjoyment.

Loading Suggestions...

The Samsung 55-inch Crystal 4K Vista Pro TV is one of the best TVs for sports, delivering crisp visuals and dynamic colour for every match. With 4K Ultra HD resolution, Motion Xcelerator, and HDR10+ support, fast-moving action in cricket, football, or tennis looks smooth and detailed.

Object Tracking Sound with Q-Symphony creates stadium-like audio for commentary and crowd cheers. Alexa and Bixby voice control, plus Samsung TV Plus, let you stream matches effortlessly.

Specifications

Screen Size
55 inches
Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
Refresh Rate
50 Hz
Connectivity
3 HDMI, 1 USB-A, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet
Sound
20W, Object Tracking Sound, Q-Symphony

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Smooth motion handling for fast sports sequences

affiliate-tick

Smart features with voice control and free content

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

50 Hz refresh rate may limit ultra-fast action clarity

affiliate-cross

Limited USB ports for multiple devices

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the TV’s 4K clarity, vibrant colours, and easy installation, but report mixed sound, performance, and remote control issues.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it provides sharp visuals, rich sound, and smart features for seamless sports enjoyment.

Loading Suggestions...

The Vu 65-inch Vibe Series QLED Smart TV is one of the best TVs for sports, offering a big-screen experience with vibrant 4K visuals and smooth motion. Its A+ grade QLED panel, 400-nit brightness, and MEMC motion enhancement make cricket shots, football passes, and tennis rallies crisp and detailed.

Cricket Mode and Cinema Mode optimise picture and sound for live matches or movies, while the 88W integrated soundbar with Dolby Atmos delivers clear commentary and immersive audio. Energy-efficient 3-star rating keeps electricity usage manageable, making it a smart choice during Amazon Sale.

Specifications

Screen Size
65 inches
Resolution
4K QLED (3840x2160)
Refresh Rate
60 Hz
Connectivity
3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet
Sound
88W Integrated Soundbar, Dolby Atmos, Auto Volume Control

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Large QLED display with smooth motion and Cricket Mode

affiliate-tick

Powerful integrated soundbar with Dolby Atmos

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

3-star energy rating slightly higher on electricity usage

affiliate-cross

Installation may incur extra charges

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the TV’s vibrant 4K QLED visuals, 88W surround sound, smart features, and installation, though some report occasional system lag.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it delivers large-screen clarity, rich sound, and smart features for an engaging sports experience.

Loading Suggestions...

The Hisense 65-inch E6N Series 4K Smart TV is one of the best TVs for sports, offering smooth motion and vibrant visuals for live matches. Its Direct Full Array LED, 4K AI Upscaler, and MEMC technology ensure cricket shots, football goals, and tennis rallies appear sharp and fluid.

AI Sports Mode optimises picture and sound specifically for live games, while Dolby Atmos with 24W speakers delivers clear commentary and stadium-like audio.

Specifications

Screen Size
65 inches
Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
Refresh Rate
60 Hz
Connectivity
3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet
Sound
24W, Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual X

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

AI Sports Mode delivers optimised visuals and sound for live matches

affiliate-tick

Direct Full Array panel ensures consistent brightness and colour

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

60Hz refresh rate may limit ultra-fast gaming clarity

affiliate-cross

Setup may require professional assistance

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the TV reliable with good picture and sound, but report mixed performance, installation, color accuracy, and occasional lag.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers sharp visuals, dynamic sound, and sports-specific modes for an engaging viewing experience.

Loading Suggestions...

The TCL 55-inch QD-Mini LED TV is one of the best TVs for sports, delivering fast-paced action with outstanding clarity. Its 144Hz refresh rate, MEMC 120Hz, and precise dimming across 512+ zones make cricket, football, and racing scenes look fluid and sharp.

Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos ensure bright visuals and immersive stadium-like sound. Game Master and HDMI 2.1 support smooth gaming, while Google TV with voice control provides easy access to OTT apps.

Specifications

Screen Size
55 inches
Resolution
4K QD-Mini LED (3840 x 2160)
Refresh Rate
144 Hz
Connectivity
3 HDMI, 1 USB, Wi-Fi, Ethernet
Sound
40W, Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual-X

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Ultra-smooth motion with 144Hz and MEMC for fast sports

affiliate-tick

Bright visuals and powerful sound with Dolby Vision IQ & Atmos

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

2-star energy rating slightly higher than some models

affiliate-cross

Premium features may require careful setup

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the TV’s deep blacks, excellent contrast, Onkyo-tuned sound, and value for money, though some report mixed input lag.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers ultra-smooth visuals, powerful sound, and smart features for an exceptional sports viewing experience.

Loading Suggestions...

The Xiaomi 55-inch FX Pro QLED is one of the best TVs for sports, offering clear visuals and smooth motion for live cricket, football, or tennis. Its 4K HDR display, Reality Flow MEMC, and HDR10+ support ensure every fast-paced moment appears sharp and vibrant.

Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X deliver clear commentary and immersive stadium-like sound. Built-in Fire TV with Alexa makes switching between OTT apps and live TV effortless.

Specifications

Screen Size
55 inches
Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
Refresh Rate
60 Hz
Connectivity
3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet
Sound
34W, Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual:X

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Smooth motion and sharp visuals with MEMC and 4K HDR

affiliate-tick

Integrated Fire TV with Alexa for easy OTT access

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

60Hz refresh may limit ultra-fast action clarity

affiliate-cross

Bezel-less design requires careful placement to avoid damage

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the TV’s build quality, clear visuals, vibrant colors, and 34W speakers, but report mixed performance and occasional lag.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it combines crisp 4K visuals, rich sound, and Fire TV ease for a complete sports experience.

Loading Suggestions...

The VW 55-inch Pro Series QLED TV is perfect for sports enthusiasts who want vibrant visuals and smooth motion. Its 4K Ultra HD display with HDR10 and Full Array Local Dimming delivers sharp images and deep contrasts, making every cricket match, football game, or tennis rally come alive.

Dolby Atmos and a 2.1-channel subwoofer ensure clear commentary and immersive stadium-like sound. Google TV OS, voice-enabled remote, and hotkeys for Netflix, YouTube, Disney+Hotstar, and Prime Video make content access effortless.

Specifications

Screen Size
55 inches
Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
Refresh Rate
60 Hz
Connectivity
3 HDMI (eARC), 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet
Sound
30W, 2.1-channel with Subwoofer, Dolby Atmos & Dolby Digital

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Bezel-less QLED panel with 10-bit colour for lifelike visuals

affiliate-tick

Google TV with voice remote for easy content control

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

60Hz refresh rate may not match the fluidity of 120–144Hz TVs for extreme fast-action sports

affiliate-cross

Slightly limited app ecosystem compared to Fire TV or Google TV premium models

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the TV’s 4K clarity, vivid colours, deep blacks, and sound, but report mixed experiences with occasional lag.

Why choose this product?

It’s ideal for sports lovers seeking a budget-friendly QLED TV with strong visuals, immersive sound, and smooth motion handling.

Loading Suggestions...

The Xiaomi 43-inch FX Pro QLED TV brings vivid 4K visuals and smooth motion for sports fans in a compact size. Its HDR10+ and MEMC technology ensures fast-paced cricket, football, or racing scenes appear clear and fluid, while the wide viewing angle lets everyone in the room enjoy the action.

With Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X, commentary and stadium sound feel immersive despite its smaller size. Fire TV integration and Alexa-enabled voice remote allow quick access to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and over 12,000 apps, making it a complete entertainment hub.

Specifications

Screen Size
43 inches
Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
Refresh Rate
60 Hz
Connectivity
3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet
Sound
30W, Dolby Audio, DTS-X, DTS Virtual:X

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Bezel-less QLED display with vivid colours

affiliate-tick

Compact and perfect for smaller rooms

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Smaller size may limit immersive experience for large living rooms

affiliate-cross

60Hz refresh rate is adequate but not ideal for ultra-fast sports

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the TV’s build quality, vibrant colours, clear visuals, and 34W speakers, but report mixed performance and occasional lag.

Why choose this product?

It’s ideal for budget-conscious buyers who want a compact 4K QLED TV with smooth motion, vibrant colours, and smart Fire TV features.

Loading Suggestions...

The Samsung 43-inch Vision AI QLED TV delivers vibrant 4K visuals with Quantum Dot technology, making sports like cricket, football, or racing look sharp and colourful. Motion Xcelerator technology and Filmmaker Mode enhance fast-moving scenes, though the 50 Hz refresh rate is slightly lower than higher-end models, so extremely fast sports action may show minor motion blur.

The 20W sound output with Object Tracking Sound Lite and Q-Symphony ensures commentary and effects feel immersive. Its compact size is suitable for bedrooms or small living rooms.

Specifications

Screen Size
43 inches
Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
Refresh Rate
50 Hz
Connectivity
3 HDMI, 1 USB-A, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, Ethernet
Sound
20W, Object Tracking Sound Lite, Q-Symphony, Adaptive Sound

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Vibrant Quantum Dot display

affiliate-tick

Wide smart TV ecosystem

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Refresh rate lower than premium 60Hz+ models

affiliate-cross

Limited sound power for large rooms

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the TV’s picture, deep blacks, and colour gamut, but report mixed experiences with sound, remote, and performance.

Why choose this product?

Buyers looking for a compact 4K QLED TV with great colour accuracy and smart features, suitable for bedrooms or small living spaces, and casual sports viewing.

Does screen size really matter for watching sports?

Yes, screen size plays a big role in enjoying sports. Larger screens, typically 55 inches or more, provide a stadium-like experience and make it easier to follow fast action. Coupled with UHD or 4K resolution, even close-up shots remain sharp and detailed. Bigger screens also improve viewing angles, allowing multiple people to watch comfortably. Choosing the right size depends on room space, seating distance, and personal preference.

Are smart TVs better for sports fans?

Smart TVs are ideal for sports enthusiasts because they offer streaming apps, live scores, and on-demand highlights. Many models support low-latency modes, reducing input lag for live sports. They also allow users to cast matches from mobile devices or connect external devices like soundbars for immersive audio. With smart TVs, fans can switch between channels, stream multiple games, and even track stats all in one place, making the viewing experience convenient and highly engaging.

Factors to consider before buying a TV for sports

  • Refresh Rate: A higher refresh rate (120Hz or more) ensures smooth motion during fast-paced games, reducing blur and judder.
  • Picture Quality & Resolution: Look for UHD or 4K resolution with HDR support for crisp details, vibrant colours, and lifelike visuals.
  • Screen Size & Viewing Distance: Bigger screens (55 inches and above) provide a stadium-like experience, with optimal size depending on room space.
  • Motion Handling Technology: Features like motion smoothing and low input lag prevent ghosting and make fast action appear seamless.
  • Audio Performance: Built-in powerful speakers or compatibility with soundbars enhance immersive sound, making commentary, crowd noise, and on-field action more engaging.

Top 3 features of the best TVs for sports:

Best TVs for sports

Resolution

Refresh Rate

Connectivity

Sony 43-inch BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)60 Hz4 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Ethernet
LG 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)60 Hz3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet
Samsung 55-inch Crystal 4K Vista Pro TV4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)50 Hz3 HDMI, 1 USB-A, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet
Vu 65-inch Vibe Series QLED Smart TV4K QLED (3840 x 2160)60 Hz3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet
Hisense 65-inch E6N Series 4K Smart TV4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)60 Hz3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet
TCL 55-inch QD-Mini LED TV4K QD-Mini LED (3840 x 2160)144 Hz3 HDMI, 1 USB, Wi-Fi, Ethernet
Xiaomi 55-inch FX Pro QLED4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)60 Hz3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet
VW 55-inch Pro Series QLED TV4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)60 Hz3 HDMI (eARC), 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet
Xiaomi 43-inch FX Pro QLED TV4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)60 Hz3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet
Samsung 43-inch Vision AI QLED TV4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)50 Hz3 HDMI, 1 USB-A, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, Ethernet

Similar stories for you

Buying guide: Best budget smart TVs with AI upscaling in 2025

Top 10 55 inch smart TVs to buy in 2025 for streaming, gaming, and everyday use with top features and strong brand value

Smart TV buying guide 2025: Ultimate festive season upgrade

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 has begun: Smart TVs at up to 65% off with vivid picture and sound quality

  • What makes a TV ideal for watching sports?

    A TV with high refresh rates, motion-smoothing, and vibrant HDR colours ensures smooth, blur-free fast-action scenes.

  • Do bigger screens improve the sports viewing experience?

    Yes, larger screens (55 inches and above) provide immersive visuals and make it easier to catch every detail.

  • Are 4K TVs better for sports?

    Absolutely, 4K resolution delivers sharper images and vibrant colours, making matches more lifelike and enjoyable.

  • How important is sound for sports TVs?

    Powerful speakers or soundbar compatibility enhances crowd noise, commentary, and overall immersion in the game.

  • Should I choose a smart TV for sports?

    Yes, smart TVs offer streaming apps, live scores, and on-demand highlights, making sports viewing convenient and interactive.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Explore everything about the upcoming iPhone 17 ,from the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max to the lighter iPhone 17 Air .Get insights on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and official launch date.
Explore everything about the upcoming iPhone 17 ,from the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max to the lighter iPhone 17 Air .Get insights on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and official launch date.
News / Technology / Watch your favourite matches in HD with the best TVs for sports on Amazon Sale from LG, Samsung and other leading brands
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On