Anand Mahindra pays tribute to Nana Patekar: 'Indian cinema has lost a remarkable actor'

Industrialist Anand Mahindra paid tribute to veteran actor Nana Patekar following his death on Thursday, remembering him as an actor who transcended his craft and became a cultural reference in his own right. Nana Patekar died on Thursday morning at the age of 75. (X/@anandmahindra)

In a post on X, Mahindra compared Nana Patekar to legendary actor Marlon Brando, saying there are very few actors who become more than their performances.

“There are very few actors who go beyond their craft & become a sensibility unto themselves. For example, say ‘Brando’ & you evoke not just an actor, but a whole attitude, a swagger, a way of looking at the world,” Mahindra wrote, adding, “Nana Patekar belonged to that rare tribe.”

Mahindra said that although he had met Nana Patekar only a couple of times at large events and could not claim to have known him personally, the actor had a presence that made people feel they knew him.