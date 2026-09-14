Bengaluru woman says working life is better than college despite traffic, hectic schedule: ‘Freedom to build a life’
A Bengaluru woman said working life gave her the freedom to make her own choices and build the life she wanted.
For many people, college is remembered as one of the most carefree phases of life, filled with friendships, fewer responsibilities and memorable experiences. However, a woman from Bengaluru has shared a different perspective, saying she prefers working life because of the independence and control it gives her over her choices.
(Also read: Bengaluru woman spends ₹1.8 lakh in one month, asks ‘Is this normal?’)
Taking to Instagram, Pooja Vaidya shared a video explaining why, despite the pressures of work and city life, she feels more connected to the life she is building for herself.
‘This life feels more mine’
Sharing what she described as an “unpopular opinion”, Vaidya said, "Unpopular opinion, but working life is definitely better than the college life. Okay, don't cancel me for saying this out loud. I love my college. Some of the best memories came from there, but for some reason, this life feels more mine."
She acknowledged that working in Bengaluru comes with its own challenges, including demanding workdays and the city’s notorious traffic. Still, she said the freedom that comes with adulthood makes the experience worthwhile.
"Okay, Bengaluru is hectic, my work is hectic, there is traffic, and you know, sometimes I'm just, you know, dead after work. But somehow, this life gave me the freedom to decide what I want to do, where I want to eat, where I want to go out, with whom I want to go out," she said.
Vaidya added that her current life feels more intentional because she gets to make decisions for herself.
"So, this life feels much more intentional. So, college life gave me freedom within the campus, but this life gives me freedom to build a life," she added.
‘Happier building my own life’
The clip was shared with a caption that read, "Maybe this is an unpopular opinion… but I think I’m happier building my own life than I ever was living the “best years” everyone talks about."
Watch the clip here:
Internet reacts
The post prompted reactions from social media users, with several relating to her view on independence after college. One user wrote, "Working life feels more independent." Another said, "College life has a different charm though." A third commented, "This actually makes a lot of sense." Another user highlighted the role of earning one’s own money, writing, "Financial freedom changes everything."
(Also read: ‘Going home no longer costs ₹10,000’: Woman reveals perks of moving from Bengaluru to Gurgaon)
HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. He primarily covers offbeat, trending and human-interest stories, with a focus on emerging social media trends, online conversations and real-world incidents that capture public attention. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal works on identifying and developing fast-moving digital stories, adding context and journalistic perspective to viral moments while maintaining accuracy, clarity and readability for online audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling. He holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. Beyond journalism, he has a keen interest in history and sports and enjoys expanding his general knowledge.Read More