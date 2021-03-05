Biologist finds something unexpected inside stomach of fish - a live turtle
A turtle managed to escape from the jaws of death thanks to a biologist. A post shared on the Facebook page of FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute details how biologists studying largemouth bass, a carnivorous fish, found a strange surprise during some research. The post, complete with a picture of the turtle, is collecting quite a few reactions.
“Field Notes from a Freshwater Biologist: Avoiding Turtle Disaster!” says the post. “The sun rises over the grassy waters of the Florida Everglades, FWC biologists launch their airboats and prepare to collect largemouth bass,” it says further. When the biologist reached their lab, they noticed something out of the ordinary.
“At the lab bench, biologists measure, take tissue samples, collect otoliths, and determine the sex of all the bass collected earlier that day. A biologist notices something out of the ordinary, movement coming from the stomach of a bass,” the post says further.
The biologist cut the stomach of the fish carefully only to find the live turtle inside, something one don’t usually find in the stomach contents of a largemouth bass.
The post also details how the biologist set the turtle free by taking it to the water where it swam away.
Shared some 21 hours ago, the share has collected several different reactions on Facebook.
“Lucky to be alive!” commented an individual. “Bought him another day,” added another.
What do you think of this unusual discovery?
