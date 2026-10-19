Brazilian bricklayer sells belongings, travels 1,900 km to meet online girlfriend, finds out she’s AI-generated

A Brazilian bricklayer sold his personal belongings and travelled over 1,900 km in the hope of meeting a woman he believed he could marry, only to discover that she was an artificial intelligence (AI)-generated character. Edimar Rocha Martins, 49, fell for an AI-generated persona on TikTok.

Edimar Rocha Martins, 49, from Imperatriz in the Brazil state of Maranhão, told local broadcaster TV Mirante that he had come across a social media profile featuring a woman named Jéssica Oliveira, also known as Jéssica Fazendeira. The account featured videos of a woman living on a farm who claimed she was looking for a partner and was willing to offer him financial security and a place to live.

The profile reportedly had more than 300,000 followers on TikTok. Martins believed the woman was real and hoped to build a future with her.

However, the person operating the account later acknowledged that the character was AI-generated and denied having any direct communication with Martins.

Man sells belongings to travel across Brazil On October 9, Martins sold his possessions to finance a bus journey to Belo Horizonte, the capital of the southeastern state of Minas Gerais. He arrived two days later, expecting to meet the woman he had hoped would become his wife.

“I sold all my things, I got rid of everything,” Martins said, describing the sacrifices he had made to pay for the trip.

After arriving in the city, Martins was unable to locate the woman. Carrying photographs of her, he approached people and asked whether they recognised her, but his search proved unsuccessful.