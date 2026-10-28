CM Conrad Sangma praises ‘pure Meghalaya energy’ of youth as they show off their handmade cosplay costumes

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma took to Instagram to celebrate the "pure Meghalaya energy" of a cosplay group in Shillong after meeting local creators showcasing their intricate, handmade costumes. In a video shared online, Sangma commended the young artists for their dedication and craftsmanship in building their own ensembles from scratch. Chief Minister Conrad Sangma with cosplayers. (Instagram/conrad_k_sangma)

“Today, I shared a quick moment with the amazing Shillong Cosplay Community,” the CM wrote on an Instagram post. He added, “Pure creativity. Pure Meghalaya energy.”

The video opens with an individual in a Batman costume perched on a gate. It then pans to show CM Sangma, who says, “Hi guys, I'm here with the Shillong Cosplay Community and as you can see they're all in wonderful costumes and this is all made by them, this is all handmade and this is amazing.”

He continues, “Even last time I had seen them perform in different locations and today also they are here, so I congratulate them and I wish them all the very best.”

He then turns towards a few people standing behind in cosplay and says, “You want to say hi?” As they wave towards the camera, the CM adds, “Thank you and I wish them the very best. Thank you so much.”