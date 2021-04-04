IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Couple married for 72 years spills their secrets in this sweet video
The story of the couple was shared on the Instagram page of Humans of Bombay.(Instagram/@officialhumansofbombay)
The story of the couple was shared on the Instagram page of Humans of Bombay.(Instagram/@officialhumansofbombay)
trending

Couple married for 72 years spills their secrets in this sweet video

“What makes it work?—72 years and counting, this couple spills their secrets!” reads the caption shared with the video.
READ FULL STORY
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 04, 2021 02:10 PM IST

If you’re looking for something to brighten up your day, this tale of a couple who has been married for 72 years may be just what the doctor ordered. The tale of 101-year-old husband and his 90-year-old wife, has been featured on the Humans of Bombay Instagram page - which often brings its readers heartwarming and inspiring stories. This one is no different and may put a huge smile on your face.

“What makes it work?—72 years and counting, this couple spills their secrets!” reads the caption shared along with the video. What makes the video even more delightful to watch is the background score. It’s Itni Si Hasi from the film Barfi.

We won’t give away much, so take a look at the super sweet video:

Since being posted a little over two hours ago, the video has gathered more than one lakh likes. It has also received tons of reactions from people.

Poonam Sapra, the woman behind the Instagram page 'mother with sign', commented on the video and wrote “They are so adorable. God bless them.”

The video received similar reactions from many others who couldn’t stop commenting on the adorableness of the clip.

“Cutest reel on internet today,” wrote an Instagram user. “How cute is this,” shared another. “This is so beautiful,” said a third.

What do you think of the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram

Related Stories

The picture shows Yuzvendra Chahal with his wife Dhanashree Verma.(Instagram/@yuzi_chahal23)
The picture shows Yuzvendra Chahal with his wife Dhanashree Verma.(Instagram/@yuzi_chahal23)
trending

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma’s wedding clip is filled with love and fun

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 04:26 PM IST
Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma both took to different social media platforms to share about their wedding video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP