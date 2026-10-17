Cruise passenger rescued near Greece after 20 hours at sea says she jumped off ship because she ‘wanted to disembark’

A Royal Caribbean cruise passenger who went overboard during a sailing was rescued near the Greek island of Zakynthos. The woman had been adrift for nearly 20 hours after jumping off the ship, officials said. A woman being rescued in Greece. (YouTube/@HellenicCoastguard)

The captain of the cruise line’s Odyssey of the Seas alerted the Greek authorities that a woman had fallen overboard, reported The New York Times. Theofanis Balatsoukas, a coast guard spokesperson, told the outlet that the rescue officials were alerted almost three hours after the woman fell.

George Tsapras, another coast guard spokesman, later claimed in an interview that, after being rescued, the woman said she had jumped off the ship because she “wanted to disembark”.